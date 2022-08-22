ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Sister Jean celebrates 103rd birthday

By John Clark
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MkfVu_0hQZ6lYf00

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Sister Jean, chaplain to the Loyola University basketball team, turned 103 years old on Sunday.

Dozens of people showed up to celebrate her birthday at the school campus, including Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker.

Her surprise gift was to have Loyola’s red line stop named after her.

She said she was grateful for her supporters, every day.

“As I look at this group today, I thought to myself, some way, you fit into…some prayer, that I say every morning. And so, remember that when things get hard, just say, God, where is Sister Jean’s prayer?” she said to laughter from the crowd.

Sister Jean said her birthday wish is to keep doing what she loves: getting involved in education, her faith, and basketball.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Magical world of Harry Potter coming to Illinois

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Attention all wizards and muggles, the ‘Wizarding World’ is coming to Illinois. “Harry Potter: Magic at Play” will open at Chicago’s Water Tower Plaza on November 11, according to WKDQ. The experience will transport visitors into the world made famous by the “Harry Potter” books and film series. The hands-on experience […]
CHICAGO, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

4 people shot outside Chicago high school

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Chicago Police responded to a shooting outside Carl Schurz High School, at 3601 N Milwaukee Avenue, on Wednesday afternoon. According to the Chicago Sun-Times, at least four people were shot across the street from the school around 2:45 p.m., about 10 minutes before class was let out. A 15-year-old boy was […]
CHICAGO, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Mega Millions $1.34B jackpot still unclaimed

(WTVO) — The Illinois winner of July’s Mega Millions jackpot has still yet to claim their prize, according to the Illinois Lottery. The ticket, sold in Des Plaines, perfectly matched the Mega Millions drawing, landing the third-largest lottery prize in the nation. The winning ticket — with numbers 13-36-45-57-67, Mega Ball: 14 — was bought […]
DES PLAINES, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Sports
Chicago, IL
Basketball
Local
Illinois Sports
Local
Illinois Basketball
ValueWalk

$500 Monthly Stimulus Checks from Illinois: Just Seven Days Left to Apply for This Money

Several states and local governments are sending monetary help to residents in one form or another. Thus, it is important for residents to keep a tab on these programs and adhere to the deadlines. One such program in which the deadline is nearing is for certain residents of Illinois. Residents only have a week left to apply for the monthly stimulus checks from Illinois. Specifically, this program is for residents of Evanston, Illinois, and will offer $500 monthly payments to eligible residents.
EVANSTON, IL
CBS Chicago

19 Illinois counties sue major drugstore chains, accuse them of helping cause the opioid crisis

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A judge has ordered the nation's largest drugstore chains to pay two small Ohio counties over $600 million dollars for helping cause the opioid crisis.  Now, 19 Illinois counties – among them Cook, McHenry, and DuPage – are filing similar lawsuits. As CBS 2's Chris Tye reported Monday, the Illinois counties are suing the drugstore chains for helping create what they call the worst man-made epidemic in modern medical history. "When people had prescriptions presented to them for many, many times more opioids than anyone could reasonably use, they should have said no," said Lake...
ILLINOIS STATE
Washington Examiner

Stimulus update 2022: Deadline to apply for $500 monthly payments in just four days

People living in the town of Evanston, Illinois, have only a few days left to apply for a program that will give them $500 every month for an entire year. The Guaranteed Income Pilot Program, which is accepting applications until Monday, will select 150 applicants from a lottery system and give them $500 loaded onto a prepaid debit card for 12 months. The program will then begin shortly after the deadline, according to a news release from the city.
EVANSTON, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sister Jean
Cadrene Heslop

New Recurring Stimulus Program Open For Illinois Residents

Many states are implementing guaranteed income programs. These state support systems benefit families with recurring payments. Most programs like this have begun issuing monies to the chosen recipients. But the city of Evanston in Illinois just opened theirs on Monday. Thus, interested residents who meet the requirements can apply.
EVANSTON, IL
WTWO/WAWV

Victims Identified in three fatality crash on SR 46

RILEY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The three individuals who died in the crash on State Road 46 near Riley on Sunday have been identified. The Vigo County Sheriff’s Office said that those who died were 18-year-old Christian Eubanks of Waukegan, Illinois, 19-year-old Jayden Musili of Fort Wayne, as well as 19-year-old Caleb VanHooser of Liberty Township […]
WGN News

Man, 28, charged after pushing person onto CTA Blue Line tracks

CHICAGO — A man from Joliet faces charges after pushing a man onto CTA Blue Line tracks on the city’s West Side. Police say James Stamps, 28, is charged with one felony count of aggravated battery in a public place for the incident that happened on Aug. 5. Stamps has been identified as the offender who pushed […]
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chaplain#The Loyola University#Nexstar Media Inc
fox32chicago.com

Man, 54, shot to death on Chicago sidewalk

CHICAGO - A man was shot and killed Monday night on a sidewalk in South Chicago. Police found the 54-year-old on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound to the chest around 11:36 p.m. in the 2500 block of East 84th Street. He was transported to the University of Chicago Medical...
CHICAGO, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Police announce arrest of DeKalb murder suspect

DEKALB, Ill. (WTVO) — DeKalb Police have announced the arrest of Michael Howard, 25, for the fatal shooting of an 18-year-old teen on Ridge Drive on Wednesday. According to police, officers were called to the 900 block of Ridge Drive and found the victim in a parking lot, who had been shot in the head. […]
DEKALB, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

22K+
Followers
12K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Eyewitness news, weather, sports and other local content for Rockford, Illinois. http://www.mystateline.com

 https://www.mystateline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy