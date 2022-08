Ben Burgess’ final song at The Novo theater in LA this week was “Started A Band,” the perfect closing number for a guy who spent his joyful opening set in support of Koe Wetzel looking like he was the happiest, luckiest dude on the planet. As he said: “This one’s for all of you out there who want to write songs and play them on stage.” That last phrase, “… and play them on stage,” seemed especially meaningful to Burgess, […] The post It’s Easy To Root For Ben Burgess, The Longtime Songwriter Who Finally Got His Shot & “Started A Band” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.

MUSIC ・ 31 MINUTES AGO