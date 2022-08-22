Read full article on original website
Russell Westbrook slander against Patrick Beverley unearthed after shocking Lakers trade
It’s all but official. Patrick Beverley and Russell Westbrook are set to be teammates on the Los Angeles Lakers. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports that LA has come to terms on a trade with the Utah Jazz acquiring the spitfire guard in exchange for Talen Horton-Tucker and Stanley Johnson. Lakers and Jazz are expected to finalize […] The post Russell Westbrook slander against Patrick Beverley unearthed after shocking Lakers trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Lakers projected lineup, rotation after trading for Patrick Beverley
The Lakers shook things up on Thursday night when they traded for Patrick Beverley. On Wednesday night, the Los Angeles Lakers and Utah Jazz struck a deal for Patrick Beverley that was fertile ground for memes and reactions given the lack of amicability between Russell Westbrook and Pat Bev. Talen Horton-Tucker and Stanley Johnson are the outgoing pieces for the Lakers, meaning the Lakers rotation will look a little bit different moving forward.
The Lakers embarrassed themselves with Talen Horton-Tucker trade when they could’ve had Kyle Lowry
The Los Angeles Lakers are finally trading Talen Horton-Tucker, but not for a return that they would have expected 17 months ago. Los Angeles is sending THT along with Stanley Johnson to the Utah Jazz in exchange for veteran guard Patrick Beverley. It was a straight swap with no picks involved, a move that certainly makes sense for Lakers at this moment in time. For a team that has collapsed multiple times in games during the past season, they certainly need that gritty attitude that Pat Bev brings.
Yardbarker
Magic Johnson Says He Was Shocked To Hear That Larry Bird Was Jealous Of Him Winning A Title As A Rookie: "He Admitted He Was Jealous, Which Really Shocked Me, Because He Never Ever Showed It Back Then."
Magic Johnson and Larry Bird were the two defining figures of the NBA in the 1980s. Their iconic rivalry elevated the league to another level as they battled it out on the biggest stage of the sport. What set the stage for their rivalry in the league was that the two had also faced off in the NCAA title game in 1979, where Magic came out on top, as Michigan State beat out Indiana State.
Skinny James Harden fires up Sixers fans with more workout photos
In case you didn’t know, Philadelphia 76ers star James Harden has lost a LOT of weight this offseason and he wants everyone to know it. After posting photos of his insane transformation last week, the Sixers guard gave fans another glimpse of his new-look frame on Thursday with a simple caption: “It’s a long story, […] The post Skinny James Harden fires up Sixers fans with more workout photos appeared first on ClutchPoints.
lakersnation.com
Lakers Rumors: Kevin Durant Wants Nets To Sign Carmelo Anthony But They’re Not Interested
After the first wave of free agency, the NBA transaction period essentially went quiet as everyone waited to see what the Brooklyn Nets would do with Kevin Durant after the superstar requested a trade. But ultimately, after weeks of trade talks and negotiations, Durant won’t be going anywhere as the...
Yardbarker
James Worthy Reveals The Truth About Patrick Beverley: "There Were Players That You Hated To Play Against, But Would Love To Have Them On Your Team."
The Los Angeles Lakers went 33-49 during the 2021-22 season, missing the play-in tournament. It is clear that this was a disappointing outcome for a team that was slated as a championship contender at the beginning of the year. It is clear that the Los Angeles Lakers are trying to...
Jeanie Buss omits Russell Westbrook while expressing excitement for LeBron, Anthony Davis and Kendrick Nunn
It’s no secret that the Los Angeles Lakers are looking to move off of point guard Russell Westbrook in any fashion possible after his disastrous fit with the squad last season. While speaking with GQ, controlling owner of the Lakers Jeanie Buss discussed how excited she is to watch...
Isaiah Thomas gets brutally trolled after controversial Kevin Durant tweet
There are only a few remaining big-name free agents out there that are still without a team at this point in the offseason. One of them is former two-time All-Star Isaiah Thomas, who himself recently made headlines after demanding a job now that the Kevin Durant trade saga with the Brooklyn Nets has ended.
