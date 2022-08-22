ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Former NFL MVP Thinks Kirk Cousins Can Throw for 5,000 Yards

By Tyler Forness
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1INaDc_0hQZ3ygF00

The 2022 NFL season is fast approaching and the Minnesota Vikings are one of the most intriguing teams in the National Football League.

With a new regime taking flight in general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and especially head coach Kevin O’Connell, the way they handle a roster that is mostly similar to what Rick Spielman and Mike Zimmer had last season. The Vikings finished the season 8-9.

This season, all eyes are on Kirk Cousins who signed a one-year extension in the offseason. The idea of re-signing Cousinsdis predicated on O’Connell unlocking the 11th-year signal caller.

In a recent article for The 33rd Team, former Vikings and NFL MVP quarterback Rich Gannon believes that Cousins can not only have his best season ever but throw for a career-high in yards.

“Look at the success that Stafford had in his first season, winning a Super Bowl with the Rams,” said Gannon. “In talking to O’Connell, he said Matthew took ownership of the offense. I think we’re gonna see that with Cousins.I think he can throw for 5,000 yards in his new offense, and I think O’Connell is going to take the training wheels off.”

If Gannon is right, Cousins will have the season of his life. I believe there are real roadblocks to achieving that. If he doesn’t have his best season and finishes with a record around .500, it will likely be the same old story.

Needless to say, Cousins and the Vikings will be appointment viewing all season.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Football
Minneapolis, MN
Sports
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Sports
Minneapolis, MN
Football
Outsider.com

Carrie Underwood to Open ‘Sunday Night Football’ for 10th Season With New Twist

She’s baaaacccckkkk. Carrie Underwood will open Sunday Night Football for the 10th season in 2022. Of course, since 2013, Carrie has served as the vocal “kick off” for NBC’s prime-time behemoth. Carrie’s 2022 opener will feature a retooled rendition of “Waiting All Day for a Sunday Night,” which was recorded during her recent Reflection residency at The Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas.
FOOTBALL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Zimmer
The Spun

Pete Carroll Names Seahawks "No. 1" Quarterback

There looks to be a favorite for the Seattle Seahawks starting quarterback job. Head coach Pete Carroll spoke about the race on Thursday afternoon and said that Geno Smith is still ahead of Drew Lock. Smith is also expected to start in the preseason finale against the Dallas Cowboys. “Geno...
SEATTLE, WA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Sean McDermott: Bills have learned new details on Matt Araiza since lawsuit

Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott dropped one rather jarring line relating to the Matt Araiza lawsuit during his first press conference since the situation began. The punter did not play against the Carolina Panthers in the team’s preseason finale on Friday. That comes a day after Araiza was one of three men named in a civil lawsuit that accuses him of raping a 17-year-old girl last year.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Mvp#American Football#Mvp#The Minnesota Vikings#The 33rd Team
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Sam Darnold suffers ugly left ankle injury vs Bills, carted off field

Sam Darnold was not going to be a starter in the NFL this season. Baker Mayfield was always going to start as soon as he came to Charlotte and the Carolina Panthers. However, there are worse things to be in life than a backup NFL quarterback. The money is good. The physical toll on a body is a lot lower. The chance to learn about the game and eventually latch onto another NFL organization is very real for a player who is still relatively young, as Darnold is.
CHARLOTTE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Oklahoma five-star QB commit Jackson Arnold dazzles in first game of season

After an entire off-season that saw him go from a four-star quarterback prospect to five-star status and a commitment to the University of Oklahoma, Jackson Arnold finally took to the field Thursday evening to kick off the final season of his high school career. It was a dominant effort from him and his Denton Guyer team, who have state championship aspirations again after going to the state title game the last two years.
NORMAN, OK
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

144K+
Followers
190K+
Post
55M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy