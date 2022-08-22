Read full article on original website
Related
The Nest Hub Max is receiving Google's new operating system
For a long time, Google's new Fuchsia OS remained elusive. Google began silently working on its in-house operating system years ago, and for a long time, its purpose remained unclear to most people. Would it be a smartphone OS? A laptop/desktop OS? Google then surprised everyone and began shipping it to some of its excellent smart displays. After debuting on the first-gen Nest Hub, Fuchsia is now rolling out to all Nest Hub Max users, following an extensive beta phase.
How to get the best astrophotography results with the Google Pixel
It's incredible how much mobile photography has evolved in the last decade, and with Google's astrophotography mode, it's easier than ever to capture constellations and even the Milky Way that were once only accessible with expensive gear and hours of editing. On the occasion of mobile photography week, we're diving...
The Galaxy Z Fold 4 now supports Samsung's best camera app
Samsung's Expert RAW app launched last year in beta, but its computational photography improvements and advanced Pro features were limited to the Galaxy S21 Ultra. Earlier this year, the app graduated from beta with expanded support for more flagship Galaxy devices. This includes the Galaxy S22, S21, and Fold 3, with Galaxy S20, Note 20 Ultra, and Z Fold 2 compatibility still in the works. Samsung is now further expanding the list of devices that work with Expert RAW by adding support for the Galaxy Z Fold 4. The app's latest release also improves low-light image quality and introduces custom presets.
After months on mobile, Google Chrome's RSS reader is finally making it to desktop
Feed readers are your one-stop shop for collecting headlines from all over your favorite publications for easy perusal. In October, Google Chrome brought in an RSS feed reader — years after the demise of Google Reader — for Android and, shortly after, iOS. A desktop client was, unfortunately, a long ways to go. But there's some hope that we may be nearing the end of that line.
IN THIS ARTICLE
8 best AR games and apps on Android for spicing up your photos
Augmented reality is digital technology that embeds real-world environments and objects with virtual elements enhanced by computer generation. You're essentially seeing a mixed perception of reality within a game/app that supports AR functionality, slightly different from virtual reality (VR), where everything is digital and mimics a real-world environment. Even Google has jumped on the bandwagon by introducing ARCore (Google Play Services for AR), a platform designed for AR functionality where developers can access the necessary APIs for their AR games. People may pick up AR-supported apps and games to get creative with photography, educate people using AR models (like Google's 3D animals for kids), gather information for future purchases and renovations, and find entertainment while going out in the real world by playing games and joining social activities. With AR, the world is your oyster.
Google Play Games for PC is more accessible than ever with support for new regions and more hardware
Google timed a pretty exciting announcement to the Game Awards last year, as it promised to bring Play Games to PC in beta. Unfortunately, this test started out with some strict requirements, including a limited number of regions and supported games and the need for a dedicated graphics card. Starting today, Google's made it easier to join in the fun as it expands Play Games for PC to new regions and hardware as an open beta.
How to update Google Chrome
Google Chrome, like many modern browsers, can automatically update itself. This increases the browser's security to keep you safe and makes sure that everyone has access to the latest web features. However, after a new update is available, Chrome won't necessarily install it immediately. So, if there's a new feature you want to try or a new security update that you need, speed up the process and update the browser manually.
The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra's cameras don't have to be the best to be my favorite
For a long time, answering the question "Which smartphone takes the best photos?" was easy: the latest Google Pixel. Times have changed, and now there's fierce competition in the mobile photography realm. While the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro are still some of the best cameras, the answer to the question comes down to personal preference rather than imperial metrics. Some prefer photos that are as accurate to real life as possible or the high-contrast look from a Pixel. As mobile photography week continues, I'd like to talk about why the flexibility afforded by the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra's camera system makes it my favorite.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Weekend poll: What do you think of Android 13?
Android 13 finally arrived this week, somehow both earlier and later than expected. For such a small upgrade compared to last year's massive Material You overhaul, it's easy to feel disappointed. As the update makes its way out to more users — both on Pixel phones and once companies like Samsung launch their own updates in the coming weeks — we're bound to see plenty of first impressions shared online. If you just can't wait, I think this weekend is the perfect time to throw out some Android 13 hot takes.
Google finally recognizes 'Hey Google' and meetings don't go well together
Smart speakers can be incredibly convenient, but even six years after Google released the first Google Home speaker, these devices have the tendency to feel spoken to when you’re not speaking to them. You probably know this issue all too well if you own any smart speaker, even when you don’t say anything remotely similar to “Hey Google” or “Alexa.” Apparently, this issue has annoyed workers with business Google Meet devices in meeting rooms so much that Google saw itself forced to turn off hotword detection for most of the time by default.
