Stuart hospital to reopen in 2023; two mobile health units coming to Patrick Co. soon. The Stuart hospital that closed in 2017 has an aggressive timeline of being reopened in 2023 with the help of a bipartisan effort between Virginia officials and a $600,000 check to better the health care available in Patrick County with the addition of two mobile medical units. Senator Mark Warner was in town yesterday to present the check.

STUART, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO