Read full article on original website
Related
ndsu.edu
NDSU faculty developing cutting-edge artificial intelligence technology
Danling Wang, assistant professor of electrical and computer engineering, Jen Li, professor of computer science, and Kristine Steffen, professor of pharmaceutical sciences, have been awarded more than $1.4 million from the National Science Foundation to develop cutting-edge healthcare technology using artificial intelligence and to improve the area’s workforce. The...
ndsu.edu
Student excels at weed science competition
NDSU student Adam Aberle was a top performer in the North Central Weed Science Society Collegiate Weed Science Contest held July 28 at Johnston, Iowa. Aberle was the second place individual overall at the undergraduate level and won first place in the undergraduate weed identification contest. Aberle is a crop...
ndsu.edu
NDSU Extension to provide information at Big Iron
NDSU Extension personnel will be on hand to answer growers’ questions during the Big Iron Farm Show in West Fargo, scheduled for Sept. 13-15. NDSU Extension will have exhibits at the east end of the Hartl Ag Building in booths AL 10 - AL 12. In addition, Extension agents and specialists will be available to provide information about crop and livestock production and other rural topics.
Comments / 0