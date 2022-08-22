ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Compton, CA

Street takeovers continue in Compton despite Botts' Dots meant to prevent them

 4 days ago

Compton's efforts to prevent illegal street takeovers do not appear to be working.

Earlier this month, the city installed so-called "Botts' Dots" - literal bumps in the road at certain intersections meant to stop cars from being able to do donuts and other dangerous stunts.

But video taken overnight Sunday shows cars spinning out at the intersection of Wilmington Avenue and Caldwell Street as if the bumps weren't there.

Other footage also shows street racers taking over the intersection of Central Avenue and Alondra Boulevard for over an hour.

The city of Compton installed its first set of so-called Botts' Dots as part of an effort to deter street racing and takeovers.

