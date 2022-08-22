Climber plunges dozens of feet after equipment pulls out of rock, Colorado cops say

A climber plunged dozens of feet after his equipment failed on a Colorado rock formation, deputies said.

The climber was on Yellow Spur in Eldorado State Park on Saturday, Aug. 20, when he suddenly fell, the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office said.

“The climber fell and his piece of safety equipment pulled out of the rock,” deputies said in a news release.

The 29-year-old from Minnesota plunged 35 feet. His rope partially caught him, but he still hit the ground hard, deputies said.

Rescuers rushed to help the injured climber. They arrived on scene in 45 minutes and provided medical care.

“The injured climber was then high lined across the South Boulder Creek and checked by medical personnel,” deputies said. “The patient refused transport and was driven to a local medical facility by his climbing partner.”

Officials did not disclose the climber’s name or his condition.

Eldorado Canyon State Park is about 30 miles northwest of Denver.

