Samsung's new Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are one of our favorite pairs of earbuds right now. They sound great, feature very strong ANC, and look and feel a lot nicer than the last generation did. But one of my favorite things about them—a unique and intuitive way to adjust their volume, without having to use your phone—is turned off by default. That's a shame, because I've come to think on-bud volume control is all but essential in high-end earbuds. Without it, I like the Buds 2 Pro a lot less—but it's easy to turn on with just a few taps.

