Corn maze sets pirate theme, starts ticket sales
Scott’s Maze Adventures has revealed the theme and the design for its 2022 corn maze. Folks will be able to get lost in the stalks arranged in a pirate-inspired pattern starting in October.
The corn currently is growing for Pirates of the Corn Maze at Long and Scott Farms, which straddles Orange and Lake counties, although it has a Mount Dora address.
Once it grows in and its twisted pathways are cut, the bird’s-eye view of the 5.6-acre maze will reveal a ship, a skull and crossbones flag, waves, a shark, an island and more.
Tickets are now being sold for the maze online for $15 per person. (Admission is $17 for tickets purchased at gate.) The event runs Oct. 1-Dec. 11; hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Saturdays and noon to 5 p.m. on Sundays. There are four evenings with 6-10 p.m. availability: Oct. 15, Oct. 22, Oct. 29 and Nov. 12. On Nov. 26, Santa Claus and Christmas trees arrive.
Admission to the maze includes adjacent smaller mazes, a playground including a giant slide and jumping pillow, a zip line for children and more. For an additional charge, farm tours, hayrides and fishing are available.
For more information, go to longandscottfarms.com .
