ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Sega mega drive mini 2 is coming to the UK: Here’s when you can pre-order the games console

By Alex Lee
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TT1YT_0hQZ5hzY00

When Sega unveiled the mega drive mini 2 games console in June, retro gamers across the world laced up their Sonic 2 ray tracer trainers and readied their bodies for a return to the Nineties.

While the console was announced for release in Japan and the US, gamers in the UK were left waiting for confirmation it would be launching in Europe as well. But ponder no longer – it’s on its way.

Sega has just confirmed its mega drive mini 2 will indeed be coming to the UK and Europe, and it will be launching with 60 mega drive and mega CD games on 27 October, just in time for Christmas.

The miniaturised version of the console is said to be 55 per cent smaller than the original mega drive console from the Nineties, and it’s also getting a new user interface. The console will also be compatible with retro-inspired versions of the mega CD and the mega 32X add-ons from yesteryear.

The first mini reboot of the mega drive was a surprise hit when it launched in 2019, and the mega drive mini 2 will no doubt be just as popular. If you’re itching to get your hands on the retro console, we’ve rounded up everything you need to know and when exactly pre-orders will launch in the UK.

Sega mega drive mini 2 UK release date: When can you pre-order the console?

The mega drive mini 2 will be launching in the UK on 27 October. We don’t have an exact date as to when pre-orders will open in the UK, with Sega simply stating gamers in Europe will be able to pre-order the console in September. We’ll update this page as soon as pre-orders open, but it shouldn’t be too long now.

Gamers in the US can already pre-order the Sega genesis mini 2 (as it’s called in North America). The console is exclusive to Amazon, so you won’t be able to buy it anywhere else ($99.99/£85, Amazon.com ).

At the start of August, Sega told gaming news website Polygon that just one-tenth of 2019’s supply of the genesis mini will be made available for the genesis mini 2 in the US, with stock shipping out from Amazon Japan directly as a result of the semiconductor shortage. We don’t know how it will work in the UK yet, but we’re expecting stock to be just as low.

Sega mega drive mini 2: What games will be available?

There will be 61 games available on the mega drive mini 2 when it launches on 27 October. Some titles on the Japanese console will not be coming to the UK/US console and vice versa. Japanese exclusives include Lunar: The Silver Star , Eternal Blue and Popful Mail .

There are 60 games coming to the mega drive mini 2 in the UK. Forty-one of these are classic mega drive games, 12 are mega CD games, which include the controversial Night Trap , and seven are never-before released bonus titles, which include Super Locomotive, VS Puyo Puyo Sun and Fantasy Zone . Here’s the list of games in full:

Mega drive games

  • After Burner 2
  • Alien Soldier
  • Atomic Runner
  • Bonanza Bros.
  • ClayFighter
  • Soleil (aka Crusader Of Centy)
  • Desert Strike: Return To The Gulf
  • Earthworm Jim 2
  • Elemental Master
  • Fatal Fury 2
  • Gain Ground
  • Golden Axe 2
  • Granada
  • Hellfire
  • Herzog Zwei
  • Lightening Force: Quest For The Darkstar
  • Midnight Resistance
  • OutRun
  • OutRunners
  • Phantasy Star 2
  • Populous
  • Rainbow Islands – Extra
  • Ranger-X
  • Ristar
  • Rolling Thunder 2
  • Shadow Dancer: The Secret Of Shinobi
  • Shining Force 2
  • Shining In The Darkness
  • Sonic 3D: Flickies’ Island
  • Splatterhouse 2
  • Streets Of Rage 3
  • Super Hang-On
  • Super Street Fighter 2 The New Challengers
  • The Ooze
  • The Revenge Of Shinobi
  • ToeJam & Earl In Panic On Funkotron
  • Truxton
  • VectorMan 2
  • Viewpoint
  • Virtua Racing
  • Warsong

Mega CD games:

  • Ecco The Dolphin
  • Ecco: The Tides Of Time
  • Final Fight CD
  • Yumemi Mystery Mansion
  • Night Striker
  • Night Trap
  • Robo Aleste
  • Sewer Shark
  • Shining Force CD
  • Silpheed
  • Sonic The Hedgehog CD
  • The Ninja Warriors

