Buccaneers QB Tom Brady returns to training camp

 5 days ago

Tom Brady returned to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ training facility Monday and was expected to practice for the first time since leaving the club for personal reasons on Aug. 11, per multiple reports.

Coach Todd Bowles confirmed Sunday that the veteran quarterback would be rejoining the team this week.

Bowles also said he was not sure whether Brady would play in the Bucs’ preseason finale Saturday at Indianapolis.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion has been absent from training camp since being excused from practice on Aug. 11. At the time, Bowles said Brady would be away for personal reasons until “sometime after” Tampa Bay’s second preseason game.

The Buccaneers open the regular season on Sept. 11 on the road against the Dallas Cowboys.

Brady, who turned 45 earlier this month, led the NFL with 5,316 passing yards and 43 touchdown passes in 2021.

The three-time MVP and 15-time Pro Bowl selection is the NFL’s all-time leader in touchdown passes and passing yards, attempts and completions.

–Field Level Media

