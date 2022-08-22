ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Concord library to close for much of September

CONCORD, CA (August 26, 2022) — The Concord Library will be closed from Monday, August 29 through Tuesday, September 27 while the roof is replaced. The library will reopen on Wednesday, September 28 at 10 a.m. The last day to pick up holds will be Saturday, August 27. Holds...
CONCORD, CA
Baby it’s cold outside – well, it will be soon so be prepared

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA (August 26, 2022) — As summer nears its end, it’s time to start thinking about preparing for cooler weather. With evening temperatures dropping, it’ll be safe to use your woodburning fire pit. Place it is far away from your home as possible on a non-flammable surface such as concrete or gravel and use a wire mesh cover while in use. Be sure to place any ashes in a metal can.
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
Pioneer High school football scores update, Aug. 26, 2022

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA (Aug. 26, 2022) — Read the latest high school football scores for schools in Concord, Clayton and Pleasant Hill. De La Salle (10-3) at Monterey Trail-Elk Grove (8-6) Deer Valley (2-8) at Northgate (8-3) Salinas (8-1) at Clayton Valley Charter (9-4) Newark Memorial-Newark (5-6) at...
CONCORD, CA
Flood mitigation efforts lead to savings for Concord residents

CONCORD, CA (August 27, 2022) — All flood insurance policy holders in the city can receive a 20 percent discount, thanks to the city’s Community Rating System (CRS) of class 6. The discount is part of a national program regulated under the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). The...
CONCORD, CA

