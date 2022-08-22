Phillies top two pitching prospects deliver electric Double-A debuts

While it was a frustrating weekend at Citizens Bank Park for the Philadelphia Phillies , they got some encouraging developments elsewhere in the organization.

Former first-round picks Mick Abel and Andrew Painter made their Double-A debuts over the weekend, and both were excellent.

Abel did allow four hits and two runs to the Portland Sea Dogs Saturday, but he also struck out eight batters in six innings, with his fastball topping out in the high 90s:

The 21-year-old -- who was the No. 15 overall pick in the 2020 MLB Draft -- is now 8-8 with a 3.94 ERA, 111 strikeouts and 1.29 WHIP in 19 starts this season between High-A and Double-A.

Painter was perhaps even more impressive Sunday evening, striking out eight batters over six scoreless frames. The 20-year-old limited the Sea Dogs to only three hits:

On the season, the 6-foot-7 power righty is 5-1 with a minuscule 1.11 ERA, 126 strikeouts and a 0.84 WHIP across three different levels of the minors.

Over on Phillies Nation , Painter and Abel were recently ranked the top two prospects in the organization's minor league system. MLB Pipeline went as far as saying that Painter is the No. 25 overall prospect in the entire sport, with Abel checking in at No. 57. ESPN's Kiley McDaniel heard that the Washington Nationals were interested in trying to involve the Phillies in last month's Juan Soto trade somehow , because they believed Painter would be an ideal building block to receive.

Griff McGarry -- the No. 3 prospect in the Phillies farm system currently -- also pitched for Double-A Reading over the weekend, allowing two hits and two earned runs across five innings Friday night.

