Read full article on original website
Related
LJWORLD
Gov. Kelly appoints woman to Kansas Court of Appeals who would be first Hispanic judge on that court
Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly on Friday appointed a new judge to the Kansas Court of Appeals, who, if confirmed by the Senate, would be the first Hispanic Kansan on that court. Kelly appointed Judge Rachel L. Pickering to fill the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Anthony Powell. Pickering lives in Topeka and is a Shawnee County district judge.
LJWORLD
Opinion: When politics and constitutions collide
Thomas Jefferson once wrote critically of those who “look at constitutions with sanctimonious reverence, and deem them like the arc of the covenant, too sacred to be touched.” While he firmly opposed “frequent and untried changes in laws,” he argued that, in the end “laws and institutions must go hand in hand with the progress of the human mind.” In other words, as people learn and grow and change, their constitutions necessarily should too.
Comments / 0