NDSU Extension personnel will be on hand to answer growers’ questions during the Big Iron Farm Show in West Fargo, scheduled for Sept. 13-15. NDSU Extension will have exhibits at the east end of the Hartl Ag Building in booths AL 10 - AL 12. In addition, Extension agents and specialists will be available to provide information about crop and livestock production and other rural topics.

FARGO, ND ・ 3 DAYS AGO