Sister Jean celebrates 103rd birthday

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Sister Jean, chaplain to the Loyola University basketball team, turned 103 years old on Sunday.

Dozens of people showed up to celebrate her birthday at the school campus, including Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker.

Her surprise gift was to have Loyola’s red line stop named after her.

She said she was grateful for her supporters, every day.

“As I look at this group today, I thought to myself, some way, you fit into…some prayer, that I say every morning. And so, remember that when things get hard, just say, God, where is Sister Jean’s prayer?” she said to laughter from the crowd.

Sister Jean said her birthday wish is to keep doing what she loves: getting involved in education, her faith, and basketball.

