loudounnow.com
Leesburg Man Charged with Hit-and-Run on Police SUV￼
A man from Leesburg has been charged with one felony count of hit and run and one misdemeanor count of reckless driving after Leesburg police say he hit a cruiser attempting to pass it and drove away. Police say shortly before noon on Sunday, Aug. 21, officers in a marked...
loudounnow.com
Leesburg Police Seek Help Naming New K-9
The Leesburg Police Department his hired a new officer, and is asking for help giving him a name. Leesburg Officer Bobby Hall has been partnered with a new K-9, a 2-year-old male Belgian Malinois. The department is now asking the community to vote on a name for the dog from among three choices: Lucky, Rocky, or Riley in memory of Leesburg dispatcher Sherry Riley who died earlier this year.
loudounnow.com
Aldie Resident Dies After Crash
Update: On Aug. 25 the Sheriff’s Office issued this correction: After further information from the Office of the Medical Examiner, it was determined the female passenger passed away from medical issues and not the injuries sustained in the crash. A month after a rear-end crash on Ashburn Village Boulevard,...
loudounnow.com
William Luther Lowry, 1939-2022
William Luther “Bill” Lowry, 83, of Lovettsville passed from this earthly life on Wednesday, August 17, 2022, in West Reading, Pennsylvania surrounded by his loved ones. Bill was born August 4, 1939, to Norvel Lee Lowry Sr. and Laura Green Lowry. Bill, affectionately known as “Billy” by close...
loudounnow.com
Loudoun Schools Apply for 25 More Electric Buses
The School Board has authorized an application through the EPA’s Clean School Bus Grant Program to acquire up to 25 new electric school buses. Of the 25 buses, five would be 81-Passenger Blue Bird Type-D buses, five 71-Passenger IC Long Range Type-C buses and 15 77-Passenger Thomas Type-C buses. The program covers the differential cost from a typical bus. The program requires the division to pay all costs up font and receive reimbursement once diesel buses have been retired. If awarded, the division will have 18 months to complete the project, including purchasing and installating the new buses and scrapping old buses.
loudounnow.com
Leesburg’s Ida Lee Dog Swim Set Sept. 10
Ida Lee Park will hold its 14th annual Dog Swim at AV Symington Aquatic Center on Saturday, Sept. 10. The dog-only swim gives local pups the chance to have fun in a safe, enclosed area while swimming off-leash with other dogs. All dogs must be six months old, legally licensed, vaccinated, and wearing a visible dog license. All exits will be gated and a veterinarian will be on-site as a precaution.
loudounnow.com
Sterling’s Beltway Brewing Makes Its Own Name
One of Loudoun’s busiest breweries has started making something new: small batches of their own brands of beer. Beltway Brewing Company’s new Falling Water limited-release series of hazy IPAs, brewed from the brewery’s mix of scientific rigor and love for beer, and with labels designed by the founder’s 12-year-old daughter, marks a shift for the brewery.
loudounnow.com
Loudoun County, School Staff Plan for Growing Construction Crunch
Loudoun School Board members and staff members were startled earlier this month when only a single construction firm entered a bid to build a new middle school—and that bid was $23.4 million, or about 25%, over the project budget. The district administrators were able to scrape together the money...
loudounnow.com
Loudoun School District Seeks Volunteers for K-5 Textbook Review
Loudoun County Public Schools is looking for volunteers to review the K-5 early literacy curriculum. The review is a necessary step in the process to adopt textbooks and is outlined in policy 5130, Textbook Adoption, which requires staff and parent involvement. There is a seven-year adoption cycle for textbooks in LCPS, which means a review is done every seven years. However, according to LCPS Public Information Officer, Wayde Byard, that’s the maximum amount of time.
loudounnow.com
LaRock Presents Lovettsville New Town Charter
Del. Dave LaRock (R-33) presented the Lovettsville Town Council with the town’s new town charter on Aug. 25. LaRock thanked Mayor Nathaniel Fontaine and Vice Mayor Christopher Hornbaker for their participation in the process saying the updates allow for “continued good and efficiency in government in the quaint and quiet and peaceful town of Lovettsville,” and encouraged them to keep up the good work.
loudounnow.com
September: Attendance Awareness and Suicide Prevention
The School Board has adopted a proclamation declaring September Attendance Awareness Month to encourage regular school attendance. Attendance in Loudoun schools last year was 94.53%. The proclamation reaffirms the division’s commitment to reduce chronic absenteeism rates with a focus starting as early as prekindergarten and kindergarten. Chronic absenteeism is defined as missing 10% or more of school for any reason.
loudounnow.com
Loudoun School Board Briefed on Library Book Selection Process
The School Board was briefed Aug. 9 on the process used for selecting books in school libraries in preparation for the upcoming debate on the creation of a policy on parental notification concerning sexually explicit content. The General Assembly has required the policy to be in place by Jan. 1.
