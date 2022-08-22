ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leonardtown, MD

Department of Recreation & Parks Announces the 26th Annual Scholarship Fund Golf Tournament

By St. Mary's County Public Information Office
 5 days ago
LEONARDTOWN, MD St. Mary’s County Department of Recreation & Parks is pleased to announce the 26 th Annual Scholarship Fund Golf Tournament (formerly known as the Scott Verbic Golf Tournament) to be held Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, at the Wicomico Shores Golf Course.

The event has generated over $185,000 in its 25-year history. Proceeds from the event support the youth scholarship program providing the children of St. Mary’s County to attend summer camp, sports, and other leisure programs throughout the year at a discounted rate.

The team registration fee is $340 and includes greens/carts fee for 4 golfers, breakfast, lunch, drinks on the course, and door prize entry. The event consists of the best ball format with opportunities to participate in various raffles, closest to the pin, longest drive, and other contests. Join us for a day of fun, sportsmanship, and giving youth a chance to experience recreation. Registration is available online at www.stmarysmd.com/recreate/golftournament .

The Department is seeking additional community support for businesses to supply door prize sponsorships which can include but are not limited to, gift certificates, item donations and more.

For additional information about the Scholarship Fund Golf Tournament, please contact Darrick Sesker at darrick.sesker@stmarysmd.com or by calling 301-475-4200 ext. 1830.

