Read full article on original website
Related
No more winter vegetables? Upcoming Yuma water cuts to threaten entire US food system, experts say
ARIZONA, USA — Editor's note: The above video aired during the first Colorado River water cuts in 2021. If you want to reach San Diego's sparkling blue ocean from Phoenix, you will first have to navigate a sea of brown shades along Interstate 8. Desert dust the color of Dad's weekend khaki cargo shorts. Rocks covered in dark brown desert varnish. Trees dried out to the bleached-out brown of a Kansas wheatfield.
Mass evacuation underway in Arizona town as river overflows, reaches 'major flood stage'
A mass evacuation was underway in a small town in southeastern Arizona on Monday afternoon after a river overflowed and spilled into the town following heavy rains, officials said. Flood prone areas in the town of Duncan, located just miles west of New Mexico border, were being evacuated after the...
Lake Mead’s rising – but why?
Over the last 26 days, Lake Mead has risen 2 feet 8 inches. Before that, for six months, Lake Mead's water level had been on a steep downward trajectory.
AZFamily
Border wall built with shipping containers near Yuma complete; here’s what it looks like
YUMA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- After a set of shipping containers toppled over at the Arizona-Mexico border last week, Gov. Doug Ducey announced Wednesday that the border wall gaps are completely closed. The governor’s office says over 3,800 feet of open border near Yuma has been filled with 130 shipping containers, double-stacked and secured together.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
AZFamily
Deadly shooting in Tucson raises concerns about constable safety across Arizona
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Serving evictions and orders of protection may not sound dangerous, but it is, especially when you don’t know who’s on the other side of the door. On Thursday, Pima County Constable Deborah Martinez-Garibay was killed serving an eviction notice at a Tucson apartment complex. An apartment manager and neighbor were also killed before the gunman shot himself.
AZFamily
Landscaping businesses busy during this year’s monsoon season
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- This monsoon season has been a busy one, not just for the storms but the destruction and debris left behind. Landscaping and tree trimming businesses like American Tree & Landscape say they are the busiest they’ve been in years. Their lumber yard is filled with...
4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and...
AZFamily
CenterWell specializes in comprehensive patient-focused care for Arizona seniors
PHOENIX (Your Life Arizona) - Seniors, one of the fast-growing populations in the Phoenix area, have unique needs when it comes to medical care. CenterWell is designed especially for them.
RELATED PEOPLE
Missing hiker found dead in Utah's Zion National Park
Officials said Tuesday that a woman who went missing late last week in Utah's Zion National Park has been found dead.
AZFamily
Arizona Supreme Court rejects voter initiative for November ballot
AZ head of schools hopeful is OK with disgraced politician working for him. Arizona superintendent candidate Tom Horne defended one of his campaign workers, David Stringer, who is accused of child sex crimes and made racist speeches. Maricopa County Attorney's Office adding new team to prosecute animal abuse cases. Updated:...
kslnewsradio.com
Body of missing Arizona hiker found in the Virgin River
SPRINGDALE, Utah — The body of Jetal Agnihotri was found on Monday in the Virgin River near the Court of the Patriarchs in Zion National Park. The Court of the Patriarchs is about 6 river miles south of the Narrows. A medical examiner later declared that Agnihotri was dead.
AZFamily
Raw Video: Monsoon rain storms cause river to overflow in eastern Arizona town of Duncan
A man is in the hospital after police said officers shot him following an attempt to burglarize a home in Mesa. Queen Creek fitness instructor drowns while on volunteer trip in Costa Rica. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. It didn’t take long for word to spread in the workout community...
IN THIS ARTICLE
AZFamily
Good Morning Arizona
Firefighter and engineer Bernal from the Avondale Fire Department visited the school’s flag ceremony and spoke about celebrating the virtue of heroism. Consumer Reports: How to avoid paying too much for a vehicle. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. By Susan Campbell. The FTC received more than 100,000 complaints in...
kjzz.com
Strong wind moves through southern Utah, rips roof off trailer home
CANNONVILLE, Utah (KUTV) — A roof was blown off a trailer home after a strong winds moved through southern Utah. Deputies with the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office said they received a report of the tornado moving into Cannonville at approximately 3:45 p.m. on Sunday. The National Weather Service, however, did not confirm that a tornado had gone through Cannonville as of Sunday.
AZFamily
AZ head of schools candidate defends disgraced ex-lawmaker working on his campaign
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Tom Horne, a Republican candidate for Arizona State Superintendent of Public Instruction, confirmed that former state Rep. David Stringer, who was at one time charged with child sex crimes, is doing work for his campaign for state office. Horne confirmed the association in an interview with Morgan Loew for Politics Unplugged. Horne posted a photo to Twitter with Stringer on Aug. 3, a day after securing the Republican nomination for the state’s highest education post. “Absolutely and he’s completely innocent of the charges against him,” Horne said when asked if Stringer was associated with his campaign. “Believe me, if he had done what he was accused of, he would have been disbarred.”
AZFamily
‘Red for Ed’ reality: Only 43% of districts gave promised 20% pay raise
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- With talk this week of a proposed $10,000 pay raise for teachers statewide, Arizona’s Family is taking a closer look at the reality of this happening. Back in 2018, teachers pushed for better pay and Gov. Doug Ducey promised a 20% raise in 3 years but that didn’t happen in a majority of districts.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
12news.com
Arizona got the only tornado in the entire country on Sunday
ARIZONA, USA — One is the loneliest number as a twister reported in northwestern Arizona on Sunday showed us. That tornado was the only one reported in the entire country that day. The twister formed southeast of Littlefield, Arizona around 5:38 in the afternoon. Given that the area is...
AZFamily
Pets & Animals
The Working Cats Program provides an environmentally-safe alternative to poisonous pest controls. She's no doubt the cutest guest we've seen in quite some time. Work at Arizona's Family slowed way down when Luna, Wildlife World Zoo's new baby sloth was here. Vandals cutting fences, causing cows to escape into Buckeye...
kjzz.org
'The buffet is open': What to do when Arizona wildlife encroaches on your home
Earlier this month, the Arizona Game and Fish Department got reports of a family of five bobcats living in a storm drain in a neighborhood park in north Phoenix — and decided to let them stay. Bears have been spotted near homes multiple times in Oro Valley of late,...
Around 1,000 Valley saguaros are damaged. Here's what the Desert Botanical Garden plans to do
PHOENIX — Editor's note: The above video aired when the census began. A first-of-its-kind survey has documented more than 8,000 saguaros in the Valley with the help of citizen volunteers. And the survey results show many of the cacti are damaged. The survey, started back in May by the...
Comments / 0