Trump news - live: Trump sues over Mar-a-Lago raid and asks for ‘special master’ to review docs

The judge who will decide whether to unseal the FBI affidavit that justified the raid on Mar-a-Lago has acknowledged the government’s warnings that doing so could jeopardise investigations and expose witnesses to pressure, writing in an opinion that “these concerns are not hypothetical in this case”.

In an order released today, Judge Bruce Reinhart, who approved the original search warrant, acknowledges the seriousness of the government’s concerns – but also writes that the government has not yet convinced him that its concerns are enough to justify keeping the entire affidavit sealed, as opposed to releasing a redacted version.

For now, the raid appears to have boosted Donald Trump’s polling numbers among Republican voters, with various polls showing him rising relative to the most prominent GOP alternative, Ron DeSantis.

Meanwhile, South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham has been granted a reprive in his effort to avoid testifying to the grand jury investigating the Trump team’s attempts to overturn the 2020 election result in Georgia.