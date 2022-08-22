Former NFL MVP Thinks Kirk Cousins Can Throw for 5,000 Yards
The 2022 NFL season is fast approaching and the Minnesota Vikings are one of the most intriguing teams in the National Football League.
With a new regime taking flight in general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and especially head coach Kevin O’Connell, the way they handle a roster that is mostly similar to what Rick Spielman and Mike Zimmer had last season. The Vikings finished the season 8-9.
This season, all eyes are on Kirk Cousins who signed a one-year extension in the offseason. The idea of re-signing Cousinsdis predicated on O’Connell unlocking the 11th-year signal caller.
In a recent article for The 33rd Team, former Vikings and NFL MVP quarterback Rich Gannon believes that Cousins can not only have his best season ever but throw for a career-high in yards.
“Look at the success that Stafford had in his first season, winning a Super Bowl with the Rams,” said Gannon. “In talking to O’Connell, he said Matthew took ownership of the offense. I think we’re gonna see that with Cousins.I think he can throw for 5,000 yards in his new offense, and I think O’Connell is going to take the training wheels off.”
If Gannon is right, Cousins will have the season of his life. I believe there are real roadblocks to achieving that. If he doesn’t have his best season and finishes with a record around .500, it will likely be the same old story.
Needless to say, Cousins and the Vikings will be appointment viewing all season.
