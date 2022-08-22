Read full article on original website
Related
Apple says 95% of iCloud users already have 2FA enabled ahead of Passkeys launch
With its next round of software updates coming this fall, including iOS 16 and macOS Ventura, Apple will launch integrated support for the passkeys standard. The passkey standard is described as unique digital keys designed to replace the need for passwords altogether with streamlined sign in across your devices, websites, and apps.
9to5Mac
iPhone 14 event: Apple takes you ‘Far Out’ with special AR easter egg
The iPhone 14 event is now confirmed by Apple. On September 7, the Cupertino company will hold an in-person event – which will also be streamed online – at the Steve Jobs Theater, in Apple Park. While we’re still a couple of weeks away from the keynote, Apple has continued its tradition of hiding a fun easter egg for iPhone and iPad users on the invite.
9to5Mac
Here’s how much less data Apple collects from you than Google and other companies
Apple’s known for its push for privacy by stating this is a “fundamental human right.” Different from most Big Tech companies, Apple says it’s not a company driven by ads, which means it doesn’t need to collect your data to sell products. Now, a new study shows that, in fact, Apple is the company that collects less data compared to other companies.
9to5Mac
Apple Watch Pro with flat display again rumored for September 7 event, could be a ‘One more thing’
Apple’s September 7 event is officially on the calendar, with the tagline of “Far out.” With that date set, last-minute rumors are starting to surface, alongside additional corroboration of existing rumors. This time, a new supply chain report reiterates that the Apple Watch Pro announcement is set for the event — and it could be a big one.
IN THIS ARTICLE
9to5Mac
Apple pushes for environmental business solutions with second Impact Accelerator class
Today, Apple introduced its second Impact Accelerator class. This cohort of 16 Black-, Hispanic/Latinx-, and Indigenous-owned environmental businesses is part of the company’s Racial Equity and Justice Initiative, which has around $130M invested to expand access to equity in education, elevate more app founders and technologists from underrepresented backgrounds, and invest further in criminal justice and environmental justice organizations.
9to5Mac
Hands-on: First generation iPad mini disassembled and framed by GRID
As we previously covered, GRID Studios is known for recycling old Apple products and turning them into art. More specifically, the company frames disassembled products. And while some of you may already be familiar with the framed iPhone and Apple Watch, GRID now has the first framed iPad – a first generation iPad mini.
9to5Mac
Is there any room for Apple’s rumored AR/VR headset at the September 7 event?
It has been quite a while since rumors started hinting at a mixed reality headset from Apple. Most recently, different sources suggested that the company was going to announce this device sometime between 2022 and 2023. With a special event now confirmed for September 7, is there any room for Apple’s rumored AR/VR headset?
9to5Mac
Apple launches new ‘Platoon for Artists’ app following 2018 acquisition
Back in 2018, Apple acquired a music industry startup called Platoon, which was co-founded by a former iTunes executive. Four years later, Apple has launched a new “Platoon for Artists” app on the App Store, which it says will help up and coming artists manage their careers with things like social tracking, reporting features, and more.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
9to5Mac
iPhone 14 in-person event confirmed for September 7: ‘Far out’
Apple’s iPhone 14 event is now official. Just as rumors suggested, the company will hold an event on September 7 to announce the new iPhone 14 lineup, the Apple Watch Series 8, the Apple Watch Pro, and more. Apple is teasing the event with the tagline: “Far out.”
9to5Mac
Apple September 7 event: iPhone 14, Apple Watch Series 8, iOS 16 release date, latest rumors
On September 7, Apple will hold its traditional event. Although there are several products the company could be readying, two of them people are expecting the most: the iPhone 14 series and the Apple Watch Series 8. Here’s what Apple could announce at its “Far Out” September event.
9to5Mac
Apple @ Work: Why Passkeys won’t eliminate the need for an enterprise password management solution
Apple @ Work is brought to you by Kolide, endpoint security for teams that Slack. Kolide notifies your team via Slack when their devices are insecure and gives them step-by-step instructions on how to solve the problem. Meet your compliance goals using the most powerful, untapped resource in IT: end-users. Try Kolide for free today.
PSA: TestFlight not working for users running macOS Ventura beta
The first beta version of iOS 16 had some compatibility issues with TestFlight, which was later fixed with an update. Now Mac users running macOS Ventura beta are also experiencing problems with TestFlight, which no longer lets people install or update beta apps. For those unfamiliar, TestFlight is an Apple-owned...
9to5Mac
9to5Mac Daily: August 25, 2022 – iPhone 14 event confirmed
Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from 9to5Mac. 9to5Mac Daily is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players. Sponsored by Kolide: With Kolide, you can make your team...
9to5Mac
AirPods Pro 2: Everything we know so far [Video]
Apple is set to release AirPods Pro 2 in 2022. This new generation could bring a new design, innovative Lossless support, as well as fitness sensors for the first time. Head below as we round up the latest rumors about this product that could launch during Apple’s “Far Out” September 7 event.
Tim Cook still believes Apple’s greatest contribution will be in health amid new Apple Watch Series 8 release
Less than two weeks before the iPhone 14 event, Apple CEO Tim Cook gave an interview to Popular Mechanics. He talks about the company’s innovations, privacy as a fundamental human right, Steve Jobs, and more. Here are the highlights. Amid the September 7 event, where Apple will announce the...
9to5Mac
September 7 iPhone 14 #AppleEvent hashflag now live on Twitter
Apple today announced its iPhone 14 special event for September 7, which was given the tagline “Far out.” Now the company has added a new hashflag icon to Twitter when you tweet something using the official #AppleEvent hashtag. A hashflag is an icon displayed next to some special...
9to5Mac
Fifth iOS 16 public beta now available as final release nears
After seeding beta 7, Apple is now releasing the fifth iOS 16 public beta. As the company has reportedly finished the development of iOS 16, the operating system looks almost ready for its official release in a few weeks from now – probably after the September 7 event. Today’s...
9to5Mac
US Department of Justice begins drafting antitrust lawsuit against Apple, report says
A major antitrust lawsuit could soon be headed Apple’s way in the United States. A new report from Politico today says that the Department of Justice antitrust division is in the “early stages” of drafting an antitrust lawsuit against Apple, and it hopes to “file the suit by the end of the year.”
LAW・
9to5Mac
Here’s the best time to trade in your iPhone before Apple’s event
Apple’s iPhone 14 event is just around the corner which means it’s the ideal time to trade in (or lock in a value) for your iPhone to get the best deal. Here’s a look at the best time to trade in your iPhone based on the depreciation of Apple’s smartphones in recent years.
9to5Mac
Sonos ‘Optimo 2’ premium speaker leaks with image and specs, Optimo 1 in the works too
After launching its budget Ray AirPlay 2 soundbar, Apple Music voice control back in May, and seeing a delay of its budget subwoofer, we’ve got a look at Sonos’ upcoming high-end speaker. Codenamed “Optimo 2,” The Verge shared an exclusive look at the future flagship product.
Comments / 0