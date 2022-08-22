ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southington, CT

Bristol Press

Plainville police blotter

Emmanuel Jean-Pierre, 32, of 4 St. John Street, Norwalk, was charged Aug. 19 with third degree larceny, third degree identity theft and second degree forgery. Nykole A. Gonzalez, 36, of 30 Dwight St., New Britain, was charged Aug. 19 with third degree assault and second degree breach of peace. Sheniya...
PLAINVILLE, CT
Bristol Press

Bristol man to serve four years in prison in Plainville fatal drug overdose case

PLAINVILLE – A Bristol man will serve four years in prison in connection with a fatal overdose in a Plainville motel. Marcus Mitchell, 40, of Woodard Drive in Bristol, faced sentencing on Thursday in New Britain Superior Court. His four-year prison term will be followed by five years of probation – during which time he will be exposed to an additional six years behind bars.
PLAINVILLE, CT
Bristol Press

Illinois woman sentenced in car theft scheme that hit Bristol, other towns

BRISTOL - An Illinois woman has been sentenced in connection with a scheme involving multiple individuals and the fraudulent purchase of new vehicles from car dealerships. Danielle Benn, 29, appeared before a judge on Thursday in New Britain Superior Court, where she was sentenced to two years of conditional discharge – which is essentially a lesser form of probation.
BRISTOL, CT
Bristol Press

Bristol police blotter

Douglas Herbert Draffan, 42, 370 Emmett St. U6 8, Bristol, evade resp-injury/prop damage, unsafe backing, failure to insure private motor vehicle. Angel Macedo-Arias, 21, 164 Nilan St., Hartford, second-degree harassment, second-degree threatening. Aaron John Stample, 26, 186 Greene St., Bristol, interfere w/ officer/resisting. Aug. 14. Raymond Michael Braacker, 25, 185...
BRISTOL, CT
Bristol Press

Bristol police ID man killed in weekend crash as New Britain resident

BRISTOL – A man killed in Bristol over the weekend in a motorcycle crash has been identified as a New Britain resident. Police have identified the victim as Michael Jennings. He was 57 years old. According to an obituary, Jennings went to school in New Britain and Southington. He...
BRISTOL, CT
Bristol Press

PET OF THE WEEK: Aurora

Aurora is currently living alone but would be very happy to share with another female piggie. She arrived at CHS because there were just too many Guinea pigs in her first family and they were overwhelmed. She enjoys being picked up and cuddled and is extremely curious. She likes to explore, have fun and eat her yummy veggies.
NEWINGTON, CT
Bristol Press

Joseph P. O'Neill

Joseph P. O’Neill, 71, of Bristol, widower of Polly (Wagner) O’Neill, died on Tuesday (Aug. 23, 2022) at Sheriden Woods Health Care. Joseph was born on Oct. 7, 1950 in Scranton, PA, and was the son of the late Joseph and Anne (Hennigan) O’Neill. He was raised...
BRISTOL, CT
Bristol Press

$2 million lottery ticket was purchased at a local Citgo, remains unclaimed

BRISTOL – A $2 million lottery ticket was purchased at a local Citgo this Wednesday and remains unclaimed. The ticket, which had the winning numbers of 6-24-35-37-44 and the Powerball of 22, was sold at the Citgo at 527 Middle Street in Bristol. The winning ticket matched five numbers and had a 4 times Power Play.
BRISTOL, CT
Bristol Press

Paul D. Hines

Paul D. Hines (9/3/1955 - 8/16/2022) quietly gained his wings at home with his loving wife by his side. He was a compassionate, humble, and respectful man. To know Paul was to love Paul. His wit and larger than life personality will leave a lasting legacy. He enjoyed traveling with his wife where the two would spend hours hunting sea glass together by the ocean.
BRISTOL, CT
Bristol Press

Public being asked for help finding missing cat in Plymouth

PLYMOUTH – Police have reached out to the public for help finding a cat that has been missing since last week. Police on Thursday said the cat, named Boo, went missing last Tuesday in the area of Todd Hollow Road. The animal is skittish, so anyone who spots it has been asked not to chase it.
PLYMOUTH, CT
Bristol Press

Cousins Oil celebrates 35 years

BRISTOL – Mayor Jeff Caggiano and Bristol City Leaders praised Cousins Oil for 35 years in business Wednesday. Cousins Oil was founded by Peter and Glenn Gaski 35 years ago, in 1987. The company offers heating products, fuel oil services and air conditioning. Previously located at 43 W. Washington St., they purchased the former Crown Oil location at 347 Riverside Ave. two years ago.
BRISTOL, CT
Bristol Press

Mayor's Back-to-School Pencil Hunt kicks off school season

BRISTOL – With six age groups of over 50 registered children each, Muzzy Field played host to the fifth annual Mayor’s Back-to-School Pencil Hunt as a celebration to get back into the school season and provide some needed supplies to area families. “It’s one of those things where...
BRISTOL, CT
Bristol Press

Plymouth schools ready for new year

PLYMOUTH – With students returning to school Monday, Aug. 29, Superintendent of Schools Brian Falcone is excited to offer an enhanced curriculum and a return to normalcy. Falcone said that the district has accomplished a lot in preparation for the return of students next week. These include new programs throughout the district, building improvements and some reorganizing of leadership at the schools.
PLYMOUTH, CT
Bristol Press

Family Fun Day will bring princesses, superheroes, bubble truck

SOUTHINGTON – Family Fun Day will bring princesses, superheroes, a bubble truck and more to the Southington Drive-In Sept. 10, while raising money to purchase toys for children at Connecticut Children's Medical Center. Family Fun Day will be held Saturday, Sept. 10 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at...
SOUTHINGTON, CT
Bristol Press

City honors Alloy Welding for 85 years, three generations in business

BRISTOL – City leaders congratulated Alloy Welding, a third generation business, on 85 years of operation in the city. Alloy Welding, located at 233 Riverside Ave., works with steel, stainless steel, aluminum, cast iron, copper, titanium and other metals. The company, which employs 15 people, offers custom services including metal fabrication, welding and water jet cutting.
BRISTOL, CT
Bristol Press

Brian's Angels Homeless Outreach is finding itself in a tough spot

BRISTOL – As summer continues, Brian’s Angels Homeless Outreach is finding itself in a tough spot providing meals for clients. Pat Stebbins, executive director of the nonprofit based in Prospect United Methodist Church, said since the state moratorium on evictions had passed due to pandemic-related challenges, the outreach had seen a steady increase in clients seeking food and other resources.
BRISTOL, CT

