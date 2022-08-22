ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 5

TSmith
5d ago

I'm sure Mayor Q will get right on it and have the perp arrested and back out on the street in record time.

Reply(4)
4
Related
KCTV 5

Fire officials identify 19-year-old in fatal Grandview townhome fire

GRANDVIEW, Mo. (KCTV) - Fire officials have identified the man who died in a townhome fire Thursday morning. More than a dozen fire and EMS units responded just after 6 a.m. to the call on E. 127th Street, east of White Avenue. Authorities later revealed that 19-year-old Daniel Hicks died in the incident, and another person was hospitalized with serious injuries.
GRANDVIEW, MO
KCTV 5

Police determine fatal shooting at 34th and Indiana a homicide

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A man shot to death Tuesday night was killed in a homicide, police said. The Kansas City Police Department stated officers received a call about 9:10 p.m. of a man with a gun in the 3300 block of Indiana Avenue walking up and down the street and making threats.
KANSAS CITY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Abduction#City Police#Violent Crime#Ems#Marlaya
KCTV 5

Gun found inside locker at Northland middle school, teen in custody

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Law enforcement stated Friday that a 13-year-old has been taken into custody after a handgun was found in a locker. The Platte County Sheriff’s Office stated Lakeview Middle School was placed on a hold just before 10:30 a.m. due to the incident, and it lasted about 30 minutes.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

KC man suspected in weekend Amber Alert, person of interest in homicide released from custody

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City man who was sought in a weekend Amber Alert and was considered a person of interest in a homicide has been released from police custody. Kansas City, Missouri police said Jacob Owsley, 27, was released pending further investigation. Authorities said detectives will submit the case to the prosecutor's office for review once the investigation is complete.
KCTV 5

Man found guilty of committing murder during drug sale in Clay County

CLAY COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A man has been found guilty of committing murder during a drug sale in Clay County in June of 2020. According to Clay County Prosecuting Attorney Daniel White, jurors have found Blade Elliott guilty of second-degree murder, attempted first-degree robbery, and two counts of armed criminal action.
CLAY COUNTY, MO
KCTV 5

Shawnee man arrested after vehicle is stolen in Missouri

CLINTON, Mo. (KCTV) - A 24-year-old Shawnee, Kansas, man has been arrested after a vehicle was stolen in Clinton, Missouri. The Clinton Police Department said they received a report early Wednesday morning about a stolen vehicle. The vehicle, which was left running and unattended, was taken from Clinton Convenience at...
CLINTON, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Police Officer Killer has Execution Date Set

Law enforcement officers look over the protective vest that North Kansas City Police Officer Daniel Vasquez was wearing when he was fatally shot during a traffic stop, Tuesday, July 19, 2022, in North Kansas City, Mo. A suspect is in custody. (Tammy Ljungblad/The Kansas City Star via AP)
NORTH KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Basehor Police lockdown school, find threat to be non-credible

BASEHOR, Kan. (KCTV) - Basehor-Linwood High School initiated a lock-in procedure for 24 minutes Thursday before Basehor Police determined the potential report of a student with a weapon was non-credible. The police department and district said the safety concern had been resolved by 2:49 p.m. “We wanted to let you...
BASEHOR, KS
abc17news.com

Suburban Kansas City officers shoot and kill suspect

BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. (AP) — The Missouri State Highway Patrol says a suburban Kansas City man died after being shot by officers who were trying to arrest him. The man was identified as 28-year-old Michael Saunders, of Blue Springs. He was shot Tuesday afternoon as Blue Springs police and Cass County Sheriff’s deputies were trying to arrest him and another person. Blue Springs Police Chief Bob Muenz said Saunders was running from a parking lot when he fired at officers, and two officers returned fire. No officers were injured. Saunders died at the scene. Muenz said Saunders had fired at a Cass County deputy a few days before the shooting.
BLUE SPRINGS, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy