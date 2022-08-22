ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

The Ann Arbor News

‘It’s a new year:’ Michigan football out to prove 2021 wasn’t a fluke

ANN ARBOR – The inside of Michigan’s football locker room received a small but significant touchup this offseason. Along the wall, the number of Wolverines’ Big Ten championships is painted in blue with a maize outline. The total increased from 42 to 43 as Michigan was one of the surprise teams in the country last season, finishing with a 12-2 record and winning its first conference title since 2004.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

Longtime assistant will replace Carol Hutchins as Michigan softball coach

ANN ARBOR – Michigan didn’t waste any time naming a successor to legendary softball coach Carol Hutchins. Shortly after the university announced Wednesday that Hutchins was retiring after 38 seasons, it appointed longtime assistant Bonnie Tholl as the program’s next head coach. Tholl, who has spent the past 29 years on the Wolverines’ staff, becomes the fourth head coach in program history.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Flint Journal

Lions’ Julian Okwara has chance to play Week 1 despite lower leg injury

ALLEN PARK -- Detroit Lions versatile defender Julian Okwara has been absent for most of training camp without taking a single snap in the preseason. There wasn’t much known about his injury until Dan Campbell revealed Okwara was dealing with a lower leg issue. And despite another leg injury holding the 24-year-old back from getting these key reps in camp and the preseason, the second-year Lions head coach remains optimistic Okwara will be ready for Week 1 against the Philadelphia Eagles.
DETROIT, MI
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Ohio

If you are one of those people who orders a steak almost every time they go out, then you are in the right place because this article is all about steaks. More exactly, it's about three amazing steakhouses in Ohio that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. Are you curious to see what made it on the list? Here they are:
OHIO STATE
The Saginaw News

See inside this historic Ann Arbor home preserved in rare 1890s style

ANN ARBOR, MI -- A historic Ann Arbor home just steps from the University of Michigan campus has been listed for sale in the city’s Burns Park neighborhood. The home at 923 Olivia Ave. is a Dutch Colonial Revival home built in 1893 that has a striking two-story porch that creates a distinct façade. Local historians noted in a 2014 book that the home was one of the oldest remaining buildings of that architectural style in the area.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Great Pizza in Ohio

Then you should visit these places in Ohio. This long-running restaurant in Northeast Ohio serves fantastic pizza. Customer favorites include the seafood pizza (lobster cream sauce, provolone, shrimp, crab meat, and spinach) and baked potato pizza (garlic butter sauce, provolone, Monterey Jack and cheddar cheese, fresh baked potato, red onion, and bacon). And if you're vegan, Angelo's has one of the best vegan pies in the area; their vegan pizza has marinara sauce, oregano, onions, green peppers, red peppers, mild peppers, and balsamic glaze.
OBERLIN, OH
The Grand Rapids Press

The Grand Rapids Press

