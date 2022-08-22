Ohio State and Michigan hockey taking rivalry outdoors in ‘Faceoff on the Lake’ at FirstEnergy Stadium

CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Cleveland Crunch are planning to enter their third season in a new soccer league and in a new venue. Luciano V. Ruscitto, a co-founder of the Crunch and majority owner, said the team is finalizing a deal to play in the International Exposition Center when it starts play in Major League Indoor Soccer in January. This year, Cleveland was one of several teams to leave Major Arena Soccer League 2, which the Crunch competed in for two seasons.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 21 HOURS AGO