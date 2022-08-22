Four injured in Monday Huntsville shooting
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Four people were injured in a shooting early Monday.
Huntsville Police said officers responded to a shooting in the 4500-block of Judith Lane shortly after 3 a.m.
Of the four injured, three were reported to be in serious condition and another suffered injuries described as non-life-threatening. All four were taken to the hospital.
