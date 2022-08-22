ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monterey, CA

lookout.co

Chef David Kinch announces departure from Michelin-starred Manresa

Chef David Kinch shocked the dining world Monday when he announced that he will leave his three Michelin-starred fine-dining Los Gatos restaurant, Manresa, at the end of the year. “Manresa has essentially been my whole life for the past 20 years,” said the chef. “And like all passion projects, it...
LOS GATOS, CA
SFGate

Another Measure of California's Rising Costs

As a measure of how expensive the San Francisco Bay Area has become there is, of course, the million-dollar starter home — the one-story house with a small garden that would go for less than $400,000 in most other parts of the country. The current round of salary negotiations...
SAN JOSE, CA
Monterey, CA
Secret SF

High-Speed Bullet Train Approved Between San Francisco And San Jose

The highly-anticipated California High-Speed Rail system, which boasts train rides between San Francisco and Los Angeles in under three hours, has reached another milestone. The bullet train is one step closer to reality after the California High-Speed Rail Authority approved both the final Environmental Impact Report and the 43-mile route section between San Francisco and San Jose. As a result, 420 of the project’s 500 total miles between San Francisco and Los Angeles have environmental clearance. We also have an official snapshot of the eventual route planned from Salesforce Transit Center, to Millbrae-SFO, to San Jose Diridon Station. “With environmental studies completed in Northern California, we are closer than ever to realizing a first in the nation, statewide high-speed rail system,” said Authority Chairman Tom Richards. “We look forward to working with all of our regional partners and stakeholders in developing modern, sustainable transportation infrastructure, completing our work in the Central Valley and connecting to the Bay Area as soon as possible.”
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Remembering ‘Possum Stu’ one of the Watsonville plane collision victims

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV)- Two planes collided at the Watsonville Municipal Airport Thursday, leaving three people and a dog dead. Stuart Camenson, 32, was piloting a single-engine Cessna 152 while practicing touch-downs and liftoffs on the runway at the airport, according to his family. " He had already successfully completed four that day and was about to complete
WATSONVILLE, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Salinas packaged salad innovator Steve Taylor dies at 67

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV) - A man known for contributing to the bagged salad industry passed away Sunday in Denver at age 67. Steve Taylor, born and raised in Salinas, joined Fresh Express in 1987 and helped create the packaged salad industry. He became Chairman and CEO of Fresh Express in 1993 and sold the company
SALINAS, CA
KSBW.com

'Murder capital of the world': The terrifying years when multiple serial killers stalked Santa Cruz

It started with a fire in the hills above Santa Cruz on the night of Oct. 19, 1970. When firefighters arrived at the Ohta residence, the Japanese-inspired, custom-built mansion was engulfed in flames. A fire chief went to look for another hydrant on the property, searching the yard for a spot to hook up a hose. As he swung his flashlight across the yard, the beam of light illuminated something floating in the pool. He looked closer.
crimevoice.com

Watsonville Police Arrest Out-of-Town Scammers

Originally Published By: Watsonville Police Department Facebook Page:. "Watsonville Police Officers have arrested a group of out-of-town scammers as they were attempting to swindle another community member. We first told you about this group of fake jewelry scammers earlier this week after multiple victims came forward to report that the...
WATSONVILLE, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Two people killed in Watsonville plane crash identified as Merced County residents

Two of the three people killed when two planes collided in midair over a Watsonville airport have been identified as Merced County residents, according to authorities. According to a Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office news release, 75-year-old Carl Kruppa and 67-year-old Nannette Plett-Kruppa, both of Winton, along with 32-year-old Stuart Camenson of Santa Cruz, were killed in the collision.
WATSONVILLE, CA
Lookout Santa Cruz

The Boogaloo Bois have guns, criminal records and military training — now they want to overthrow the government

In an investigation first published in February 2021, ProPublica and FRONTLINE uncovered more than 20 members of the decentralized militia movement known as the Boogaloo Bois with ties to the military. One, former Air Force Staff Sgt. Steven Carrillo, is to be sentenced Friday in the 2020 shootout that killed Santa Cruz County Sheriff's deputy Damon Gutzwiller.
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
KSBW.com

Victims in deadly Watsonville plane crash identified

WATSONVILLE, Calif. — The identities of the three people killed in a plane crash over the Watsonville Municipal Airport have been released. According to the Santa Cruz County Coroner's Office, the victims are:. Stuart Camenson, 32, of Santa Cruz. Carl Kruppa, 72, of Winton. Nannette Plett-Kruppa, 67, of Winton.
WATSONVILLE, CA

