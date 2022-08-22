WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — Dan Hudson is bringing his passion for arthouse cinemas to Spring Street. "One thing I've been very vocal about in the exhibition community is these films need to be in theaters," Hudson said this week. "If you're a filmmaker, you're not making something so people can only watch it on a screen at home or on their mobile device. You want it on a big screen and watched in community. That's something only arthouse theaters can provide for those films.

