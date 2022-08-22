Read full article on original website
TMZ.com
Tyson Fury Calls For Castration Of Knife Criminals After Cousin's Death
Tyson Fury is still calling for harsher penalties for knife crime in the UK in the wake of his cousin's tragic death ... insisting officials should straight up castrate perpetrators. The boxing superstar didn't mince words when expressing his outrage on talkSport on Wednesday ... demanding government officials do more...
TMZ.com
Kangaroo Brawl Ends With One Getting Tossed Through Metal Fence
A brawl between 2 kangaroos ended quicker than expected when one went straight WWE on the other -- shoving the opponent straight through a metal fence!!!. The 'roo rivalry went down at Canberra Nature Reserve in Australia ... a passerby started filming the animals getting into it. After a few moments of hand-to-hand combat, one delivered the crushing blow ... hurling the loser into a not-so-solid wall.
TMZ.com
Jake Paul Says KSI Will 'Never' Fight Him, Despite 2023 Match Agreement
Jake Paul is coming to terms with the fact he may never get a shot at whooping KSI in the ring ... claiming his nemesis was just using him to promote his own fights. As we previously reported, the Problem Child and KSI made a Twitter deal earlier this month ... agreeing to finally settle their beef and set up a boxing match at Wembley Stadium in 2023.
TMZ.com
AEW Star Darby Allin Jumps 96 Feet In Jeep Over Home Into Trailers
AEW star Darby Allin is known for his death-defying stunts in the ring -- but this time, he's reached new heights OUT of it ... pulling off a 96-foot jump over his home in a Jeep!!. "Sketchiest stunt I ever did!" Allin wrote on social media. In the video, Allin's...
