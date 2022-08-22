Read full article on original website
4 Places To Get Great Hot Dogs in OhioIsla ChiuParma, OH
21 Years Ago, a Woman Left for a Romantic 4th of July Trip With Her Married Co-Worker. She Was Never Seen Again.Fatim HemrajMarysville, OH
4 Places To Get Great Chinese Food in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Football: Buckeyes rank No. 2 in preseason coaches pollThe LanternColumbus, OH
Five restaurants in Ohio have been ranked as the most romantic places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensOhio State
Michigan football transfers on other college rosters this fall
The NCAA transfer portal continues to gain popularity, and no college football programs have been immune to departures. The Wolverines have had a handful of players transfer since the end of the 2021 season who have since found new destinations, but there also are more than a dozen players from previous years who have latched on elsewhere.
Wolverine recruiting report: A successful Michigan season vital to building 2023 class
Michigan’s football program entered the 2021 season with just 11 commits and a 2022 recruiting class that ranked outside the top 25 nationally. Given the Wolverines’ dismal 2020 campaign, a slow start on the trail was expected as many prospective recruits waited and watched to see how Jim Harbaugh’s program would respond on the field.
‘It’s a new year:’ Michigan football out to prove 2021 wasn’t a fluke
ANN ARBOR – The inside of Michigan’s football locker room received a small but significant touchup this offseason. Along the wall, the number of Wolverines’ Big Ten championships is painted in blue with a maize outline. The total increased from 42 to 43 as Michigan was one of the surprise teams in the country last season, finishing with a 12-2 record and winning its first conference title since 2004.
Longtime assistant will replace Carol Hutchins as Michigan softball coach
ANN ARBOR – Michigan didn’t waste any time naming a successor to legendary softball coach Carol Hutchins. Shortly after the university announced Wednesday that Hutchins was retiring after 38 seasons, it appointed longtime assistant Bonnie Tholl as the program’s next head coach. Tholl, who has spent the past 29 years on the Wolverines’ staff, becomes the fourth head coach in program history.
How to watch Lions at Steelers: Everything you need to know before preseason finale
ALLEN PARK -- The Detroit Lions are planning to give most of their starters some run in Sunday afternoon’s preseason finale against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Tim Boyle is expected to start at quarterback, with Jared Goff getting another day off ahead of the regular season. Here’s everything you need...
Lions want to cool the flames of rookie Malcolm Rodriguez’s growing ‘Hard Knocks’ star
ALLEN PARK -- Detroit Lions rookie linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez has been one of the stars on HBO’s “Hard Knocks” while watching his name fly up the depth chart in training camp. Kelvin Sheppard, the team’s linebackers coach, tackled the topic of singing Rodriguez’s praises and why he...
Lions’ Julian Okwara has chance to play Week 1 despite lower leg injury
ALLEN PARK -- Detroit Lions versatile defender Julian Okwara has been absent for most of training camp without taking a single snap in the preseason. There wasn’t much known about his injury until Dan Campbell revealed Okwara was dealing with a lower leg issue. And despite another leg injury holding the 24-year-old back from getting these key reps in camp and the preseason, the second-year Lions head coach remains optimistic Okwara will be ready for Week 1 against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Detroit Lions reportedly host former first-round defensive tackle on visit
ALLEN PARK -- The Detroit Lions haven’t shied away from their desire to add more girth to the defensive trenches. ESPN reports the Lions hosted veteran defensive tackle Malcom Brown on a free-agent visit on Thursday. The Lions feature Alim McNeill in the middle of their defense. Isaiah Buggs,...
Lions put more on backup quarterbacks ahead of preseason finale: ‘Somebody needs to step up’
ALLEN PARK -- The Detroit Lions turned their attention to the backup quarterback battle, with Jared Goff taking the day off heading into the final days of training camp and the preseason finale. Quarterbacks Tim Boyle and David Blough got all the work at Thursday’s practice. Boyle is expected to...
