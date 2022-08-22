ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visual Art

Ukrainian mosaics destroyed in the war to be recreated for exhibition

By Danielle Desouza
Indy100
Indy100
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BTbaG_0hQZ1u4v00

Ukrainian mosaics destroyed in the war with Russia are to be recreated at a digital exhibition to provide a “memory” of Ukraine’s rich cultural heritage.

An audio-visual instalment called Discover Ukraine: Bits Destroyed, from the British Council and the Ukrainian Institute, is to showcase 56 “monumental” mosaics created by Ukrainian artists between the 1960s and 1980s. Many are under threat or have already succumbed to Russian shelling.

The “brightly coloured, hyper-intricate” mosaics have been recreated for the exhibition. Sounds which emulate the fighting will accompany the artwork to represent the country’s losses.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NSlSx_0hQZ1u4v00

Some of the mosaics to be brought to life are the Tree Of Life and the Boryviter (Kestrel) by Alla Horska, which were created in Mariupol in 1967 and destroyed by Russian shelling on July 22 2022.

Tetyana Filevska, the creative director of the Ukrainian Institute, said that the project was “a way to keep at least a memory of” Ukraine’s rich heritage.

“Ukrainian culture is one of the targets in the Russian war against Ukraine. Since February 24, we have lost hundreds of cultural objects around the whole country,” she said.

This project allows us to learn about Ukraine’s art that is being demolished by Russian bombs every day. It is a way to keep at least a memory of it as part of Ukraine’s rich heritage that the world has just started to discover.

Tetyana Filevska

“Art project Discover Ukraine: Bits Destroyed is animating images of the Ukrainian mosaics that were created in the middle of the 20th century.

“This part of our heritage is difficult to preserve during the devastating war. A significant part of mosaics will not survive in it.

“This project allows us to learn about Ukraine’s art that is being demolished by Russian bombs every day. It is a way to keep at least a memory of it as part of Ukraine’s rich heritage that the world has just started to discover.”

Yevgen Nikiforov, the curator of the exhibition, added that “through the display of these works in London, we will inscribe this layer of Ukrainian culture, still not sufficiently studied, in the history of world art”.

Mosaics have been an important architectural feature of Ukrainian public spaces, and the current installation was originally created in 2019 to celebrate the tradition of mosaics in the country. The aim now is to raise awareness of the destruction of this fundamental part of Ukrainian heritage and the importance of preservation.

The exhibit is to part of the Greenwich+Docklands International Festival and is free to attend from August 26 to 29, and more details can be accessed via this link: https://festival.org/gdif/whats-on/discover-ukraine-bits-destroyed/

Comments / 0

Related
DOPE Quick Reads

Russian Soldier Recently Reveals He Wrapped Himself in Trash to Keep Warm, And Says The War is Destroying Peaceful Lives

The first Russian soldier to publicly criticize Russia's invasion of Ukraine is a 33-year-old member of the 56th air assault regiment. His regiment was deployed to capture Mykolaiv. Despite the public reasoning presented by Russia, the paratrooper states that Russia is rife with corruption, with little explanation being provided to troops before moving them to the front lines. [i]
Daily Mail

'Panicking' Putin 'pulls all fighter jets out of Crimea after Ukraine special forces staged a string of daring attacks on Russian military bases deep in occupied peninsula', NATO report claims

An increasingly panicked Vladimir Putin is pulling all his fighter jets out of Crimea after Ukrainian special forces staged a series of daring attacks on Russian military bases deep in the occupied peninsula, NATO officials reportedly believe. The secret document dated August 22 reported that Russia has already moved 10...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art World#War#Ukrainian Culture#The British Council#The Ukrainian Institute#Russian#The Tree Of Life#Mariupol
NBC News

