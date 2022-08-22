ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

AZFamily

Good Morning Arizona

Firefighter and engineer Bernal from the Avondale Fire Department visited the school’s flag ceremony and spoke about celebrating the virtue of heroism. Consumer Reports: How to avoid paying too much for a vehicle. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. By Susan Campbell. The FTC received more than 100,000 complaints in...
AZFamily

Landscaping businesses busy during this year’s monsoon season

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- This monsoon season has been a busy one, not just for the storms but the destruction and debris left behind. Landscaping and tree trimming businesses like American Tree & Landscape say they are the busiest they’ve been in years. Their lumber yard is filled with...
knau.org

Heavy rain causes widespread flooding across northern Arizona

Heavy rainfall today caused widespread flooding across parts of northern Arizona, particularly in Coconino, Navajo and Apache counties. A strong cell over Flagstaff prompted numerous Flash Flood Warnings in areas including recent burn scars, downtown, and on the campus of Northern Arizona University. The Navajo and Hopi Nations also experienced...
AZFamily

Pets & Animals

The Working Cats Program provides an environmentally-safe alternative to poisonous pest controls. She's no doubt the cutest guest we've seen in quite some time. Work at Arizona's Family slowed way down when Luna, Wildlife World Zoo's new baby sloth was here. Vandals cutting fences, causing cows to escape into Buckeye...
12news.com

Arizona got the only tornado in the entire country on Sunday

ARIZONA, USA — One is the loneliest number as a twister reported in northwestern Arizona on Sunday showed us. That tornado was the only one reported in the entire country that day. The twister formed southeast of Littlefield, Arizona around 5:38 in the afternoon. Given that the area is...
AZFamily

Monsoon storms move through the Phoenix area; flights headed to Sky Harbor diverted

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Monsoon storms made their way through the Phoenix area, causing some flights heading to Sky Harbor to have to land elsewhere and so we declared a First Alert Weather Day on Sunday. The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning for most of the Valley, including Phoenix, Chandler and Queen Creek. A dust advisory was issued for parts of the West Valley, including Buckeye, Goodyear and Tonopah. Both have since expired. Officials at Sky Habor said six flights bound for Phoenix were diverted to other airports, with five going to Tucson and one going to Las Vegas.
kslnewsradio.com

Body of missing Arizona hiker found in the Virgin River

SPRINGDALE, Utah — The body of Jetal Agnihotri was found on Monday in the Virgin River near the Court of the Patriarchs in Zion National Park. The Court of the Patriarchs is about 6 river miles south of the Narrows. A medical examiner later declared that Agnihotri was dead.
KTAR News

Weekend wrap-up: Here are the biggest Arizona stories from Aug. 19-21

PHOENIX — The once-sizzling metro Phoenix housing market is cooling off, which is good news for shoppers but nothing for homeowners to worry about, Desert Ridge Marketplace is opening its doors to five new tenants this fall, and scattered storms hit parts of the West and East Valley overnight, while light chances for more thunderstorms increase Sunday evening.
kjzz.com

Strong wind moves through southern Utah, rips roof off trailer home

CANNONVILLE, Utah (KUTV) — A roof was blown off a trailer home after a strong winds moved through southern Utah. Deputies with the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office said they received a report of the tornado moving into Cannonville at approximately 3:45 p.m. on Sunday. The National Weather Service, however, did not confirm that a tornado had gone through Cannonville as of Sunday.
12news.com

Recap: Monsoon storms across Arizona dumped rain on Sunday

PHOENIX — After a week of powerful storms across Arizona, monsoon activity is expected to weaken in the coming days. One more system of downpours hit the state Sunday night, delivering heavy rain and lightning across much of Arizona. Burn scar areas in northern Arizona are of particular concern...
AZFamily

Porch pirates disguised as Amazon drivers stealing credit cards in Arizona neighborhoods

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Porch pirates who appear as Amazon drivers were caught on camera stealing new credit cards from Valley homes. Arizona’s Family has confirmed two cases with strangely similar circumstances. Two different FedEx drivers were dropping off new credit cards in two different Valley homes. In both situations, men who appear to be Amazon employees with a package in hand use sleight of hand not to drop off, but to pick up those packaged credit cards.
KOLD-TV

Tucson woman sentenced to two years for serial shoplifting

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Tucson woman has been sentenced after pleading guilty to shoplifting at several stores across Arizona. The Arizona Attorney General’s Office said Brittany Cannon was handed a two-year prison sentence as well as probation for five years. Cannon had earlier pleaded guilty to...
8newsnow.com

Wettest recorded day in Las Vegas was 65 years ago

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Today, Aug. 21, marks the 65-year anniversary of the wettest calendar day on record, according to the National Weather Service in Las Vegas. In a tweet from the organization, it was revealed that on Aug. 21 in 1957, 2.58 inches of rain was officially recorded at the airport, making it the wettest calendar day on record.
