Bristol Press
Plainville police blotter
Emmanuel Jean-Pierre, 32, of 4 St. John Street, Norwalk, was charged Aug. 19 with third degree larceny, third degree identity theft and second degree forgery. Nykole A. Gonzalez, 36, of 30 Dwight St., New Britain, was charged Aug. 19 with third degree assault and second degree breach of peace. Sheniya...
Bristol Press
Bristol man to serve four years in prison in Plainville fatal drug overdose case
PLAINVILLE – A Bristol man will serve four years in prison in connection with a fatal overdose in a Plainville motel. Marcus Mitchell, 40, of Woodard Drive in Bristol, faced sentencing on Thursday in New Britain Superior Court. His four-year prison term will be followed by five years of probation – during which time he will be exposed to an additional six years behind bars.
Bristol Press
Illinois woman sentenced in car theft scheme that hit Bristol, other towns
BRISTOL - An Illinois woman has been sentenced in connection with a scheme involving multiple individuals and the fraudulent purchase of new vehicles from car dealerships. Danielle Benn, 29, appeared before a judge on Thursday in New Britain Superior Court, where she was sentenced to two years of conditional discharge – which is essentially a lesser form of probation.
Bristol Press
Bristol police blotter
Douglas Herbert Draffan, 42, 370 Emmett St. U6 8, Bristol, evade resp-injury/prop damage, unsafe backing, failure to insure private motor vehicle. Angel Macedo-Arias, 21, 164 Nilan St., Hartford, second-degree harassment, second-degree threatening. Aaron John Stample, 26, 186 Greene St., Bristol, interfere w/ officer/resisting. Aug. 14. Raymond Michael Braacker, 25, 185...
Bristol Press
Bristol police ID man killed in weekend crash as New Britain resident
BRISTOL – A man killed in Bristol over the weekend in a motorcycle crash has been identified as a New Britain resident. Police have identified the victim as Michael Jennings. He was 57 years old. According to an obituary, Jennings went to school in New Britain and Southington. He...
Bristol Press
Southington woman with developmental disabilities, who had been missing since Saturday, found in Hartford
SOUTHINGTON – A Southington woman with developmental disabilities who went missing over the weekend has been found. Police on Thursday said 19-year-old Nyla Tolo was found in Hartford, where she was found by Southington officers. “Our officers, her family and Hartford police are currently with her,” Southington Lt. Keith...
Bristol Press
PET OF THE WEEK: Aurora
Aurora is currently living alone but would be very happy to share with another female piggie. She arrived at CHS because there were just too many Guinea pigs in her first family and they were overwhelmed. She enjoys being picked up and cuddled and is extremely curious. She likes to explore, have fun and eat her yummy veggies.
Bristol Press
Joseph P. O'Neill
Joseph P. O’Neill, 71, of Bristol, widower of Polly (Wagner) O’Neill, died on Tuesday (Aug. 23, 2022) at Sheriden Woods Health Care. Joseph was born on Oct. 7, 1950 in Scranton, PA, and was the son of the late Joseph and Anne (Hennigan) O’Neill. He was raised...
Bristol Press
$2 million lottery ticket was purchased at a local Citgo, remains unclaimed
BRISTOL – A $2 million lottery ticket was purchased at a local Citgo this Wednesday and remains unclaimed. The ticket, which had the winning numbers of 6-24-35-37-44 and the Powerball of 22, was sold at the Citgo at 527 Middle Street in Bristol. The winning ticket matched five numbers and had a 4 times Power Play.
Bristol Press
Paul D. Hines
Paul D. Hines (9/3/1955 - 8/16/2022) quietly gained his wings at home with his loving wife by his side. He was a compassionate, humble, and respectful man. To know Paul was to love Paul. His wit and larger than life personality will leave a lasting legacy. He enjoyed traveling with his wife where the two would spend hours hunting sea glass together by the ocean.
Bristol Press
Public being asked for help finding missing cat in Plymouth
PLYMOUTH – Police have reached out to the public for help finding a cat that has been missing since last week. Police on Thursday said the cat, named Boo, went missing last Tuesday in the area of Todd Hollow Road. The animal is skittish, so anyone who spots it has been asked not to chase it.
Bristol Press
Cousins Oil celebrates 35 years
BRISTOL – Mayor Jeff Caggiano and Bristol City Leaders praised Cousins Oil for 35 years in business Wednesday. Cousins Oil was founded by Peter and Glenn Gaski 35 years ago, in 1987. The company offers heating products, fuel oil services and air conditioning. Previously located at 43 W. Washington St., they purchased the former Crown Oil location at 347 Riverside Ave. two years ago.
Bristol Press
Mayor's Back-to-School Pencil Hunt kicks off school season
BRISTOL – With six age groups of over 50 registered children each, Muzzy Field played host to the fifth annual Mayor’s Back-to-School Pencil Hunt as a celebration to get back into the school season and provide some needed supplies to area families. “It’s one of those things where...
Bristol Press
Plymouth schools ready for new year
PLYMOUTH – With students returning to school Monday, Aug. 29, Superintendent of Schools Brian Falcone is excited to offer an enhanced curriculum and a return to normalcy. Falcone said that the district has accomplished a lot in preparation for the return of students next week. These include new programs throughout the district, building improvements and some reorganizing of leadership at the schools.
Bristol Press
Family Fun Day will bring princesses, superheroes, bubble truck
SOUTHINGTON – Family Fun Day will bring princesses, superheroes, a bubble truck and more to the Southington Drive-In Sept. 10, while raising money to purchase toys for children at Connecticut Children's Medical Center. Family Fun Day will be held Saturday, Sept. 10 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at...
Bristol Press
City honors Alloy Welding for 85 years, three generations in business
BRISTOL – City leaders congratulated Alloy Welding, a third generation business, on 85 years of operation in the city. Alloy Welding, located at 233 Riverside Ave., works with steel, stainless steel, aluminum, cast iron, copper, titanium and other metals. The company, which employs 15 people, offers custom services including metal fabrication, welding and water jet cutting.
Bristol Press
Brian's Angels Homeless Outreach is finding itself in a tough spot
BRISTOL – As summer continues, Brian’s Angels Homeless Outreach is finding itself in a tough spot providing meals for clients. Pat Stebbins, executive director of the nonprofit based in Prospect United Methodist Church, said since the state moratorium on evictions had passed due to pandemic-related challenges, the outreach had seen a steady increase in clients seeking food and other resources.
Bristol Press
Bristol Central boys soccer depending on younger players to make big contributions this season
Bristol Central boys soccer ended their season last year after advancing to the second round of the state tournament, and while the year was looked upon as a success, the Rams now walks into the new year with a significantly different makeup. Last season, the team was led by a...
Bristol Press
Ready to Start: Bristol Public Schools faculty looking forward to new academic season
BRISTOL – After a school year fraught in challenges, Bristol Public Schools faculty are walking into a new academic season with high hopes after hiking through the mountainous trials of 2021 and 2022. Faculty and administration met at Muzzy Field Wednesday morning as part of the district’s annual Convocation,...
Bristol Press
Bristol Hospital to be awarded $1.2 million in FEMA funds to help offset covid costs
Bristol Hospital will be awarded federal funds to help offset some of the additional costs incurred by the covid-19 pandemic. The Federal Emergency Management Agency announced this week it will be sending nearly $1.2 million to the state to be used as reimbursement for Bristol Hospital and Healthcare Group. “These...