How does Russia's war with Ukraine end

Only a few months after the 2003 invasion of Iraq, Gen. David Petraeus asked a journalist, “Tell me how this ends.” As the war between Russia and Ukraine passes its sixth month, this question feels timely once again. On Monday, Russia’s FSB security agency claimed that Ukraine’s secret services had orchestrated a shocking car bomb that killed the daughter of a close Putin ally, war booster and Russian ultranationalist over the weekend. This claim, made without evidence, could well be a ploy for Russian escalation.
POLITICS
americanmilitarynews.com

US releases airstrike video after US troops attacked

Early Thursday morning, the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) released footage of the U.S. airstrikes against Iran-linked militants in Dier Ez Zor, Syria on late Tuesday night. The video was released after U.S. troops were hurt in a rocket attack on Wednesday. The video CENTCOM released shows infrared footage as multiple...
MILITARY
The Hill

Putin’s war is shattering views of Russia and Ukraine

Russians, Americans and Europeans are rarely of one mind about anything, but there’s one thing they all agreed on in early 2022: that the Ukrainians wouldn’t fight and the Russian armed forces would control Ukraine in a few days or weeks. Everyone knew that the Ukrainian army was a joke and the Russian army was superb.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Arts
Place
Europe
Country
Russia
Defense One

Ukraine’s Strikes Are Setting the Stage for a Rough Russian Winter

Many have speculated that recent strikes on Russian bases in Crimea are the start of a much-anticipated Ukrainian counter-offensive aimed at regaining territory lost since the February invasion. But experts say the attacks are more likely a bid to prevent Russian forces from resupplying or further advancing. A series of...
MILITARY
Vice

Trump’s Latest Courtroom Blunder Is Wild—Even for Trump

Former President Donald Trump has pulled plenty of odd moves in the courtroom over the course of his turbulent career. Even by those standards, his latest legal filing is pretty out there. On Monday, Trump’s attorneys asked a Florida judge to freeze the government’s review of documents seized by the...
POTUS
TheDailyBeast

Crew of Nuclear Plant Captured by Putin Spill Their Secrets

ZAPORIZHZHYA, Ukraine—Employees at the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhya power plant in Ukraine, one of the biggest nuclear facilities in the world, are facing an impossible decision. Do they hold on to their critical jobs and work under daily bombardment—or do they pack up their lives and flee to safety, despite the risk of an imminent nuclear catastrophe?
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Ukraine looks to strike blow against Russian morale as it targets Crimea

Four blasts hit Belbek military airport in Crimea at the end of last week. Russian air defences were activated a few hours later to counter a raid on the Kerch Bridge, also called the Crimean Bridge. The two attacks were preceded by explosions at Saki airbase, which destroyed nine warplanes, and were followed by a “kamikaze” drone hitting the headquarters of the Kremlin’s Black Sea Fleet in Sevastopol. The violence in Crimea, annexed from Ukraine by Moscow eight years ago, is the latest and a highly significant development in the war sparked by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. It started...
POLITICS
International Business Times

Ukraine Has Destroyed $16 Billion Worth Of Russian Military Equipment Since War Started

The Armed Forces of Ukraine has successfully destroyed at least $16 billion worth of Russian war equipment just six months into the invasion, according to a report. Since the war in Ukraine began in February, the Russian army has already lost 12,142 military equipment, including 2,000 tanks, 234 aircraft and 15 ships, according to the findings of Forbes Ukraine's assessment. Ukrainian troops also destroyed the $86 million Il-76 amphibious aircraft and at least $100 million worth of eight anti-aircraft systems, including "Thor," "Pantsyr" and "Strila" types.
MILITARY
americanmilitarynews.com

Sensing Russian stall, US rushing arms to help retake Ukrainian territory

Sensing Russia’s momentum has completely stalled, the United States is rushing into Ukraine another $775 million in advanced missiles, armored vehicles, and artillery to help Kyiv’s counteroffensive to retake territory, according to a senior defense official. There’s “a complete and total lack of progress” by the Russians now,...
MILITARY
Indy100

Indy100

187K+
Followers
15K+
Post
69M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy