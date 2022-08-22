Read full article on original website
St. Jude Parish’s Annual Italian Festival Is A Four-Day Event For Family And FriendsFlorence CarmelaMonroe, CT
What is the most dangerous month to drive?McCoy & McCoy Law FirmHartford, CT
Have a Drink & Help Keep Rhinos From Going Extinct: Local Family-Owned Zoo Hosts Wine Tasting FundraiserDianna CarneyMendon, MA
Free Outdoor Fitness Class at West Hartford’s Blue Back SquareConnecticut by the NumbersWest Hartford, CT
Two Local Businesses Launch Collaboration in BristolConnecticut by the NumbersBristol, CT
Bristol Press
Joseph P. O'Neill
Joseph P. O’Neill, 71, of Bristol, widower of Polly (Wagner) O’Neill, died on Tuesday (Aug. 23, 2022) at Sheriden Woods Health Care. Joseph was born on Oct. 7, 1950 in Scranton, PA, and was the son of the late Joseph and Anne (Hennigan) O’Neill. He was raised...
Bristol Press
Southington police blotter
Jonathan Leveille, 37, of 84 Windingbrook Road, Bristol, was charged Aug. 10 with disorderly conduct. Tabitha Moche, 44, of Chestnut St., New Britain, was charged Aug. 10 with second degree breach of peace. Christopher James Savage, 36, of 92 Ridgeland Road, Wallingford, was charged Aug. 10 with two counts of...
Missing Southington woman found safe in Hartford
SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) – A woman who was reported missing in Southington has been found safe in Hartford on Thursday. Southington police had issued a silver alert for 19-year-old Nyla Tolo after she was last seen on Saturday around 10 p.m. at her home off Mount Vernon Road in Southington. Southington police officers found Tolo […]
Infamous Battle of the Frogs: Bizarre Reason for Odd Statues in Willimantic, CT
A famous frog once said, "it ain't easy being green", or something like that. What does that quote have to do with this article? Only that it is about frogs and Kermit was and still is a frog. Anyway, if you make the over 2 hour journey to Eastern Connecticut from Brookfield to Willimantic, you will no doubt want to get a look at the huge frog sculptures at "The Frog Bridge" with its interesting and amusing history. Why frog sculptures you may ask? Well, we will get to that.
Trees and powerlines knocked down by Connecticut thunderstorm
VERNON, Conn. — Some neighbors are left cleaning up the damage from Friday’s thunderstorm, which brought down trees, branches, and debris in some parts of Connecticut. A large branch cracked off a tree and came crashing down onto cars parked in front of the home of Vernon's Marisol Cruz who lives on Skinner Road.
Bristol Press
PET OF THE WEEK: Aurora
Aurora is currently living alone but would be very happy to share with another female piggie. She arrived at CHS because there were just too many Guinea pigs in her first family and they were overwhelmed. She enjoys being picked up and cuddled and is extremely curious. She likes to explore, have fun and eat her yummy veggies.
Bristol Press
Bristol police ID man killed in weekend crash as New Britain resident
BRISTOL – A man killed in Bristol over the weekend in a motorcycle crash has been identified as a New Britain resident. Police have identified the victim as Michael Jennings. He was 57 years old. According to an obituary, Jennings went to school in New Britain and Southington. He...
Bristol Press
Southington woman with developmental disabilities, who had been missing since Saturday, found in Hartford
SOUTHINGTON – A Southington woman with developmental disabilities who went missing over the weekend has been found. Police on Thursday said 19-year-old Nyla Tolo was found in Hartford, where she was found by Southington officers. “Our officers, her family and Hartford police are currently with her,” Southington Lt. Keith...
onthewater.com
Connecticut Fishing Report- August 25, 2022
Matt, at Black Hall Outfitters in Westbrook told me there’s a lot to choose from throughout the Sound right now. School to slot-sized bass have been blitzing on small bait during most mornings and evenings, especially on the outgoing tides. There is a plethora of different bait out there, but as long as you match the hatch, you should be in good shape. Anglers looking for bigger bass are doing well drifting eels, GTs, and some large plugs through the local reefs and rips. If you’re having a hard time finding the fish, the always proven tube and worm has been a great producer/fishfinder. The snapper bluefish have shown up in full force, and bluefish of all sizes seem to be more prevalent over the past week. A few false albacore reports have trickled in here and there, but we are still a week or 2 away from the eastern sound blowing up. The large schools of peanut bunker in the area should ensure that the albies hang around once they get here.
