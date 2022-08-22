Read full article on original website
wfxrtv.com
2 RCPS closed due to power outage; power restored to area impacted
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Roanoke County Public Schools announced that two of its schools are closed on Friday. William Byrd Middle School and William Byrd High School are closed Friday, Aug. 26 due to a power outage. According to the Appalachian Power outage map, there are 1,493 customers...
WSLS
Road collapse repairs underway in Botetourt County
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. – Crews are working to repair a road collapse in Botetourt County. The incident happened on Highland Drive off of Sanderson Drive in the Cloverdale area. VDOT Spokesperson Jason Bond said it was caused by a drainage pipe failure because of the recent heavy rain. No...
WDBJ7.com
Detour set around sinkhole in Botetourt County
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Highland Drive in Botetourt County, near its intersection with Sanderson Drive in the Cloverdale area, is closed until further notice because of a weather-related pipe failure and sinkhole, according to VDOT. A severe rainstorm hit the area Thursday night. VDOT has established a detour via...
WSLS
Latino families in Roanoke voice issues in meeting with Virginia Latino Advisory Board
ROANOKE, Va. – The Virginia Latino Advisory Board visited the Star City to relay concerns from the Latino community to the governor. One by one, Latinos in the Roanoke Valley stood up to voice the troubles they face to the Virginia Latino Advisory Board Thursday night at Casa Latina.
CDC Map: Masks urged for 71 Virginia localities, Richmond and Petersburg
Universal masking is now recommended for 71 localities in Virginia, and that once again includes parts of Metro Richmond, according to the COVID Community Levels from the CDC.
WSLS
It’s a copy and paste forecast! Heat, humidity, isolated storms this weekend
ROANOKE, Va. – Happy Saturday and welcome to the weekend! We’re starting the day with patchy fog and temperatures in the 60s. The fog should burn off shortly after sunrise and temperatures will warm very quickly. Look for temperatures in the 70s and 80s by lunchtime. We peak...
WSLS
Mountain Valley Pipeline project granted four-year extension
ROANOKE, Va. – There has been an extension to a project that’ll affect thousands of people in the region. On Wednesday, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission granted a four-year extension for the 6.6 million dollar Mountain Valley Pipeline project. The project was originally approved in October of 2017,...
wfirnews.com
One district deemed more equitable than rest of Roanoke Valley schools
A study of the most equitable school districts shows Roanoke County Public Schools 4th in Virginia. WFIR’s Ian Price has details on how some other local school districts are placed.
WSLS
Tractor-trailer crash on I-81S in Roanoke County cleared
ROANOKE, Va. – UPDATE. VDOT says this crash has been cleared. Drivers should avoid I-81S in Roanoke County if they can due to a tractor crash causing delays, according to VDOT. Authorities say the crash happened near the 138.4 mile marker and has led to a 3-mile traffic backup.
The Best Small Town in Virginia For a Weekend Getaway
Virginia is filled with so many charming towns and cities. With so many great places to choose from, making a decision on where to go can be hard. However, if you're searching for an old-fashioned small-town vibe complete with friendly people and plenty to see and do, look no further than the town of Staunton.
WSLS
Christiansburg shuts out Floyd County
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – The Blue Demons showed up and showed out for the Friday night lights. Christiansburg hosted Floyd County at home, and after a few impressive plays, they took the win. The final score of the game was 34-0, with Christiansburg coming out on top.
whee.net
Martinsville man killed in Franklin County
Martinsville man fatally shot following encounter at Boones Mill home. A Martinsville man is dead following an encounter at a Boones Mill home Wednesday. night, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office. The office’s communications. center received a call at approximately 9:28 p.m. Wednesday about a shooting at...
WSLS
Salem High School renovations almost complete
SALEM, Va. – As Salem High students prepare to head back to the halls, they can also prepare to see some exciting new changes to their school. On Friday, Salem City Schools unveiled photographs of the newly renovated Salem High School, which they said was a $35 million project.
wfxrtv.com
Phone scam circulating in Pulaski, police warn
PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Pulaski Police Department wants to warn people about a scam that is circulating. According to the department’s Facebook page, a senior citizen called to report that a scammer called her saying that her daughter-in-law was in a crash with a pregnant woman. They went to say that the daughter-in-law was being held at the Montgomery County Courthouse on a $7,000 bond.
whee.net
Stuart hospital to reopen in 2023
Stuart hospital to reopen in 2023; two mobile health units coming to Patrick Co. soon. The Stuart hospital that closed in 2017 has an aggressive timeline of being reopened in 2023 with the help of a bipartisan effort between Virginia officials and a $600,000 check to better the health care available in Patrick County with the addition of two mobile medical units. Senator Mark Warner was in town yesterday to present the check.
WSLS
The warm, humid pattern with afternoon showers sticks around into next week
ROANOKE, Va. – The end of this week and the start of the next keep a very similar pattern. Highs are consistently in the mid-to-upper 80s. The humidity in the air makes us feel a few degrees warmer than the actual temperature throughout the day. A number of weak fronts drive isolated afternoon showers, but none of them amount to much in terms of rain totals or windspeed.
WSLS
Act of kindess: Roanoke first responders stay after call, finish mowing yard
ROANOKE, Va. – An act of kindness by Roanoke Fire & EMS caught on camera was shared on social media, touching the hearts of those in the Roanoke community and beyond. First responders were called to help a woman having a medical emergency while she was mowing her yard, but their work didn’t stop when the call was over.
WSLS
Opportunities for manufacturing expansion in New River Valley
GALAX, Va. – Efforts to strengthen the manufacturing industry continue. Senator Mark Warner visited Wytheville on Tuesday to hear from community leaders about the challenges people in the industry are facing. Because of new legislation, Warner said there are opportunities to expand manufacturing into semi-conductor chips technology. ”We used...
This Scenic Train Ride is the Most Relaxing Way to Enjoy Virginia
When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no shortage of options. From climbing up cliffs and hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, Virginia offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty the Old Dominion has to offer along the Virginia Scenic Railway.
WSLS
Virginia sees 2,794 new coronavirus cases Friday, 17,422 new cases in the last week
As of Friday, Virginia is reporting 2,028,479 cases of the coronavirus across the Commonwealth since March 2020. In the last seven days, Virginia has averaged 2,489 newly reported cases a day. In the prior seven-day period, Virginia averaged 2,455 newly reported cases a day. The past week’s average daily newly...
