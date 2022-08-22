Read full article on original website
12news.com
Latest drought monitor in Arizona shows benefit of monsoon storms
The latest Arizona drought monitor released on Aug. 25 shoe how recent monsoon storms have helped improve our drought outlook. Krystle Henderson has the details.
4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and...
AZFamily
Good Morning Arizona
Firefighter and engineer Bernal from the Avondale Fire Department visited the school’s flag ceremony and spoke about celebrating the virtue of heroism. Consumer Reports: How to avoid paying too much for a vehicle. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. By Susan Campbell. The FTC received more than 100,000 complaints in...
AZFamily
Landscaping businesses busy during this year’s monsoon season
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- This monsoon season has been a busy one, not just for the storms but the destruction and debris left behind. Landscaping and tree trimming businesses like American Tree & Landscape say they are the busiest they’ve been in years. Their lumber yard is filled with...
knau.org
Heavy rain causes widespread flooding across northern Arizona
Heavy rainfall today caused widespread flooding across parts of northern Arizona, particularly in Coconino, Navajo and Apache counties. A strong cell over Flagstaff prompted numerous Flash Flood Warnings in areas including recent burn scars, downtown, and on the campus of Northern Arizona University. The Navajo and Hopi Nations also experienced...
AZFamily
Raw Video: Monsoon rain storms cause river to overflow in eastern Arizona town of Duncan
A man is in the hospital after police said officers shot him following an attempt to burglarize a home in Mesa. Queen Creek fitness instructor drowns while on volunteer trip in Costa Rica. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. It didn’t take long for word to spread in the workout community...
AZFamily
Pets & Animals
The Working Cats Program provides an environmentally-safe alternative to poisonous pest controls. She's no doubt the cutest guest we've seen in quite some time. Work at Arizona's Family slowed way down when Luna, Wildlife World Zoo's new baby sloth was here. Vandals cutting fences, causing cows to escape into Buckeye...
12news.com
Arizona got the only tornado in the entire country on Sunday
ARIZONA, USA — One is the loneliest number as a twister reported in northwestern Arizona on Sunday showed us. That tornado was the only one reported in the entire country that day. The twister formed southeast of Littlefield, Arizona around 5:38 in the afternoon. Given that the area is...
KTAR.com
Arizona Gov. Ducey orders flags at half-staff Friday to honor Tucson shooting victims
PHOENIX — Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey ordered all flags at state buildings to be at half-staff Friday due to the lives lost in a shooting in Tucson on Thursday, according to a press release. Four people were killed in an apartment complex, including Pima County Constable Deborah Martinez. Martinez...
Around 1,000 Valley saguaros are damaged. Here's what the Desert Botanical Garden plans to do
PHOENIX — Editor's note: The above video aired when the census began. A first-of-its-kind survey has documented more than 8,000 saguaros in the Valley with the help of citizen volunteers. And the survey results show many of the cacti are damaged. The survey, started back in May by the...
AZFamily
Monsoon storms move through the Phoenix area; flights headed to Sky Harbor diverted
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Monsoon storms made their way through the Phoenix area, causing some flights heading to Sky Harbor to have to land elsewhere and so we declared a First Alert Weather Day on Sunday. The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning for most of the Valley, including Phoenix, Chandler and Queen Creek. A dust advisory was issued for parts of the West Valley, including Buckeye, Goodyear and Tonopah. Both have since expired. Officials at Sky Habor said six flights bound for Phoenix were diverted to other airports, with five going to Tucson and one going to Las Vegas.
kslnewsradio.com
Body of missing Arizona hiker found in the Virgin River
SPRINGDALE, Utah — The body of Jetal Agnihotri was found on Monday in the Virgin River near the Court of the Patriarchs in Zion National Park. The Court of the Patriarchs is about 6 river miles south of the Narrows. A medical examiner later declared that Agnihotri was dead.
AZFamily
Tracking pop-up showers as a big warm-up expected in Phoenix area next week
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A partly cloudy, warm and humid Thursday across the Valley. Some pop-up showers are happening south of the Valley. It’s enough activity to monitor for some blowing dust tonight and some isolated, smaller thunderstorms that could form. Tonight, look for a 20% chance or less...
kjzz.org
'The buffet is open': What to do when Arizona wildlife encroaches on your home
Earlier this month, the Arizona Game and Fish Department got reports of a family of five bobcats living in a storm drain in a neighborhood park in north Phoenix — and decided to let them stay. Bears have been spotted near homes multiple times in Oro Valley of late,...
Weekend wrap-up: Here are the biggest Arizona stories from Aug. 19-21
PHOENIX — The once-sizzling metro Phoenix housing market is cooling off, which is good news for shoppers but nothing for homeowners to worry about, Desert Ridge Marketplace is opening its doors to five new tenants this fall, and scattered storms hit parts of the West and East Valley overnight, while light chances for more thunderstorms increase Sunday evening.
kjzz.com
Strong wind moves through southern Utah, rips roof off trailer home
CANNONVILLE, Utah (KUTV) — A roof was blown off a trailer home after a strong winds moved through southern Utah. Deputies with the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office said they received a report of the tornado moving into Cannonville at approximately 3:45 p.m. on Sunday. The National Weather Service, however, did not confirm that a tornado had gone through Cannonville as of Sunday.
12news.com
Recap: Monsoon storms across Arizona dumped rain on Sunday
PHOENIX — After a week of powerful storms across Arizona, monsoon activity is expected to weaken in the coming days. One more system of downpours hit the state Sunday night, delivering heavy rain and lightning across much of Arizona. Burn scar areas in northern Arizona are of particular concern...
AZFamily
Porch pirates disguised as Amazon drivers stealing credit cards in Arizona neighborhoods
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Porch pirates who appear as Amazon drivers were caught on camera stealing new credit cards from Valley homes. Arizona’s Family has confirmed two cases with strangely similar circumstances. Two different FedEx drivers were dropping off new credit cards in two different Valley homes. In both situations, men who appear to be Amazon employees with a package in hand use sleight of hand not to drop off, but to pick up those packaged credit cards.
KOLD-TV
Tucson woman sentenced to two years for serial shoplifting
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Tucson woman has been sentenced after pleading guilty to shoplifting at several stores across Arizona. The Arizona Attorney General’s Office said Brittany Cannon was handed a two-year prison sentence as well as probation for five years. Cannon had earlier pleaded guilty to...
8newsnow.com
Wettest recorded day in Las Vegas was 65 years ago
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Today, Aug. 21, marks the 65-year anniversary of the wettest calendar day on record, according to the National Weather Service in Las Vegas. In a tweet from the organization, it was revealed that on Aug. 21 in 1957, 2.58 inches of rain was officially recorded at the airport, making it the wettest calendar day on record.