Lions seeing more from linebacker Derrick Barnes after ‘raw’ start to Year 2
ALLEN PARK -- Derrick Barnes had a ho-hum start to his second training camp and preseason, with sixth-round rookie linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez shooting up the depth chart and into fans’ hearts. But the Detroit Lions remain high on their second-year linebacker, especially after a strong showing against the Indianapolis...
Grandville running game steamrolls No. 8 Grand Blanc in season opener
FLINT – Grandville’s football team had one of the most potent offenses in the Grand Rapids area the past two years. It doesn’t look like that is going to change anytime soon.
Michigan’s Belle Isle Slide is a fun, epic trainwreck you can’t look away from
DETROIT - The term “ride at your own risk” has never rang more true than when it comes to the famous Belle Isle Giant Slide. After video went viral last weekend showing people going dangerously fast, getting air and slamming down on the unforgiving metal track, dozens of thrill-seekers couldn’t wait to get on the slide when it reopened today.
These are the 15 best employers in Michigan, Forbes survey says
The results of a new survey by Forbes shows Michigan-based organizations have an edge in the state when it comes to employee satisfaction, from education to automotive to utilities. This is Forbes’ fourth survey of the best employers, evaluating 1,382 companies throughout the United States and ranking them in each...
‘Immersive Nutcracker’ coming to select U.S. cities with just one Michigan stop
DETROIT - The same people who brought you “Immersive Van Gogh” and who are bringing you the upcoming “Immersive Klimt” as well as the upcoming “Immersive King Tut” have just announced another head-to-toe installation for the holiday season. “Immersive Nutcracker, A winter Miracle,” which...
See 45 photos from Grandville, Grand Blanc football season-opener
FLINT, MI — It didn’t take long for the game to get physical. Grand Blanc and Grandville both sporting large squads with size and strength, the two teams faced off for the season-opener of the 2022 high school football season on Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022 at Kettering University’s Atwood Stadium.
3 Great Steakhouses in Ohio
If you are one of those people who orders a steak almost every time they go out, then you are in the right place because this article is all about steaks. More exactly, it's about three amazing steakhouses in Ohio that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. Are you curious to see what made it on the list? Here they are:
Michigan farmer sues auto supplier after PFAS taints cattle herd
BRIGHTON, MI — Jason Grostic is feeding cattle that he can’t sell. He’s growing grain that nobody will buy. In his words, the farm is “slowly but surely going bankrupt.”. Life was turned upside down for Grostic and his family in January when the state of...
See inside this historic Ann Arbor home preserved in rare 1890s style
ANN ARBOR, MI -- A historic Ann Arbor home just steps from the University of Michigan campus has been listed for sale in the city’s Burns Park neighborhood. The home at 923 Olivia Ave. is a Dutch Colonial Revival home built in 1893 that has a striking two-story porch that creates a distinct façade. Local historians noted in a 2014 book that the home was one of the oldest remaining buildings of that architectural style in the area.
Michigan using $63M in federal dollars to aid homeless and at-risk renters
LANSING, MI – Michigan is using $63 million in federal dollars to support homeless services and at-risk renters. The Michigan State Housing Development Authority allocated the American Rescue Plan dollars during its Aug. 18 board meeting. Funding will be used to develop affordable rental housing, offer financial assistance to...
4 Places To Get Great Pizza in Ohio
Then you should visit these places in Ohio. This long-running restaurant in Northeast Ohio serves fantastic pizza. Customer favorites include the seafood pizza (lobster cream sauce, provolone, shrimp, crab meat, and spinach) and baked potato pizza (garlic butter sauce, provolone, Monterey Jack and cheddar cheese, fresh baked potato, red onion, and bacon). And if you're vegan, Angelo's has one of the best vegan pies in the area; their vegan pizza has marinara sauce, oregano, onions, green peppers, red peppers, mild peppers, and balsamic glaze.
