ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

Comments / 0

Related
GOBankingRates

15 Cheap, Beautiful Places To Retire

If you're like most people facing retirement, you're working with a limited budget. Even so, that doesn't mean you have to settle for living out your golden years in a less-than-desirable locale just...
TRAVEL
The Independent

Leader of Christian faith group linked to Amy Coney Barrett admitted driving women to tears in leaked video

A religious leader at a secretive Christian faith group linked to Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett seemingly admitted that the church’s teachings about gender made women cry. In a leaked video obtained by The Guardian, Dorothy Ranaghan — the wife of People of Praise founder Kevin Ranaghan — recounts how women who first joined People of Praise in the 1970s wore sunglasses to hide their tears when they heard teachings about “hardships and the role of men and women.”“Some of the women – who are still in my women’s group, as a matter of fact – were wearing...
RELIGION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
SFGate

California phasing out gas vehicles in climate change fight

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California set itself on a path Thursday to end the era of gas-powered cars, with air regulators adopting the world's most stringent rules for transitioning to zero-emission vehicles. The move by the California Air Resources Board to have all new cars, pickup trucks and SUVs...
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFGate

What's a Pell grant? How it affects student loan forgiveness

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. New York (AP) — President Joe Biden's student loan forgiveness program announced on Wednesday aims to provide $10,000 in student debt cancellation for millions of Americans. But for federal Pell grant recipients, that amount is even higher: $20,000.
COLLEGES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Bishop
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Salvatore Cordileone
Person
Pope Francis
SFGate

California may allow more ill, dying inmates to leave prison

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California would allow more ill and dying inmates to be released from state prisons under legislation that cleared the state Senate without opposition on Thursday and heads to the Assembly for final approval. It would ease the current standard, which critics say is so restrictive...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS New York

New York Blood Center aims for donation record on Global Blood Heroes Day

NEW YORK -- Saturday marks Global Blood Heroes Day and the New York Blood Center is hoping to celebrate with a new world record for donations. It's part of a worldwide effort to rally 50,000 blood donors in 20 countries to help reach the goal. Five thousand people across the U.S. would need to give blood. All donations Saturday at New York Blood Center sites will count toward the record attempt. Earlier in the month, the center declared a blood emergency in New York City due to a drop in donations. 
NEW YORK CITY, NY
SFGate

US Coast Guard cutter is denied port call in Solomon Islands

BANGKOK (AP) — A U.S. coast guard cutter conducting patrols as part of an international mission to prevent illegal fishing was recently unable to get clearance for a scheduled port call in Solomon Islands, an incident that comes amid growing concerns of Chinese influence on the Pacific nation. The...
MILITARY
SFGate

EXPLAINER: California EV requirements face some obstacles

DETROIT (AP) — California will require all new cars, trucks and SUVs sold in the state to run on electricity or hydrogen by 2035 in an ambitious move away from gasoline-powered vehicles and the pollution they emit. The requirements come in phases starting in 2026, and it will take...
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Catholic Priest#Church Service#San Diego#The College Of Cardinals#American#St Peter

Comments / 0

Community Policy