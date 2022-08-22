Read full article on original website
Learn survival secrets and other activities in East Bay Parks this weekend
SAN FRANCISCO EAST BAY AREA, CA (August 25, 2022) — All sorts of programs highlighting the world of nature are on the calendar to make summer enjoyable in the East Bay Regional Parks. For example, you can learn what you need to survive if you are stranded on a...
Concord library to close for much of September
CONCORD, CA (August 26, 2022) — The Concord Library will be closed from Monday, August 29 through Tuesday, September 27 while the roof is replaced. The library will reopen on Wednesday, September 28 at 10 a.m. The last day to pick up holds will be Saturday, August 27. Holds...
Become a Certified Exercise Class Coach with Meals on Wheels Diablo Region (Free Training!)
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA (Aug. 27, 2022) — A Matter of Balance is a proven program designed to help older adults manage concerns about falls and promotes increased physical activity. Volunteer Coaches help participants become more confident about managing falls, help to identify ways to reduce falls, and lead...
Volunteers ready to ‘Build a Better Pleasant Hill’ will find plenty to do on Community Service Day
PLEASANT HILL, CA (August 26, 2022) — After two years of limited gatherings because of the COVID-19 virus, I’m delighted to let you know that our annual Community Service Day (CSD) is back in 2022 with gusto. Did you miss the community gathering at Pleasant Hill Park and...
Baby it’s cold outside – well, it will be soon so be prepared
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA (August 26, 2022) — As summer nears its end, it’s time to start thinking about preparing for cooler weather. With evening temperatures dropping, it’ll be safe to use your woodburning fire pit. Place it is far away from your home as possible on a non-flammable surface such as concrete or gravel and use a wire mesh cover while in use. Be sure to place any ashes in a metal can.
Pioneer High school football scores update, Aug. 26, 2022
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA (Aug. 26, 2022) — Read the latest high school football scores for schools in Concord, Clayton and Pleasant Hill. De La Salle (10-3) at Monterey Trail-Elk Grove (8-6) Deer Valley (2-8) at Northgate (8-3) Salinas (8-1) at Clayton Valley Charter (9-4) Newark Memorial-Newark (5-6) at...
Flood mitigation efforts lead to savings for Concord residents
CONCORD, CA (August 27, 2022) — All flood insurance policy holders in the city can receive a 20 percent discount, thanks to the city’s Community Rating System (CRS) of class 6. The discount is part of a national program regulated under the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). The...
