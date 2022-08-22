Local author releases positive affirmations coloring book to help children

HAMPTON, Va. – A Hampton grandmother has just published a book to help young children, especially during the school year.

Shant’a Miller White, founder of Parents Against Bullying Virginia, put the book together with her grandson. It’s a coloring book that has positive affirmations, and she says it helps teach children about self-awareness and how to respect and love each other despite our differences.

Miller White has also published a guide for combating bullying, after her daughters went through a serious case of bullying years ago. The book features her eight-year-old grandson, Tre'Shawn, who has autism.

"A lot of kids that have different things going on with them are bullied a lot, so we want to make sure that we touched on that. Continue to spread that we love them. That they rock. That they are special. That they shine just as bright as everyone else and they are stars," commented Miller White.

For more information on the Star Bright Kidz Positive Affirmations Coloring Book, click this link .

On Saturday, September 10 at 3 p.m., Miller White will be signing her book at Barnes and Noble located at 5100 Kilgore Avenue in Hampton.