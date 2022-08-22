CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA (August 26, 2022) — As summer nears its end, it’s time to start thinking about preparing for cooler weather. With evening temperatures dropping, it’ll be safe to use your woodburning fire pit. Place it is far away from your home as possible on a non-flammable surface such as concrete or gravel and use a wire mesh cover while in use. Be sure to place any ashes in a metal can.