Previously unreleased mega drive titles

  • Devi & Pii
  • Fantasy Zone
  • Space Harrier 2
  • Spatter
  • Star Mobile
  • Super Locomotive
  • VS Puyo Puyo Sun

On the hunt for a next-gen gaming device? We’ve rounded up the best games consoles you need to add to your wish list, including the Steam Deck , PS5 and more

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Voices: Alarm bells are going off across the world – but we’re barely listening

Sometimes it’s easy to miss the forest for the trees. We spend so much time on what’s in front of us, we can miss the bigger picture. Alarm bells are going off across the world. We need to hear them.An extreme heatwave and drought has been roasting China for 70 days straight, something that “has no parallel in modern record-keeping in China, or elsewhere around the world for that matter.”Next door, in Pakistan, a “torrential downpour of biblical proportions” has so far killed 900 people and destroyed nearly 100,000 homes. Its neighbour India has suffered 200 heatwave days this...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Voices: I asked people round the world if they’d like to move to America. The answer was a hard no

It is a truth universally acknowledged that America is the greatest country in the world. But only to Americans. Actually, only to MAGA Americans. Like the rest of the world, sane Americans now take a much broader view.I’ve been routinely confronted with what the rest of the world thinks of the US this year as I’ve traveled extensively across Europe, Asia and South America. Despite being an empire in decline, the US remains the most powerful and influential country on earth, which means that there’s no shortage of people with strong opinions on its politics and its trajectory.It’s been...
TRAVEL
The Independent

HMS Prince of Wales given colourful send-off sailing past music festival

The Royal Navy aircraft carrier HMS Prince of Wales has been given a colourful send-off as it sailed past a music festival on its way to exercises off the coast of America.The departure of the 65,000-tonne warship from Portsmouth Naval Base, Hampshire, was delayed from Friday, August 26, because of a technical issue.But the £3 billion carrier was able to sail on Saturday afternoon and passed thousands of music-lovers at the Victorious music festival on Southsea Common in Portsmouth.Pop favourites Sugababes were in the middle of their set when the giant ship sailed past with the crew lining the flight...
MILITARY
The Independent

Car owned by Diana, Princess of Wales sells for £650,000

A car used by Diana, Princess of Wales has sold for £650,000 at auction.The black Ford Escort RS Turbo, driven by Diana from August 23 1985 to May 1 1988, sold to a UK buyer at the Silverstone Auctions sale on Saturday.Diana was previously pictured with the RS Turbo Series 1 outside the boutique shops of Chelsea and the restaurants of Kensington.She preferred to drive her own car and had a member of the Royalty Protection Command (SO14) in the passenger seat.The car is believed to be unique as the first and only black RS Turbo Series 1, as agreed...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mega Drive#Video Game
The Independent

Some food essentials cheaper in Marks & Spencer and Waitrose than popular supermarkets

Premium supermarkets are offering more competitive prices for everyday essentials than some of the UK’s most popular grocers.TikTok user @everylittlepenny, who offers money saving tips and regularly compares prices at different supermarkets, found that Marks & Spencer and Waitrose were charging customers less than popular supermarkets on several everyday items.An 800g loaf of whole meal bread at Marks & Spencer cost the user 70p, while Sainsbury’s Local was charging 80p for the same weight.Meanwhile, the video showed that two pints of milk cost £1.15 at Marks & Spencer, 20p less than at Sainsbury’s Local (£1.35).Similarly, six eggs would set...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
The Independent

Voices: The uniquely British perils of owning an electric car

It should be just like using a petrol pump and I don’t understand why it isn’t,” said the young woman who was trying, and failing, to charge her electric car at Tesco in the East Yorkshire town of Beverley, just as we were.Yorkshire folk are renowned for their plain speaking and, while this scion of the southern part of that fine region would have added an expletive in front of “petrol pump”, she was a good example. Her comment perfectly summed up one of the major problems people encounter when trying to charge their electric vehicles. Both she and my wife...
CARS
The Independent

The Independent

810K+
Followers
257K+
Post
381M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy