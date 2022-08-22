ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, NJ

How to Watch MTV Video Music Awards 2022 Free and Everything to Know

By Conchita Widjojo
WWD
WWD
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XbITD_0hQZ3FOu00

Another MTV Video Music Awards is almost here.

The 38th edition of the iconic awards show will be held in-person once more at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J., on Aug. 28. Last year, the ceremony was held at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y.

More from WWD

Among the nominees for the gender-neutral categories, Lil Nas X, Kendrick Lamar, Jack Harlow, nabbing seven nominations each, followed closely by Harry Styles and Doja Cat who each received six. Dua Lipa, Billie Eilish, Drake, The Weeknd, Taylor Swift and Ed Sheeran each have five.

The VMAs always tends to cook up iconic pop culture moments, such as the Madonna, Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera kiss, Kanye West interrupting Taylor Swift and, of course, Lady Gaga’s viral meat dress.

From who is nominated and performing to how the awards show will run, here is everything you need to know about the 2022 MTV VMAs.

When are the 2022 MTV VMAs?

The 2022 MTV VMAs will be held at the Prudential Center in Newark on Aug. 28 at 8 p.m. E.T.

Who are the nominees in the 2022 MTV VMAs?

Last month, the nominations for the annual ceremony were unveiled, with Lil Nas X, Kendrick Lamar and Jack Harlow leading the pack.

Lil Nas X, Lamar and Harlow each have seven nominations, followed closely by Harry Styles and Doja Cat who each nabbed six. Styles, Doja Cat and Lil Nas X with Jack Harlow are up for the coveted Video of the Year Award.

Dua Lipa, Billie Eilish, Drake, The Weeknd, Taylor Swift and Ed Sheeran each have five nominations.

See the list of all the nominees here.

Who is the emcee for the 2022 MTV VMAs?

This year, MTV has tapped not one, but three different emcees for the VMAs.

LL Cool J, Nicki Minaj and Jack Harlow will all be headlining the night. Minaj will be this year’s recipient for the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award .

“The three ‘MCs’ will announce the show’s star-studded lineup of performers, presenters and winners, taking a more innovative and unique approach to the traditional ‘host’ gig seen in previous years,” a statement from the press release read.

Who is performing at the 2022 MTV VMAs?

A star-studded list of performers is set to take the stage at the VMAs, including Anitta, J Balvin, Harlow, Kane Brown, Lizzo, Måneskin, Marshmello x Khalid and Panic! At the Disco.

Popular South Korean all-girl group Blackpink is set to make its U.S. awards show debut at the VMAs, singing their new song “Pink Venom.”

Minaj will also be singing her new song “Super Freaky Girl.”

How can I watch the 2022 MTV VMAs?

The VMAs will be televised Aug. 28 at 8 p.m. ET on MTV, the CW, BET, BET Her, CMT, Comedy Central, Logo, MTV2, Nickelodeon, Paramount Network, Pop, TV Land and VH1. For those without a cable subscription, the awards show can be streamed with free trials via providers like Hulu+ Live TV and YouTube TV, among others.

Best of WWD

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WWD

Kelsea Ballerini Wears Shania Twain’s 1999 Grammys Dress at ACM Honors

Kelsea Ballerini honored Shania Twain with a standout fashion moment at the 2022 Academy of Country Music Honors.  Ballerini gave a nod to the iconic country singer by wearing the same Marc Bouwer evening gown worn by Twain at the 1999 Grammy Awards, where Twain won two awards including Best Country Song for “You’re Still the One” and Best Female Country Vocal Performance. More from WWDThe Avril Lavigne by Killstar CollectionRed Carpet Looks at 'Me Time' Los Angeles Premiere'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' New York Premiere The country singer’s dress was a floor-length, long-sleeve turtleneck white gown embellished with sequins. Ballerini...
CELEBRITIES
WWD

Kim Kardashian Adds Subtle Sparkles to Gray Catsuit With Embellished Balenciaga Bag for Kendall Jenner’s 818 Tequila Launch Party

Kim Kardashian had a standout fashion moment while supporting her sister Kendall Jenner. The reality star-turned-entrepreneur wore a gray halterneck catsuit at the second annual 8.18 party in the Little Beach House Malibu in Los Angeles, where she celebrated the launch of Eight Reserve, the latest premium Añejo to be added to Kendall Jenner’s 818 tequila brand. She paired the look with a mini silver sequined Balenciaga hourglass bag and knee-high green boots by Yeezy.More from WWDRed Carpet Looks at the 'She-Hulk: Attorney at Law' L.A. PremiereRed Carpet Looks at 'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' L.A. PremiereRed...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WWD

Khloé Kardashian Goes Pretty in Pink Wearing Balenciaga to Kylie Cosmetics Ulta Launch

Khloé Kardashian had a standout fashion moment at the Kylie Cosmetics launch at Ulta Beauty.  On Wednesday, the reality star and entrepreneur attended the launch of her younger sister Kylie Jenner’s brand at the popular beauty chain’s location in Westwood, California.More from WWDRed Carpet Looks at 'Me Time' Los Angeles PremiereRed Carpet Looks at the 'She-Hulk: Attorney at Law' L.A. PremiereRed Carpet Looks at 'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' L.A. Premiere She wore an all-pink getup that featured a pink top, leggings and matching boots by Balenciaga under a blazer. She topped off the look with sunglasses and...
WESTWOOD, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Newark, NJ
Newark, NJ
Entertainment
American Songwriter

7 Songs You Didn’t Know Eminem Wrote for Other Artists

Credited as Marshall Mathers, Eminem has released dozens of his own hits since the release of his 1999 breakthrough album The Slim Shady LP, but the rapper has also shared plenty of verses with a mix of artists throughout the past two decades. Aside from working with longtime collaborator Dr....
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
J Balvin
Person
Nicki Minaj
Person
Jack Harlow
Person
Margot Robbie
Person
Kanye
Person
Kendrick Lamar
Person
Taylor Swift
Person
Christina Aguilera
Person
Harry Styles
Person
Madonna
Person
Billie Eilish
Person
Lady Gaga
Person
Dua Lipa
Person
Ed Sheeran
Person
Doja Cat
Person
Britney Spears
HollywoodLife

Rihanna Wears Micro Mini & Thigh High Boots Out With A$AP Rocky 3 Months After Giving Birth: Photos

Rihanna proved worthy of the fashion icon title as she stepped out looking fierce and fabulous in Los Angeles on Friday, August 12. The Fenty designer was flanked by her just-as-stylish boyfriend A$AP Rocky, with whom she welcomed their first child together a mere three months ago! Rocking a graphic tee, a ripped mini skirt and wild thigh high boots, Rihanna commanded attention as the adorable couple made their way to a dinner date.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HipHopDX.com

Snoop Dogg Admits He Choked When Dr. Dre Asked Him To Rap Over 'Eazy-Duz-It' Demo

Snoop Dogg says he turned down the opportunity to rap over Dr. Dre’s original demo for the 1988 Eazy-E single “Eazy-Duz-It.”. In a new interview with Eugene “Big U” Hensley for the Checc’n ~ In Podcast, the Doggfather and buzzing pop culture figure was talking about his life pre-fame when he made the revelation.
HIP HOP
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cmt Music#Local Life#Mtv#Havingfun#Performance Info#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Tv Land#Youtube Tv#Mtv Video Music Awards#The Barclays Center
Black Enterprise

Hip-Hop Music Mogul Irv Gotti Says Receiving His $300 Million Deal Made Him ‘Cheaper’

Hip-hop music mogul Irv Gotti might be $300 million richer, but he’s also got 300 million more reasons to be stingy with his paper. The Murder Inc. co-founder recently dished on how life has changed after making $300 million by selling the master recording to Murder Inc, Page Six reports. Irv made $100 million for masters to music from his label that discovered acts like Ja Rule and Ashanti and another $200 million to produce movies and TV shows.
TV SHOWS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple Music
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Nickelodeon
HipHopDX.com

Queen Latifah Has Had Special Clause In Her Movie Contracts Since 'Set If Off'

Queen Latifah reportedly has a “no death” clause included in her movie contracts since playing Cleo in the 1996 film Set It Off. As pointed out by BuzzFeed, Latifah explained her decision during a 2017 appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers. Anyone familiar with the film will likely remember Latifah’s character went down in a blaze of glory after police surrounded her getaway car.
MOVIES
WWD

WWD

36K+
Followers
25K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy