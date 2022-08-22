ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationship Advice

'Love Is Blind's' Danielle Ruhl & Nick Thompson Split After 1 Year of Marriage

 5 days ago
“Love Is Blind” Season 2 stars Danielle Ruhl, 29, and Nick Thompson, 36, are going their separate ways.

Ruhl filed for divorce last week in Cook County Circuit Court in Illinois, reports People.

The couple showed no signs of trouble just weeks ago as they reunited with “Love Is Blind” co-stars at Lollapalooza or during a steamy photo shoot on the beach this summer.

Nick celebrated their wedding anniversary on social media in June, writing, “One year ago today, on a much sunnier and hotter day in Chicago, Danielle and I said ‘I do’ in front of a bunch of family, friends, crew, and cameras… While it's tough getting married under those circumstances, here we are a year later putting in the work to get to know each other and learn how to be partners for one another. All in real time. I'm proud of us… Happy anniversary and I love you.”

Danielle and Nick were the only remaining couple from “Love Is Blind” Season 2, after Iyanna McNeely and Jarrette Jones announced their split last week.

Earlier this year, Thompson and Ruhl opened up to "Extra's" Katie Krause about their relationship and attending couples counseling.

Nick explained, "Once we left [the show] we really put like a lot of structure in place for ourselves so that we could learn how to communicate better, and of course you know how to listen better, which is also very important... we entered into like couples counseling pretty quickly too so that we could learn each other's languages, how to communicate."

He continued, "We've really put a lot of that in place and it's helped us really focus on the things that are really really good for us and kind of start to let go of the things that we had conflict on on the show."

Danielle added, “A blessing and a curse of our love story is that we fell in love very quickly and that was apparent but because of that we put so much pressure on wanting to make it work and also so much pressure on making sure that it would work for the rest of our lives and not only for the short term."

She went on, "Like we didn't have the time to experience like friend integrations, family integrations and so it did like cause disagreements with us but then after the fact it's like none of those… things that we thought about on the show actually ended up being a thing that we thought about after it so it's just like the talking about it was so much worse than like experiencing it.”

ETOnline.com

'Teen Mom's Jenelle Evans Celebrates Son Jace's 13th Birthday: 'Mind Blown'

Jenelle Evans can't believe it, but her firstborn just turned 13, and the Teen Mom 2 star revealed how they celebrated!. The former reality TV star took to Instagram on Friday and shared a video of the shindig that included an elaborate, dirt bike-themed cake to the actual birthday gift (what else?!), a dirt bike! She captioned the post, JACE IS 13 YEARS OLD 🤯💗😭 #HappyBirthday #MindBlown."
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
extratv

Ashley Olsen Sparks Marriage Rumors

Marriage rumors are swirling about Ashley Olsen and her boyfriend Louis Eisner!. Over the weekend, Olsen, 36, was seen wearing a gold band on that finger while enjoying a beach day in Pantelleria, Italy. During the outing, Olsen wore a striped coverup, sunglasses, and black cap, while Eisner opted for...
CELEBRITIES
realitytitbit.com

Who is Whitney from Southern Charm dating as Naomie says they kissed?

Naomie Olindo confessed she kissed her co-star Whitney Sudler-Smith on the recent episode, leaving viewers wondering whether they are currently dating since filmed wrapped up. We’ve got the gossip. Craig Conover wasn’t happy about their hook-up, calling his exes’ actions “shady”. Whitney and Naomie hooked up in late 2021,...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
In Touch Weekly

LPBW’s Tori Roloff Shares Update After Admitting She’s ‘Overwhelmed’ as a Working Mom of 3

Strong mom. Little People, Big World star Tori Roloff shared an update after admitting she’s “overwhelmed” as a working mom of three. After sharing that she was struggling to balance all of her responsibilities, Tori, 31, took to her Instagram Stories on Monday, August 9, to share a photo of dirty dishes piled in her sink. “First world problem: Our dishwasher broke,” she wrote alongside the photo.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
extratv

extratv

