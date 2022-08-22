ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Mark Consuelos and Kelly Ripa’s Daughter Lola Is All Legs In Poolside Bathing Suit Photo

DoYouRemember?
DoYouRemember?
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RznCR_0hQZ70O600

Lola Consuelos, the daughter of All My Children stars Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos, soaked up the sun in a stylish bathing suit last week and commemorated the relaxing moment with a photo. Lola, 21, is not one to frequently post on Instagram, with only five photosets shared to the platform.

This recent sunny picture went to her Stories, so it only stayed up for 24 hours. But that was enough time to soak up some rays and catch her 260k followers up on what’s been happening. In addition to some relaxation, Lola is celebrating the release of a new single she put together, out now on Spotify.

Lola Consuelos shows off her legs in a vibrant bathing suit snap

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Oduxx_0hQZ70O600
Lola Consuelos shows off her legs in a stylish bathing suit / Instagram

Late last week, Lola showed a photo of herself in a sleek green one-piece bathing suit that showed off her figure. The wide top-down view showed she was lounging on a floating white cushion with water from the infinity pool rippling around her, with a set of steps nearby. Yet another picture showed her actually on the steps with a sheer robe on, with nothing but sky and water behind her. That time, it seemed the bathing suit of choice saw Lola in a dark two-piece.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PdWRy_0hQZ70O600
Lola is both relaxing and celebrating / Instagram

She also had “USE MY SOUND” linked, likely to her latest big project. Just what has she been up to? Lola is an aspiring musician who began her freshman year at New York University back in 2019 and it seems she’s been putting her skills to good use.

Lola launches a new single

As of August 10, Lola has her first single out on the airwaves. It is called “Paranoia Silverlining” and features fellow artist JO JO. “The song is about the idea that sometimes your biggest fears are all in your head,” Lola explained of the song’s meaning. “I think a lot of people get paranoid, and the silver lining of it all is that there’s really nothing to be paranoid about.” It seems her professional and educational careers are supplementing one another, as Lola is studying music at NYU; her brother Mark pursued film at the same college. Though Ripa and Consuelos had to adjust to empty nest life, they’ve been supportive of Lola’s ambitions.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DBENq_0hQZ70O600
ALL MY CHILDREN, center, from left: Kelly Ripa, Mark Consuelos, 1996, 1970-2011. ph: Robert Milazzo/© American Broadcasting Company /Courtesy Everett Collection

Dreaming of becoming a professional singer, Lola called composing “Paranoia Silverlining” a “super therapeutic process, adding, “I’ve always loved music and I’ve always loved singing. I think a lot of artists would understand that finding your sound is a really difficult thing, and this was a song that I felt like sounded like me finally. Once I wrote a song that resonated with what I wanted my sound to be, I knew I had to release it.”

Congratulations, Lola!

Comments / 23

JayLynnVon
4d ago

Lola is 21yo and doing this on her own. It's not her parents. I see a young woman using her body to get attention and to further her music career. Her music should be able to stand on its own merits without using her body.

Reply
8
KeepTheFaith
4d ago

Nothing like showing off your female child for the world to do with it whatever it will. Smh. Poor kids.

Reply(2)
11
Related
ETOnline.com

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' Daughter Lola Drops Her First Song

Lola Consuelos has officially released her first single. The 21-year-old daughter of Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos dropped "Paranoia Silverlining" on Wednesday and her voice is mesmerizing. In the three minute-long song, Lola sings, "We'll be in the clouds / memories so loud / you don't have the heart to...
CELEBRITIES
PopSugar

Lola Consuelos Shares Parents Mark and Kelly Ripa's Reaction to Her New Song: "They Loved It"

Lola Consuelos is making her music debut! On Aug. 9, the 21-year-old daughter of Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos released her first single, "Paranoia Silverlining," featuring JO JO. "I've been making music since I was 14 years old and never really had anything that I thought was legitimate enough to write about or something that resonated with me," Lola told People on Aug. 10. "So I came up with the idea around 'Paranoia Silverlining,' which is the notion that maybe your biggest fears don't exist and that everyone, like it or not, [are] going to be paranoid."
MUSIC
HollywoodLife

Ben Affleck’s Daughter Violet, 16, Wears Off-The-Shoulder Dress At Dad’s Wedding: Photos

The day we’ve all been waiting for has finally arrived – Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s wedding day! The day was filled with amazing looks but Ben’s daughter, Violet, looked gorgeous in the wedding photos below. The 16-year-old stole the show in her outfit for her dad’s big day on Aug. 2, held at Ben’s 87-acre Riceboro, Georgia estate. Violet opted for a long off-the-shoulder white dress — fitting for the dress code of the event, as all guests wore white — that featured a tulle detail over top. The number finished in a classic A-line skirt.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Consuelos
Person
Kelly Ripa
DoYouRemember?

Martha Stewart Stuns In Selfie On Her 81st Birthday

Martha Stewart has been in the news for the past few years for her “thirst trap selfies.” In the photos, she gives a sexy pose meant to elicit a response. Of course, she had to post one on her 81st birthday! Martha celebrated her birthday on Wednesday and shared with fans how she celebrated the special day.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Diane Keaton, 76, Cozies Up To Her 2 Kids Dexter, 27, & Duke, 22, In Rare Family Photo

A family affair! Diane Keaton had quite the celebratory day in Hollywood and made it even more special by having her kids by her side! The Oscar winner, 76, cemented her name in Tinseltown history, literally, by imprinting her hands and feet at Grauman’s Chinese Theatre alongside daughter Dexter, 27, and son Duke, 22, on Thursday, August 11. Rocking her signature fashion featuring pants, blazer and an oversized hat, Diane was all smiles during the public ceremony taking place on Hollywood Boulevard.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RadarOnline

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Ex-Mistress Mildred Spotted In Hollywood With Actor’s Son Joseph For ‘Night On The Town’

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s ex-housekeeper/mistress Mildred Baena was seen out and about in Los Angeles for a rare appearance with the actor’s son Joseph, Radar has learned. Over the weekend, the 24-year-old son of The Terminator star was spotted at the Hollywood Bowl with Mildred where they saw The Gypsy Kings perform. Joseph, who currently works as an LA-based real estate agent, shared one snap of the two posing in front of the stage. The two appeared in good spirits as they smiled from ear to ear for the camera. “With a packed schedule, it’s always such a special and meaningful time...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Bathing#Poolside#Spotify#New York University
Outsider.com

Maria Shriver Is Nearly Unrecognizable in New Photos

Maria Shriver sported a different look but seemed carefree and happy while taking a stroll in Santa Monica over the weekend. The journalist and former spouse of Arnold Schwarzenegger apparently went without make-up in photos published by Page Six. The news outlet snapped candid pictures while Shriver was outside her under-construction home.
SANTA MONICA, CA
Outsider.com

LOOK: Clint Eastwood’s Daughter Stuns in Rare Selfie

On Friday (August 19th), Clint Eastwood’s daughter Francesca took to her Instagram account to share a rare and absolutely stunning selfie. “What r u streaming,” the younger Eastwood declared in the post’s caption. The post features Clint Eastwood’s daughter as she poses for the snapshot. Eastwood...
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Catherine Zeta-Jones & Michael Douglas Dance Around With Their Grown Kids In Sweet Video: 'Our Family Vibe'

Dance party for four! On August 13, Catherine Zeta-Jones gave fans a peek into her day-to-day life with husband Michael Douglas and their two children, son Dylan, 22, and daughter Carys, 19.On Instagram, the actress, 52, shared a fun video that showed her dancing around with her eldest while her mini-me partnered up with Douglas.The fun clip shows the two pairs stepping around hand-in-hand and doing a few twirls, with all of them smiling from ear-to-ear. At one point, the mother-son duo kick things up a notch, while Carys declares she and Douglas, 77, "like to chill out." "Our family...
THEATER & DANCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Fox News

Priyanka Chopra shares adorable new photos of baby Malti

Priyanka Chopra showed off her 7-month-old daughter, Malti, in a series of adorable new photos on Sunday. The actress took to Instagram to share two new pictures of her and husband Nick Jonas' first child together. She sweetly captioned the series, "Love like no other." In the first photo, Chopra...
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Tom Cruise & Katie Holmes’ Daughter Makes Big Screen Debut

The daughter of Top Gun: Maverick star, Tom Cruise and former Dawson’s Creek sweetheart Katie Holmes is making her big screen debut in Holmes’ upcoming flick Alone Together. The film was written by 43-year-old homes and follows the story of strangers who are put together during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic.
MOVIES
DoYouRemember?

DoYouRemember?

New York City, NY
166K+
Followers
8K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering "the good old days" for fans of the ‘50s, ‘60s, '70s, and ‘80s. Enjoy stories and updates about the people, culture, and pastimes of your generation! Keep your memories alive with DoYouRemember? - Nostalgia Lives Here!

 https://doyouremember.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy