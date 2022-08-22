New poll shows Crist cruising to victory over Fried

A week after a University of North Florida poll gave Florida Commissioner of Agriculture Nikki Fried a 4-point lead over Representative Charlie Crist in the race to be the Democratic gubernatorial nominee, a new poll gives a completely opposite view of the race.

According to a St. Pete Polls poll conducted for FloridaPolitics.com , Representative Crist leads Commissioner Fried 59.3 percent to 29.7 percent among likely Democratic voters.

In perhaps more ominous news for Fried, 63 percent of those who already voted said they chose Crist while 55.7 percent who plan to vote chose the former governor.

Breaking the poll down along gender lines gave Crist a 55.1 - 34.3 percent lead among male voters and a 62.6 - 26.2 percent lead among female voters. Crist also led among all age groups except 18-29 where he was tied with Fried.

Fried's campaign said the poll from FloridaPolitics.com was "a campaign tactic attempting to influence your coverage of a race that even Charlie Crist's team has admitted is close as hell."

The winner of the race between Crist and Fried will face Republican Governor Ron DeSantis in the November general election.