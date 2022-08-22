NLE Choppa Normalize Licking Pits

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

NLE Choppa is known for a lot on things when it comes to the bedroom, and there’s apart of the human body that he wants a lot of people to explore.

Source: Radio One / General

TMZ linked with NLE Choppa at LAX since he dropped the single “Slut Me Out” and he let it be known that he licks his girls armpits.

Like really, he uses his saliva as her deodorant! Is this something you’re into?

The 19 yr old rapper did say all theres a lot of things that are now becoming common in the bedroom.

Would you be a armpit licker?