HOUSTON, TX -- As Texans continue to cope with the lingering effects of the pandemic and manage the current impact of inflation, on average more than one million people in southeast Texas experience the struggle of food insecurity on any given day, lacking consistent access to nutritious foods. About one in six Texans lives at or below the poverty level, including many minority-owned businesses such as hyperlocal, small farmers and food producers. But a new $3.5 million grant from Harris County to Houston Food Bank being announced today will help these hard-working businesses while also providing more nutritional food assistance to the community.

HARRIS COUNTY, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO