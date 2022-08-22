MARTIN

Billy Joe Martin, Jr., 73, passed away Thursday, August 18, 2022, at New River Valley Medical Center.

He was born March 30, 1949, to Billy Joe Martin and Elva Pauley Martin.

He married Sandra Martin (Teeny) in 1970, and they lived together in Conyers, GA. Together, they raised two children, Billy (Kristi) Martin and Sandra “Sandy” (John) Flock; brothers, Greg Martin, Timmie Bailey, Web Martin, Walter Martin, and Rusty Martin; six grandchildren, Dayton Lee Lyndsey Martin, Lauryn Martin, Heather Martin, Kathryn Flock, and John Flock, III; and three great-grandchildren, Cheyenne, Dalton, and T. J.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Billy and Elva Martin; and a sister, Amy Price.

Billy graduated from Alleghany High School in 1969 and worked at General Mills close to 20 years and was passionate about affecting the most positive change in people.

Billy will be missed by many.

Graveside service will be 1 p.m. Thursday, August 25, 2022, at the Pauley-Massey Cemetery in Ronceverte.

Visitation for the public will be held at Wallace & Wallace Funeral Chapel in Ronceverte from 12 p.m. until the procession leaves the funeral home for the graveside service.

Please send online condolences by visiting www.WallaceandWallaceFH.com.

Wallace & Wallace Funeral Home in Ronceverte is in charge of arrangements.

The post Obituary: Billy Joe Martin, Jr., 73 appeared first on West Virginia Daily News .