Yardbarker
NBA Rumors: Lakers Could Have Landed Patrick Beverley, Jordan Clarkson, Bojan Bogdanovic, And Malik Beasley In 3-Team With Knicks And Jazz
The Los Angeles Lakers added Patrick Beverley to their team yesterday after trading away two of their young players in Talen Horton-Tucker and Stanley Johnson. Given that the Lake show had missed some quality perimeter defense all season long, this trade certainly makes a lot of sense. While the Beverley...
Stephen A. Smith and Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga go at it
Television personality Stephen A. Smith came hard for Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga, and Kuminga didn’t flinch in his hilarious response. NBA players know how to tune out the noise, and some of them are particularly adept at responding to criticism. Even though 19-year-old Jonathan Kuminga just finished his rookie season with the Golden State Warriors, he’s already a seasoned pro at shading critical media personalities.
hypebeast.com
Up Close with Jayson Tatum's Ford Mustang Air Jordan 14 PE
As one of the biggest stars on Jordan Brand’s roster, Jayson Tatum is no stranger to special Air Jordan PEs. Last season, the Boston Celtics forward was spotted in everything from a Melody Ehsani-designed Air Jordan 36 Low to the Air Jordan 36 “Taco Jay,” but one of his most memorable sneaker moments occurred before Game 2 of the Celtics’ first-round playoff series against the Brooklyn Nets when he sported an Air Jordan 14 inspired by his unique Ford Mustang during the pre-game tunnel walk. Now, photographer Ric Mestre has provided an up-close look at Tatum’s PE, showing off its luxurious details.
Lakers trade Talen Horton-Tucker, Stanley Johnson to Jazz for Patrick Beverley
The Los Angeles Lakers have made a trade! But not one involving Russell Westbrook. According to various reports, the Lakers will acquire veteran point guard Patrick Beverley from the Utah Jazz in exchange for Talen Horton-Tucker and Stanley Johnson. It’s a straight-up transaction— no draft picks are involved. THT + Johnson seems like a lot […] The post Lakers trade Talen Horton-Tucker, Stanley Johnson to Jazz for Patrick Beverley appeared first on ClutchPoints.
3x Lakers champ drops 2 more trade targets after Patrick Beverly deal
Rick Fox was an integral part of the Los Angeles Lakers’ three-peat during the early 2000s. The 53-year-old remains a supporter of the team, and he too was excited after news broke that LA had agreed to a deal with the Utah Jazz to bring Patrick Beverley to Hollywood.
Yardbarker
Stephen A. Smith Praises LeBron James For Always Honoring His Contract And Takes A Subtle Shot At Kevin Durant: "You Cannot Be A Star In This League, Forcing Your Way Out Of One Franchise After Another. It's Bad For The Game."
Kevin Durant's trade saga is officially over, and after weeks of drama, the former NBA MVP has decided to stay with the Brooklyn Nets. When Durant requested a trade, most expected him to get traded within a week or two. After all, he is one of the best players in the league.
Yardbarker
NBA Reacts To The Los Angeles Lakers Squad For The 2022-23 Season: "We Gonna Sit Here And Act Like This Is A Good Team?"
The 2022-23 NBA season is very important for the Los Angeles Lakers. After winning the NBA championship in 2020, the iconic franchise fell off big time. They have had back-to-back unsuccessful seasons. In one season, they were eliminated in the first round of the playoffs, and in their most recent...
Brooklyn Nets Reportedly Interested In A Pair Of Former NBA Champions
According to HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto, the Brooklyn Nets could look to sign both Tristan Thompson and/or Markieff Morris ahead of the start of the 2022-23 NBA season.
Yardbarker
LeBron James Reveals Experience Of Playing Pickup Basketball With Michael Jordan In 2001: "If You Pinched Me, I Would Hope I Don't Wake Up."
LeBron James and Michael Jordan are always going to be names that are connected through the annals of basketball. MJ retired from the league the season before LeBron was drafted, so we never got to see the two players play against each other on an NBA court. There also isn't any footage of the pair playing against each other.
Yardbarker
Stephen A. Smith Has A Bold Prediction For The Brooklyn Nets Ahead Of The 2022-23 NBA Season: "I Think That Brooklyn Could Easily Represent The East In The NBA Finals."
For eight straight seasons, LeBron James ruled the Eastern Conference. He helped the Miami Heat and the Cleveland Cavaliers make it all the way to the NBA Finals in four seasons each. Evidently, when James left the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2018, it opened the path to the NBA Finals for...
FanSided
