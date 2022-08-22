ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland Heights, OH

Amazon driver credited with saving two people from apartment building on fire

By Clay LePard
WTKR News 3
WTKR News 3
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04BGaJ_0hQZ6dUr00

Firefighters are crediting an Amazon driver with helping two people escape a Cleveland Heights apartment building that caught fire Sunday evening.

News 5 spoke with John Davis, who said he was delivering a package across the street when he first smelled smoke and turned around and saw it coming from the basement of a nearby apartment building.

Davis said when he approached some of the residents who were already outside, they told him there were still at least two people still inside.

“I jumped out, ran toward the door and there was a young boy hanging out the window,” Davis explained. “Him and his father were in there so I went inside the doorway, I couldn’t see anything so I crawled and started yelling telling them to come toward me.”

Davis said he grabbed the boy first and brought him outside and then immediately grabbed his father and took him outside as well.

News 5 spoke with one of the individuals pulled from the building, who emigrated from Nepal and had been living in the building for the past six years.

Despite a language barrier, the man thanked the Amazon driver for helping him safely get out of the building.

“I’m just glad the gentleman and his son got out and I was there to help them,” Davis said.

A spokesperson with the Red Cross told News 5 they assisted 26 people in eight impacted apartments.

Battalion Chief Dan Candow with Cleveland Heights Fire Department told News 5 there was heavy smoke on the back of the building when they arrived. He added it’s not clear at this time what started the fire, but it is clear the role Davis played in all this.

“John Davis is a hero,” Candow said.

As a result, according to Candow, no injuries were reported and no one was transported to a hospital.

A sigh of relief for Davis, but no time to unwind after this ordeal.

“I still have packages to deliver,” he chuckled.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKYC

Fleeing car crashes into house on Cleveland's west side

CLEVELAND — The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) and the Cleveland Division of Police are investigating after a fleeing car crashed into a house on the city's west side on Friday. According to OSHP Sgt. Ray Santiago, the incident began during a traffic stop involving a stolen BMW car...
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Accidents
City
Cleveland, OH
City
Cleveland Heights, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Cleveland Heights, OH
Crime & Safety
cleveland19.com

Cleveland Police: Can you ID this airport theft suspect?

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are looking to the public to help identify the suspect of a theft that took place on Sunday at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport. According to police, around 11:50 a.m., the suspect exits the GCRTA train, walks across to the carousel and steals a passengers luggage.
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

63-year-old man shot to death in Cleveland; suspect arrested

CLEVELAND — A 63-year-old man is dead and one suspect is in custody following a shooting in Cleveland's Union–Miles Park neighborhood Thursday evening. First responders found the victim, since identified as city resident Ardell Houi, lying on the ground in the 11100 block of of Nelson Avenue around 7:15 p.m. Officials say he was shot in the neck, and he died at the scene despite attempts by fire and EMS crews to revive him.
CLEVELAND, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apartment Building#Nepal#Accident#The Red Cross
cleveland19.com

Several firefighters hurt fighting house fire in Stark County

STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Several firefighters were injured battling a house fire in the 12000 block of Rockhill Ave. NE in Lexington Township Tuesday afternoon. According to officials, all of the injured firefighters were transported to area hospitals where they were treated and released for smoke related illnesses. A...
STARK COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Red Cross
NewsBreak
Amazon
cleveland19.com

Euclid gas station employee robbed at gunpoint

EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are asking for help identifying a man who robbed a gas station employee at gunpoint. According to Euclid police, the masked man robbed the Speedway employee on Euclid Avenue on Aug. 11. The suspect is only described as a Black man, about 18-25 years old,...
EUCLID, OH
WKYC

1 dead in Cleveland after shots fired into house

CLEVELAND — A 61-year-old man is dead after a shooting that took place at a Cleveland residence just after midnight Thursday morning. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. At approximately 12:40 a.m., officers responded to...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Shots fired at Garfield Heights football game

Garfield Heights, Ohio (WOIO) - Shots rang out at the Garfield Heights, Cleveland Heights football game Friday night. According to Garfield Heights Police, shots were fired in the parking lot at the high school around 9:30 p.m., but nobody was injured in the incident. Police said there have been no...
GARFIELD HEIGHTS, OH
WFMJ.com

Woman dies after being shot in 18-hour Austintown standoff

The woman who was shot by a state trooper in an 18-hour standoff in Austintown has passed away after being on life support. Police sources tell 21 News that 31-year-old Imonie Hackett passed away at a medical facility in Cleveland on Thursday while on life support. In late July, officers...
AUSTINTOWN, OH
WTKR News 3

WTKR News 3

46K+
Followers
12K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Norfolk, Virginia news and weather from WTKR News 3, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wtkr.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy