NLE Choppa Normalize Licking Pits

By micahdixon
Z1079
Z1079
 5 days ago

NLE Choppa is known for a lot on things when it comes to the bedroom, and there’s apart of the human body that he wants a lot of people to explore.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BHQ7w_0hQZ3Ckj00
Source: Radio One / General

TMZ linked with NLE Choppa at LAX since he dropped the single “Slut Me Out” and he let it be known that he licks his girls armpits.

Like really, he uses his saliva as her deodorant! Is this something you’re into?

The 19 yr old rapper did say all theres a lot of things that are now becoming common in the bedroom.

Would you be a armpit licker?

