Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
iBerkshires.com
Clark to Screen O Horizon Sept. 29
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — The Clark Art Institute will screen O Horizon at 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 29, the first presentation in its five-part Film and Art series which runs from September to November. Alena Williams, assistant professor of Art at Williams College, introduces O Horizon prior to its showing....
iBerkshires.com
Images Cinema Names Next Executive Director
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — Dan Hudson is bringing his passion for arthouse cinemas to Spring Street. "One thing I've been very vocal about in the exhibition community is these films need to be in theaters," Hudson said this week. "If you're a filmmaker, you're not making something so people can only watch it on a screen at home or on their mobile device. You want it on a big screen and watched in community. That's something only arthouse theaters can provide for those films.
iBerkshires.com
North Adams Hosts First Friday Community Picnic Sept. 2
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — All North Adams residents and visitors are invited to dine together on Eagle Street for Sept. 2's FIRST Fridays Community Picnic event. Guests are encouraged to pack a picnic or order takeout from local restaurants, and sit and dine on Eagle Street, which will be closed to car traffic during the entirety of the event, from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.
iBerkshires.com
Weekend Outlook: Motorama, Fairs, Festivals, and More
Berkshire county is hosting a variety of events this warm sunny weekend including fairs, festivals, plays, and more. Hundreds of classic cars and hot rods will line the downtown on Sunday for the 11th Motorama. The event starts off on Saturday night with a concert and cruise-in at Joe Wolfe...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
iBerkshires.com
Berkshire Athenaeum Celebrates National Library Card Month
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The Berkshire Athenaeum, Pittsfield’s public library, in partnership with the Friends of the Berkshire Athenaeum, Downtown Pittsfield, Inc., and Pittsfield businesses and organizations is observing National Library Card Sign-up Month in September with a series of special promotions. A variety of discounts are available to...
iBerkshires.com
FCI Hires Science and Art Director
GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass. — Flying Cloud Institute (FCI) has hired Angela Parker as a Science and Art Educator. In this role, Parker will lead the summer program, vacation camps, classroom residencies, family STEAM challenge events, and work with the FCI team. She brings multifaceted K-12 educational experiences to the organization as it continues to partner with local school districts to bring meaningful experiences to students.
iBerkshires.com
Dalton COA to Offer Aging Mastery Program
DALTON, Mass. — The Dalton Council on Aging and Senior Center is pleased will be offering the Aging Mastery Program, a free 10-week health and wellness series for people ages 60 and over. The series will be on Wednesdays, 1 to 2:30 p.m. from Sept. 7 to Nov. 9....
iBerkshires.com
Medical Matters Weekly Welcomes Population Health Leader
BENNINGTON, Vt. — The next guest on Medical Matters Weekly is Matilde Castiel, MD, a nationally recognized leader in population health and health equity programs in Worcester, MA. The show airs on Facebook Live at 12 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 31. The show is produced by Southwestern Vermont Health...
RELATED PEOPLE
iBerkshires.com
Mount Greylock's First Graduating Class Returning for 60th Reunion
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — The last time the first class to graduate from Mount Greylock Regional School got together at the high school, members did not know it was the last time it could gather in that space. "We had brunch there on Sunday in the cafeteria," Caroline George Martel...
iBerkshires.com
BCC Seeking Peer and Community Tutors
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Berkshire Community College invites current students and members of the community to become tutors in all subject areas, with a particular need for biology and chemistry tutors. Those interested in tutoring may be current BCC students who have earned a grade of B or higher in...
iBerkshires.com
State House Candidates Field Questions at Williamstown Forum
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — The most obvious difference between the two candidates for the 1st Berkshire seat in the Massachusetts House of Representatives was the first issue the pair addressed in a Thursday evening forum. Incumbent John Barrett III immediately focused on his long career in public service, recalling his...
iBerkshires.com
Barbalunga, Harrington Talk Racial Justice at South County Forum
GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass. — District Attorney candidate Andrea Harrington and Sheriff candidate Alf Barbalunga discussed racial justice at a forum held by the Berkshire Resources for Integration of Diverse Groups through Education, known as BRIDGE. On Monday, the candidates discussed equity from independent and office-wide standpoints at the Berkshire...
IN THIS ARTICLE
iBerkshires.com
Humane Society Shelter to Be Named for Late Veterinarian Dr. Reynolds
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The Berkshire Humane Society will rename its animal shelter the Dr. John C. Reynolds Adoption and Education Center in honor of the late veterinarian. Dr. Reynolds died last December in a kayaking accident but his family announced on Tuesday that it will gift the shelter $500,000 in response its "Forever Family" fundraising campaign with a challenge to the community to match this amount.
iBerkshires.com
Pittsfield Street Improvement Schedule Aug. 29 to Sept. 9
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Please be advised of the following work that will take place Aug. 29 to Sept. 9, as part of the city of Pittsfield’s 2022 Street Improvement Project. Monday, Aug. 29: finish pave on Pembroke and Woodlawn avenues, Longview Terrace. Tuesday, Aug. 30: finish pave on...
iBerkshires.com
Williamstown Fire District to Get First Cost Estimate for New Building Next Week
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — The fire district next week will get its first look at initial cost estimates for a new station on Main Street. The district's architect is scheduled to present the preliminary numbers to the district's Building Committee at its Aug. 31 meeting. "The public needs to understand...
iBerkshires.com
Pittsfield Man Sentenced to Prison for Domestic Violence
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — A Pittsfield man has been sentenced to prison on multiple domestic violence charges. Dominic Simonetta, 49, pled guilty to single counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, kidnapping, witness intimidation, assault with a dangerous weapon, assault and battery on a household member, and two counts of threat to commit a crime.
Comments / 0