camdencounty.com

Roadwork to Cause Road Closure in Gloucester City

(Lindenwold, NJ) – PSE&G Electric will be transferring electric facilities at 1270 Market Street in Gloucester City on Friday, Aug. 26. There will be a partial road closure northbound on Market Street between Cold Springs Drive/Baynes Avenue and Greenwood Avenue. Motorists should give themselves plenty of time to get...
CAMDEN, NJ
camdencounty.com

170 New COVID-19 Cases Identified in Camden County

The outcomes from these antigen tests, unlike the results from the polymerase chain reaction, (PCR) are probable positive cases. These daily numbers are added into our aggregated lab tested PCR metrics. Of the 152 cases, 18 are among patients under 18 years old. The average age of the newly infected...
CAMDEN, NJ
camdencounty.com

Mosquito Spraying Throughout Camden County Thursday

(Lindenwold, NJ) – Early Thursday morning the Mosquito Control Commission will be in the community spraying and surveilling areas throughout Camden County. The summer weather has created an ideal environment for mosquitoes to breed. Commissioner Jeff Nash, liaison to the Camden County Mosquito Commission, talked about being cognizant of...
CAMDEN, NJ
ocscanner.news

BURLINGTON: OVERTURNED TRACTOR TRAILER

Rescue 3018 and Squrt 3014 are currently operating on Route 295 at Exit 47B with a large truck that is overturned. Crews will be on location for a extended period of time. Please use caution in the area. Media and photos IFC #1.
BURLINGTON, NJ
WHYY

Camden’s toxic dirt pile will be cleaned in 2023

If he could, Camden County Commissioner Jeff Nash would dump the long-standing toxic dirt pile in Camden’s Bergen Square neighborhood “in the front yards of the principals of the company who created this mess.”. “I’m passionate about this issue,” Nash said. “If you would observe this gigantic mound...
CAMDEN, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

Prosecutor: Atlantic City Homicide Investigation Is Underway

The Atlantic County Prosecutors Office has confirmed that they are presently conducting a joint law enforcement investigation (with the Atlantic City Police Department) regarding a shooting that occurred earlier today, Thursday, August 25, 2022 in Atlantic City. The Atlantic County Prosecutors Office has released the following information at this time:
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
NBC Philadelphia

Police To Pick Up Crossing Guard Duties Amid Shortage at NJ School District

Police may have to pick up the slack for Trenton Public Schools if 30 crossing guard positions aren't filled in less than two weeks, school officials and authorities say. The district's typical 70-person crossing guard force now lists just 40 members less than two weeks before classes are set to start again, according to school officials. School and city leaders have noted the difficulty of getting crossing guards back on the job since the COVID-19 pandemic moved students online.
TRENTON, NJ
SoJO 104.9

Glassboro NJ Woman Killed in Accident on Route 42

An early morning crash Saturday off Route 42 in Gloucester County took the life of a Glassboro woman. The accident reportedly happened in the northbound lanes of Route 42 (Black Horse Pike) in Washington Township just before 4 a.m. Saturday, NJ.com reports. A Jeep Shaneira A. Mcpherson was a passenger...
GLASSBORO, NJ
njbmagazine.com

5-Building Cherry Hill Office Center Sold

Marcus & Millichap, a commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of Cherry Hill Office Center, a five-building suburban office campus located 10 miles from Downtown Philadelphia in Cherry Hill. The property sold for $21.4 million. “More than 90%...
CHERRY HILL, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. man, 42, charged with offering child money to undress

A Monmouth County man was arrested Wednesday on charges he offered a child money in exchange for exposing intimate body parts, authorities said. Marcus Brady, 42, of Keansburg, was charged with two counts of endangering the welfare of a child, according to Middletown police Chief Craig R. Weber. “Middletown police...
MIDDLETOWN, NJ
fox29.com

Camden gets $5M in federal money to remove massive pile of toxic dirt

PHILADELPHIA - Officials in Camden hope that millions in federal money will help workers remove a massive pile of toxic dirt that's been a longstanding eyesore and health concern for nearby residents. Mayor Victor Carstarphen said the city will use $5M to remove the estimated 70,000 tons of waste that...
CAMDEN, NJ
ocscanner.news

OCEAN COUNTY: DO YOU RECOGNIZE HIM – WANTED FOR ROBBERY

State Police Seeking Public’s Assistance with Identifying Suspect Wanted for Robbery. The New Jersey State Police is seeking the public’s assistance with identifying a man wanted for allegedly robbing a victim at a casino in Atlantic City, N.J. On Sunday, August 21, at approximately 10:22 p.m., the male...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ

