Introducing 72 Whitethorn Dr. This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home features 1,643 total sq ft and is move in ready. The home is in very good condition and has a nicely updated kitchen, beautiful flooring, and raised wood ceilings. The 8,999 sq ft lot is very private, has plenty of room for a pool, and has a well built concrete block structure.

MIAMI SPRINGS, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO