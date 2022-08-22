ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ClutchPoints

Russell Westbrook slander against Patrick Beverley unearthed after shocking Lakers trade

It’s all but official. Patrick Beverley and Russell Westbrook are set to be teammates on the Los Angeles Lakers. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports that LA has come to terms on a trade with the Utah Jazz acquiring the spitfire guard in exchange for Talen Horton-Tucker and Stanley Johnson. Lakers and Jazz are expected to finalize […] The post Russell Westbrook slander against Patrick Beverley unearthed after shocking Lakers trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FanSided

Lakers projected lineup, rotation after trading for Patrick Beverley

The Lakers shook things up on Thursday night when they traded for Patrick Beverley. On Wednesday night, the Los Angeles Lakers and Utah Jazz struck a deal for Patrick Beverley that was fertile ground for memes and reactions given the lack of amicability between Russell Westbrook and Pat Bev. Talen Horton-Tucker and Stanley Johnson are the outgoing pieces for the Lakers, meaning the Lakers rotation will look a little bit different moving forward.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

The Lakers embarrassed themselves with Talen Horton-Tucker trade when they could’ve had Kyle Lowry

The Los Angeles Lakers are finally trading Talen Horton-Tucker, but not for a return that they would have expected 17 months ago. Los Angeles is sending THT along with Stanley Johnson to the Utah Jazz in exchange for veteran guard Patrick Beverley. It was a straight swap with no picks involved, a move that certainly makes sense for Lakers at this moment in time. For a team that has collapsed multiple times in games during the past season, they certainly need that gritty attitude that Pat Bev brings.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Magic Johnson Says He Was Shocked To Hear That Larry Bird Was Jealous Of Him Winning A Title As A Rookie: "He Admitted He Was Jealous, Which Really Shocked Me, Because He Never Ever Showed It Back Then."

Magic Johnson and Larry Bird were the two defining figures of the NBA in the 1980s. Their iconic rivalry elevated the league to another level as they battled it out on the biggest stage of the sport. What set the stage for their rivalry in the league was that the two had also faced off in the NCAA title game in 1979, where Magic came out on top, as Michigan State beat out Indiana State.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Skinny James Harden fires up Sixers fans with more workout photos

In case you didn’t know, Philadelphia 76ers star James Harden has lost a LOT of weight this offseason and he wants everyone to know it. After posting photos of his insane transformation last week, the Sixers guard gave fans another glimpse of his new-look frame on Thursday with a simple caption: “It’s a long story, […] The post Skinny James Harden fires up Sixers fans with more workout photos appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA
FanSided

Stephen A. Smith and Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga go at it

Television personality Stephen A. Smith came hard for Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga, and Kuminga didn’t flinch in his hilarious response. NBA players know how to tune out the noise, and some of them are particularly adept at responding to criticism. Even though 19-year-old Jonathan Kuminga just finished his rookie season with the Golden State Warriors, he’s already a seasoned pro at shading critical media personalities.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
hypebeast.com

Up Close with Jayson Tatum's Ford Mustang Air Jordan 14 PE

As one of the biggest stars on Jordan Brand’s roster, Jayson Tatum is no stranger to special Air Jordan PEs. Last season, the Boston Celtics forward was spotted in everything from a Melody Ehsani-designed Air Jordan 36 Low to the Air Jordan 36 “Taco Jay,” but one of his most memorable sneaker moments occurred before Game 2 of the Celtics’ first-round playoff series against the Brooklyn Nets when he sported an Air Jordan 14 inspired by his unique Ford Mustang during the pre-game tunnel walk. Now, photographer Ric Mestre has provided an up-close look at Tatum’s PE, showing off its luxurious details.
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

Lakers trade Talen Horton-Tucker, Stanley Johnson to Jazz for Patrick Beverley

The Los Angeles Lakers have made a trade! But not one involving Russell Westbrook. According to various reports, the Lakers will acquire veteran point guard Patrick Beverley from the Utah Jazz in exchange for Talen Horton-Tucker and Stanley Johnson. It’s a straight-up transaction— no draft picks are involved. THT + Johnson seems like a lot […] The post Lakers trade Talen Horton-Tucker, Stanley Johnson to Jazz for Patrick Beverley appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Stephen A. Smith Praises LeBron James For Always Honoring His Contract And Takes A Subtle Shot At Kevin Durant: "You Cannot Be A Star In This League, Forcing Your Way Out Of One Franchise After Another. It's Bad For The Game."

Kevin Durant's trade saga is officially over, and after weeks of drama, the former NBA MVP has decided to stay with the Brooklyn Nets. When Durant requested a trade, most expected him to get traded within a week or two. After all, he is one of the best players in the league.
NBA
Yardbarker

LeBron James Reveals Experience Of Playing Pickup Basketball With Michael Jordan In 2001: "If You Pinched Me, I Would Hope I Don't Wake Up."

LeBron James and Michael Jordan are always going to be names that are connected through the annals of basketball. MJ retired from the league the season before LeBron was drafted, so we never got to see the two players play against each other on an NBA court. There also isn't any footage of the pair playing against each other.
NBA
FanSided

FanSided

