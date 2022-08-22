ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
12 News

No more winter vegetables? Upcoming Yuma water cuts to threaten entire US food system, experts say

ARIZONA, USA — Editor's note: The above video aired during the first Colorado River water cuts in 2021. If you want to reach San Diego's sparkling blue ocean from Phoenix, you will first have to navigate a sea of brown shades along Interstate 8. Desert dust the color of Dad's weekend khaki cargo shorts. Rocks covered in dark brown desert varnish. Trees dried out to the bleached-out brown of a Kansas wheatfield.
Arizona State
AZFamily

Deadly shooting in Tucson raises concerns about constable safety across Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Serving evictions and orders of protection may not sound dangerous, but it is, especially when you don’t know who’s on the other side of the door. On Thursday, Pima County Constable Deborah Martinez-Garibay was killed serving an eviction notice at a Tucson apartment complex. An apartment manager and neighbor were also killed before the gunman shot himself.
AZFamily

Landscaping businesses busy during this year’s monsoon season

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- This monsoon season has been a busy one, not just for the storms but the destruction and debris left behind. Landscaping and tree trimming businesses like American Tree & Landscape say they are the busiest they’ve been in years. Their lumber yard is filled with...
Pete Buttigieg
Jonathan Nez
AZFamily

Arizona Supreme Court rejects voter initiative for November ballot

AZ head of schools hopeful is OK with disgraced politician working for him. Arizona superintendent candidate Tom Horne defended one of his campaign workers, David Stringer, who is accused of child sex crimes and made racist speeches. Maricopa County Attorney's Office adding new team to prosecute animal abuse cases. Updated:...
kslnewsradio.com

Body of missing Arizona hiker found in the Virgin River

SPRINGDALE, Utah — The body of Jetal Agnihotri was found on Monday in the Virgin River near the Court of the Patriarchs in Zion National Park. The Court of the Patriarchs is about 6 river miles south of the Narrows. A medical examiner later declared that Agnihotri was dead.
AZFamily

Good Morning Arizona

Firefighter and engineer Bernal from the Avondale Fire Department visited the school’s flag ceremony and spoke about celebrating the virtue of heroism. Consumer Reports: How to avoid paying too much for a vehicle. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. By Susan Campbell. The FTC received more than 100,000 complaints in...
kjzz.com

Strong wind moves through southern Utah, rips roof off trailer home

CANNONVILLE, Utah (KUTV) — A roof was blown off a trailer home after a strong winds moved through southern Utah. Deputies with the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office said they received a report of the tornado moving into Cannonville at approximately 3:45 p.m. on Sunday. The National Weather Service, however, did not confirm that a tornado had gone through Cannonville as of Sunday.
AZFamily

AZ head of schools candidate defends disgraced ex-lawmaker working on his campaign

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Tom Horne, a Republican candidate for Arizona State Superintendent of Public Instruction, confirmed that former state Rep. David Stringer, who was at one time charged with child sex crimes, is doing work for his campaign for state office. Horne confirmed the association in an interview with Morgan Loew for Politics Unplugged. Horne posted a photo to Twitter with Stringer on Aug. 3, a day after securing the Republican nomination for the state’s highest education post. “Absolutely and he’s completely innocent of the charges against him,” Horne said when asked if Stringer was associated with his campaign. “Believe me, if he had done what he was accused of, he would have been disbarred.”
AZFamily

‘Red for Ed’ reality: Only 43% of districts gave promised 20% pay raise

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- With talk this week of a proposed $10,000 pay raise for teachers statewide, Arizona’s Family is taking a closer look at the reality of this happening. Back in 2018, teachers pushed for better pay and Gov. Doug Ducey promised a 20% raise in 3 years but that didn’t happen in a majority of districts.
12news.com

Arizona got the only tornado in the entire country on Sunday

ARIZONA, USA — One is the loneliest number as a twister reported in northwestern Arizona on Sunday showed us. That tornado was the only one reported in the entire country that day. The twister formed southeast of Littlefield, Arizona around 5:38 in the afternoon. Given that the area is...
AZFamily

Pets & Animals

The Working Cats Program provides an environmentally-safe alternative to poisonous pest controls. She's no doubt the cutest guest we've seen in quite some time. Work at Arizona's Family slowed way down when Luna, Wildlife World Zoo's new baby sloth was here. Vandals cutting fences, causing cows to escape into Buckeye...
