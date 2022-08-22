ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fall River, MA

Fall River just had its first homicide of 2022. Here's what we know.

By Herald News staff
The Herald News
 5 days ago
FALL RIVER — A fatal stabbing, which took place Sunday night in front of the Latino's Cafe on County Street in Fall River, is currently under active investigation by Homicide Unit prosecutors, Massachusetts State Police detectives assigned to the district attorney's office and Fall River Police.

This is the first homicide of the year in Fall River.

On Sunday night shortly before 9:15 pm, Fall River Police responded to a report of a stabbing victim just outside of the cafe. When first responders arrived, they located the victim, later identified as Antonio Santos, 58, of Fall River suffering from apparent stab wounds. Mr. Santos was rushed to Rhode Island Hospital, where he died during surgery shortly before midnight.

A preliminary investigation has revealed it appears the suspect and victim knew each other, and that the suspect fled east on County Street after the stabbing.

Due to the ongoing nature of this investigation, further details on the facts of the case cannot be disseminated at this time.

If anyone has information regarding this matter, the District Attorney's office has made it easy for people to submit an anonymous tip in two different ways. The first way to submit an anonymous tip is via the text-a-tip program. To anonymously text a tip to us, text the word “Bristol” to the phone number CRIMES (274637). Then just text us your tip. You can also submit a web-based anonymous tip by going to Submit a Web Tip. These tip programs are completely anonymous and your personal information will never be seen by our investigators or anyone else. Citizens can also call Fall River Police's tip line at 508-672-8477.