How to enable the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro's best hidden feature
Samsung's new Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are one of our favorite pairs of earbuds right now. They sound great, feature very strong ANC, and look and feel a lot nicer than the last generation did. But one of my favorite things about them—a unique and intuitive way to adjust their volume, without having to use your phone—is turned off by default. That's a shame, because I've come to think on-bud volume control is all but essential in high-end earbuds. Without it, I like the Buds 2 Pro a lot less—but it's easy to turn on with just a few taps.
Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro vs. Google Pixel Buds Pro: Which premium buds are best for you?
Samsung and Google make some of the best earbuds you can buy to use with an Android phone, and each has a new Pro pair on the market. The Galaxy Buds 2 Pro and the Pixel Buds Pro are both high-end earbuds with Active Noise Canceling, and they're priced very similarly: Samsung's are $230, Google's are $200. Both are great for different reasons, but the choice between the two comes down to more than which brand of phone you have.
Nothing Phone 1's Android 13 update is not going to arrive anytime soon
Nothing created quite a hype for the Phone 1, its first smartphone which launched in July this year. Despite being buggy, the company's Glyph interface was praised for offering a near-stock Android experience. It even resolved the lingering issues through multiple software updates since the phone's release. If you were hoping Nothing would also be quick to update the Phone 1 to Android 13, prepare to be disappointed.
Google's newly released Pixel Buds Pro are already on sale for $175
The wireless earbuds market is only getting more competitive, and companies are always jumping in with new releases that are better and cheaper than anything we were listening to before. Nowhere is this more true than in the case of Google's Pixel Buds Pro, the fourth release in the Pixel Buds series, and easily one of the best. Normally, the Buds Pro retail for $200, but right now they're on sale at Amazon for just $175 ($25 off).
The Pixel 6a continues Google's reign as the king of durability
Although you'll still find a handful of models kicking around, the days of specialized rugged phones are, by and large, long gone. It's been years since Samsung made an Active edition of their smartphones, leaving it up to case makers to develop methods of protecting your expensive glass-and-metal sandwich of a device. That's what makes durability testing so important, and today, it's the Pixel 6a's turn to get put through the wringer.
How to revert to the old Gmail design
Chances are you’re not new to Gmail. These days, almost everyone seems to have a Google account. In late January of this year, Google announced a new view that integrates Gmail, Chat, and Meet all in one location under the main menu. At first, users could opt-in and test the new design or stick with what was familiar. Now that the design has begun rolling out to all users, it's been getting a lot of hate and backlash.
Malware is already bypassing Android 13’s latest security measures
Google released Android 13 in August, and hackers already have their sights set on circumventing the company’s latest security measures. A team of researchers has found a work-in-progress malware that is using a new technique to evade Google’s new restrictions on which apps can access accessibility services. The misuse of accessibility services makes it easier for malware to snoop passwords and private data, and is hence one of the most used gateways for bad actors on Android.
Digital Wellbeing may be the reason your third-party launcher doesn't stick
For years, personalization on Android has been aided by the best Android launchers, such as Nova Launcher, Lawnchair, and Action Launcher. Although their visual design and functionality vary, you can set all of these Android launchers as your default, replacing your device's stock launcher. It's usually smooth sailing thereafter, but several people have complained that their devices are reverting the default launcher choice, making it a pain to get to their home screen, where a recent update to the Digital Wellbeing app appears to be the culprit.
Your Chromecast with Google TV's next update might finally ditch the lag
When the Chromecast with Google TV launched in the fall of 2020, it became the must-have streaming stick for Android users. A revamped UI — which, inadvertently, created plenty of confusion along the way — a simple remote, and an attractive price point helped make it one of our favorite gadgets of that year. Unfortunately, that love affair was short-lived, as a wave of problems — limited storage space, poor performance, and more — continued to rear their ugly heads. Today, Google is rolling out a handful of under-the-hood improvements to its Android-based platform that should help ease some of those concerns.
How to make photo collages on Android
Photo collages have become trendy. Instead of spamming social media with a bunch of pictures, you can create a memorizing collage to share with friends and followers. Thanks to Google Photos and several photo editing apps, making photo collages on Android doesn't get any better. Google has transformed Google Photos...
Android Police
Oakland, CA
10K+
Followers
12K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Subscribe to Android Police and get updates about the latest Android news, useful applications, explosive games, upcoming phones and tablets, comprehensive tutorials, handy tips, and other tidbits from the exciting world of Android. Read reviews, answer polls, and chime in with your own two cents. Android Police - looking after all things Android.https://www.androidpolice.com
Comments / 0