How to Watch MTV Video Music Awards 2022 Free and Everything to Know

Another MTV Video Music Awards is almost here.

The 38th edition of the iconic awards show will be held in-person once more at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J., on Aug. 28. Last year, the ceremony was held at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y.

Among the nominees for the gender-neutral categories, Lil Nas X, Kendrick Lamar, Jack Harlow, nabbing seven nominations each, followed closely by Harry Styles and Doja Cat who each received six. Dua Lipa, Billie Eilish, Drake, The Weeknd, Taylor Swift and Ed Sheeran each have five.

The VMAs always tends to cook up iconic pop culture moments, such as the Madonna, Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera kiss, Kanye West interrupting Taylor Swift and, of course, Lady Gaga’s viral meat dress.

From who is nominated and performing to how the awards show will run, here is everything you need to know about the 2022 MTV VMAs.

When are the 2022 MTV VMAs?

The 2022 MTV VMAs will be held at the Prudential Center in Newark on Aug. 28 at 8 p.m. E.T.

Who are the nominees in the 2022 MTV VMAs?

Last month, the nominations for the annual ceremony were unveiled, with Lil Nas X, Kendrick Lamar and Jack Harlow leading the pack.

Lil Nas X, Lamar and Harlow each have seven nominations, followed closely by Harry Styles and Doja Cat who each nabbed six. Styles, Doja Cat and Lil Nas X with Jack Harlow are up for the coveted Video of the Year Award.

Dua Lipa, Billie Eilish, Drake, The Weeknd, Taylor Swift and Ed Sheeran each have five nominations.

See the list of all the nominees here.

Who is the emcee for the 2022 MTV VMAs?

This year, MTV has tapped not one, but three different emcees for the VMAs.

LL Cool J, Nicki Minaj and Jack Harlow will all be headlining the night. Minaj will be this year’s recipient for the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award .

“The three ‘MCs’ will announce the show’s star-studded lineup of performers, presenters and winners, taking a more innovative and unique approach to the traditional ‘host’ gig seen in previous years,” a statement from the press release read.

Who is performing at the 2022 MTV VMAs?

A star-studded list of performers is set to take the stage at the VMAs, including Anitta, J Balvin, Harlow, Kane Brown, Lizzo, Måneskin, Marshmello x Khalid and Panic! At the Disco.

Popular South Korean all-girl group Blackpink is set to make its U.S. awards show debut at the VMAs, singing their new song “Pink Venom.”

Minaj will also be singing her new song “Super Freaky Girl.”

How can I watch the 2022 MTV VMAs?

The VMAs will be televised Aug. 28 at 8 p.m. ET on MTV, the CW, BET, BET Her, CMT, Comedy Central, Logo, MTV2, Nickelodeon, Paramount Network, Pop, TV Land and VH1. For those without a cable subscription, the awards show can be streamed with free trials via providers like Hulu+ Live TV and YouTube TV, among others.