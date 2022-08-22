PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Tom Horne, a Republican candidate for Arizona State Superintendent of Public Instruction, confirmed that former state Rep. David Stringer, who was at one time charged with child sex crimes, is doing work for his campaign for state office. Horne confirmed the association in an interview with Morgan Loew for Politics Unplugged. Horne posted a photo to Twitter with Stringer on Aug. 3, a day after securing the Republican nomination for the state’s highest education post. “Absolutely and he’s completely innocent of the charges against him,” Horne said when asked if Stringer was associated with his campaign. “Believe me, if he had done what he was accused of, he would have been disbarred.”

ARIZONA STATE ・ 19 HOURS AGO