Short band of storms spreads damage around northern Connecticut
HARTFORD, Conn. — A quick band of storms rolled through Connecticut on Friday afternoon, leaving lots of much-needed rain and damage from strong winds behind. A brief tornado storm warning was in effect in Hartford and Tolland counties for around 25 minutes during the afternoon, and most of the state was under a severe thunderstorm watch until 8 p.m. Friday.
Eyewitness News
Pooch Plunge held in West Hartford
WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The Beachland Park Pool in West Hartford is closing down for the season but will stay open for one final day. The community is invited to bring their dogs to the park for a pooch plunge. The pups-only pool party goes until 6:45 p.m. Wednesday.
Bristol Press
Plainville police blotter
Emmanuel Jean-Pierre, 32, of 4 St. John Street, Norwalk, was charged Aug. 19 with third degree larceny, third degree identity theft and second degree forgery. Nykole A. Gonzalez, 36, of 30 Dwight St., New Britain, was charged Aug. 19 with third degree assault and second degree breach of peace. Sheniya...
Family-friendly events to do in Connecticut this weekend
CONNECTICUT, USA — It's the last summer weekend before the unofficial start of fall begins on Sept. 1!. This weekend will be the last for some summer-geared activities across the state, and plenty of outdoor events will be held to help celebrate the season before it's gone for the year.
Bristol Press
Bristol police blotter
Douglas Herbert Draffan, 42, 370 Emmett St. U6 8, Bristol, evade resp-injury/prop damage, unsafe backing, failure to insure private motor vehicle. Angel Macedo-Arias, 21, 164 Nilan St., Hartford, second-degree harassment, second-degree threatening. Aaron John Stample, 26, 186 Greene St., Bristol, interfere w/ officer/resisting. Aug. 14. Raymond Michael Braacker, 25, 185...
Meriden PD investigating shooting
MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Meriden police are investigating a shooting after a man arrived to Midstate Medical Center with a gunshot wound early Saturday morning. According to the police, a 38-year-old man arrived to the hospital with a gunshot wound to his lower extremity that was non-life threatening, police said. Information led officers to the […]
Bristol Press
Mayor's Back-to-School Pencil Hunt kicks off school season
BRISTOL – With six age groups of over 50 registered children each, Muzzy Field played host to the fifth annual Mayor’s Back-to-School Pencil Hunt as a celebration to get back into the school season and provide some needed supplies to area families. “It’s one of those things where...
Bristol Press
Cousins Oil celebrates 35 years
BRISTOL – Mayor Jeff Caggiano and Bristol City Leaders praised Cousins Oil for 35 years in business Wednesday. Cousins Oil was founded by Peter and Glenn Gaski 35 years ago, in 1987. The company offers heating products, fuel oil services and air conditioning. Previously located at 43 W. Washington St., they purchased the former Crown Oil location at 347 Riverside Ave. two years ago.
Wyatt Detention Facility warden arrested twice in Connecticut
The warden of the Wyatt Detention Facility is facing numerous charges after he was arrested twice in Connecticut earlier this month, 12 News has learned.
Bristol Press
Family Fun Day will bring princesses, superheroes, bubble truck
SOUTHINGTON – Family Fun Day will bring princesses, superheroes, a bubble truck and more to the Southington Drive-In Sept. 10, while raising money to purchase toys for children at Connecticut Children's Medical Center. Family Fun Day will be held Saturday, Sept. 10 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at...
Bristol Press
Bristol man to serve four years in prison in Plainville fatal drug overdose case
PLAINVILLE – A Bristol man will serve four years in prison in connection with a fatal overdose in a Plainville motel. Marcus Mitchell, 40, of Woodard Drive in Bristol, faced sentencing on Thursday in New Britain Superior Court. His four-year prison term will be followed by five years of probation – during which time he will be exposed to an additional six years behind bars.
