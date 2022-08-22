Read full article on original website
Related
The Property Brothers Share Their Tips For Lighting A Bathroom
Good lighting in your bathroom is essential -- after all, it's where you get ready for the day. Here are The Property Brothers' tips for lighting a bathroom.
How To Decorate Your Home With Blankets
Blankets aren't just for keeping you cozy. They can also help elevate a room or coax out a theme. Here are clever ways to decorate your house with blankets.
How To Decorate With Flamingos
Flamingoes can give your home a playful, exotic look. Learn how to use flamingoes in every room of your home, from the bedroom, to the kitchen and beyond.
The Best Paint Colors For Your Home If You're A Taurus
Colors greatly impact how we feel, but what are the best paint colors for your home if you're a Taurus? Here are a few color options if you're a Taurus.
IN THIS ARTICLE
How To Decorate Your Bedroom If You're A Libra
Libras embody beauty, justice, and luxury, and their rooms should reflect these qualities. Here's how to decorate your bedroom if you're a Libra.
Nate Berkus' Simple Hack For Reimagining Your Home On A Budget
If you want to do something new in your home, whether it be getting new furniture for the living room or rearranging the bedroom, this tip will make it easier.
The Best Time To Shop For Plants At Lowe's
Did you know that there are better and worse times to find discounts on plants at your favorite home improvement centers? Here's the deal on Lowe's.
Alison Victoria's Expert Advice For Creating Charm In Your Space
HGTV's Alison Victoria is no stranger to remodeling old homes and preserving their charm and uniqueness. Victoria says you can do it, too; see her best tips.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
How The Property Brothers Use Mirrors To Make A Space Seem Bigger
Those Property Brothers always come through with excellent ideas just when we need them most. Here's what they have to say about strategically using mirrors.
5 Tips For Organizing A Bedroom With No Closet
Closets are helpful when it comes to storing clothing, but what do you do if there's no closet in your bedroom? Here are 5 tips for organizing without a closet.
Fall Home Decor Trends For 2022, Per Crate & Barrel's Sebastian Brauer – Exclusive
In an exclusive interview with House Digest, Crate & Barrel's Sebastian Brauer told us the fall season is all about creating a cozy and luxe environment.
Are Matte Black Finishings Going Out Of Style?
Matte black finishes are a huge trend in interior design, but are they going out of style? Here is what the experts say and why matte black is timeless.
How To Accessorize Your Home If You Belong In House Arryn From Game Of Thrones
In "Game of Thrones," House Arryn is a medieval castle in Westeros. However, you don't have to live in a castle to recreate the cool gothic decor from the show.
How To Design Your Nursery Like Joanna Gaines
If you have a little one on the way and are in need of some inspiration for your nursery, take a cue from the classic look of Joanna Gaines' baby's room.
The Magnolia Network's Katie Saro On How Vintage Decor Can Elevate Your Home's Interior – Exclusive
While a modern aesthetic is preferred by some, Katie Saro argues that the feeling vintage décor imbibes in a space can't be purchased from a trendy boutique.
Is Millennial Pink Going Out Of Style?
When it comes to picking colors for inside your home, it helps to know what trends have come and gone. Let's take a look at millennial pink.
How To Properly Fold And Store Summer Clothes For The Winter
When the seasons change, and it's time to put your seasonal clothing away, you want to make sure you do it right. Here are some tips that will help.
Are White Appliances Going Out Of Style?
White appliances were preferred for most of the 20th century until stainless steel took over. After a brief comeback, are white appliances going out of style?
House Digest
New York, NY
61K+
Followers
5K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
At House Digest, we work hard to make sure you can live well. We cover home renovation trends, home design trends, and more. Our team of writers and editors have years of experience working in the home and garden media space. Do you need to know the best color to paint your walls, how to find the right plants for you, or need some serious celeb home inspo? House Digest gives you everything you need to make your house into a home.https://www.housedigest.com/
Comments / 1