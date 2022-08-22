Read full article on original website
Stunning 84-acre Bay Area estate by the coast hits market at $6.75 million
It took 5 years to obtain the permits at this eco-friendly property, designed by an award-winning architect.
Executive chef steps down from Bay Area Michelin-starred restaurant
One of the Bay Area’s most acclaimed restaurants is losing its executive chef, worrying residents who cherish the multi-Michelin-starred fine dining experience.
lookout.co
Chef David Kinch announces departure from Michelin-starred Manresa
Chef David Kinch shocked the dining world Monday when he announced that he will leave his three Michelin-starred fine-dining Los Gatos restaurant, Manresa, at the end of the year. “Manresa has essentially been my whole life for the past 20 years,” said the chef. “And like all passion projects, it...
SFGate
Another Measure of California's Rising Costs
As a measure of how expensive the San Francisco Bay Area has become there is, of course, the million-dollar starter home — the one-story house with a small garden that would go for less than $400,000 in most other parts of the country. The current round of salary negotiations...
Four killed after moving truck hits power pole on Blanco Road near Marina
Three people are dead after a moving truck hit a power pole on Blanco Road near Marina on Friday. The post Four killed after moving truck hits power pole on Blanco Road near Marina appeared first on KION546.
montereycountyweekly.com
Flying car company Joby Aviation is hit with a class action lawsuit alleging labor violations.
Joby Aviation, the Santa Cruz-based company that is emerging as a leader in aviation tech and has a manufacturing facility in Marina, has been served with a nine-count class action lawsuit that claims the company violated California labor laws at its Marina plant. Jason Malaluan is the only named plaintiff...
Bay Area residents outraged by controversial, ‘ugly’ development that would disturb Native American burial sites
Those who opposed it said it would desecrate indigenous culture.
High-Speed Bullet Train Approved Between San Francisco And San Jose
The highly-anticipated California High-Speed Rail system, which boasts train rides between San Francisco and Los Angeles in under three hours, has reached another milestone. The bullet train is one step closer to reality after the California High-Speed Rail Authority approved both the final Environmental Impact Report and the 43-mile route section between San Francisco and San Jose. As a result, 420 of the project’s 500 total miles between San Francisco and Los Angeles have environmental clearance. We also have an official snapshot of the eventual route planned from Salesforce Transit Center, to Millbrae-SFO, to San Jose Diridon Station. “With environmental studies completed in Northern California, we are closer than ever to realizing a first in the nation, statewide high-speed rail system,” said Authority Chairman Tom Richards. “We look forward to working with all of our regional partners and stakeholders in developing modern, sustainable transportation infrastructure, completing our work in the Central Valley and connecting to the Bay Area as soon as possible.”
KSBW.com
Santa Cruz hopes to move campers out of the Benchlands beginning in September
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — The city of Santa Cruz is scheduled to move campers from the Benchlands at San Lorenzo Park next month. The move is not going to happen all at once but in phases. Campers were scheduled to move out last month, but it was postponed to...
Remembering ‘Possum Stu’ one of the Watsonville plane collision victims
WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV)- Two planes collided at the Watsonville Municipal Airport Thursday, leaving three people and a dog dead. Stuart Camenson, 32, was piloting a single-engine Cessna 152 while practicing touch-downs and liftoffs on the runway at the airport, according to his family. " He had already successfully completed four that day and was about to complete The post Remembering ‘Possum Stu’ one of the Watsonville plane collision victims appeared first on KION546.
kion546.com
Northridge Mall still not secure according to reports, photos submitted by the city
MILWAUKEE (WDJT) — Four days after Milwaukee County Judge William Sosnay said the owners of the abandoned Northridge Mall had to have the property secured, photos and reports filed by the city of Milwaukee indicate work still needs to be done. “It is obvious from these reports and photos...
Salinas packaged salad innovator Steve Taylor dies at 67
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV) - A man known for contributing to the bagged salad industry passed away Sunday in Denver at age 67. Steve Taylor, born and raised in Salinas, joined Fresh Express in 1987 and helped create the packaged salad industry. He became Chairman and CEO of Fresh Express in 1993 and sold the company The post Salinas packaged salad innovator Steve Taylor dies at 67 appeared first on KION546.
VIDEO: Sideshow blocks freeway traffic in San Jose
Police broke up multiple sideshows in San Jose on Saturday, but not before many people were stuck in traffic waiting for the cars to disperse.
Police: Caravan of over 100 cars descended on Sunnyvale for sideshow
SUNNYVALE (KRON) – A caravan of over 100 cars descended on Sunnyvale for a sideshow Saturday, according to a Facebook post from the city’s department of public safety — and police are vowing to find the drivers. “You can take off, but we’ll still have your info and come find you,” the post reads, warning […]
KSBW.com
'Murder capital of the world': The terrifying years when multiple serial killers stalked Santa Cruz
It started with a fire in the hills above Santa Cruz on the night of Oct. 19, 1970. When firefighters arrived at the Ohta residence, the Japanese-inspired, custom-built mansion was engulfed in flames. A fire chief went to look for another hydrant on the property, searching the yard for a spot to hook up a hose. As he swung his flashlight across the yard, the beam of light illuminated something floating in the pool. He looked closer.
crimevoice.com
Watsonville Police Arrest Out-of-Town Scammers
Originally Published By: Watsonville Police Department Facebook Page:. “Watsonville Police Officers have arrested a group of out-of-town scammers as they were attempting to swindle another community member. We first told you about this group of fake jewelry scammers earlier this week after multiple victims came forward to report that the...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Two people killed in Watsonville plane crash identified as Merced County residents
Two of the three people killed when two planes collided in midair over a Watsonville airport have been identified as Merced County residents, according to authorities. According to a Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office news release, 75-year-old Carl Kruppa and 67-year-old Nannette Plett-Kruppa, both of Winton, along with 32-year-old Stuart Camenson of Santa Cruz, were killed in the collision.
The Boogaloo Bois have guns, criminal records and military training — now they want to overthrow the government
In an investigation first published in February 2021, ProPublica and FRONTLINE uncovered more than 20 members of the decentralized militia movement known as the Boogaloo Bois with ties to the military. One, former Air Force Staff Sgt. Steven Carrillo, is to be sentenced Friday in the 2020 shootout that killed Santa Cruz County Sheriff's deputy Damon Gutzwiller.
KSBW.com
Victims in deadly Watsonville plane crash identified
WATSONVILLE, Calif. — The identities of the three people killed in a plane crash over the Watsonville Municipal Airport have been released. According to the Santa Cruz County Coroner's Office, the victims are:. Stuart Camenson, 32, of Santa Cruz. Carl Kruppa, 72, of Winton. Nannette Plett-Kruppa, 67, of Winton.
santaclaranews.org
Santa Clara City Councilmember Karen Hardy Doesn’t Know Who Gave Her Advice That She Could Accept Free Tickets from the 49ers
Councilmembers Karen Hardy and Raj Chahal are being investigated by the California Fair Political Practices Commission (FPPC) for accepting gifts from 49ers. Former City Attorney Brian Doyle first raised the issue at the June 21, 2022, City Council meeting. At that meeting, the 49er Five voted not to discuss the...
