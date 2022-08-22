Read full article on original website
Two Virginia Brothers Vanished In 1990. One Of Them Is Still MissingThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedRichmond, VA
Richmond's Richest Family Has Given Away MillionsChannelocityRichmond, VA
Five restaurants in Virginia have been ranked as the best places to get a burger in the entire stateJoe MertensVirginia State
5 Great Pizza Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Kings Dominion reveals fall lineup of eventsCheryl E PrestonDoswell, VA
visitfarmville.com
Celebrate the Heart of Virginia: A September Giveaway
Picture a bustling downtown, face painting, live music, kettle corn, handmade crafts and art booths dotting a small-town street. As autumn approaches, we’re all ready to enjoy that last burst of summer. What better way than a small-town festival?. In Farmville, Va., we’re gearing up for one of our...
Sheetz is coming to Stratford Hills Shopping Center
A Sheetz gas station and convenience store will rise where a vacant 10,600-square-foot building from the 1980s currently stands.
richmondmagazine.com
Richmond Food News: Aug. 25-31
The people have spoken. Our 35th annual Best & Worst survey results are in, and your dining wish list just got longer. Peruse the Food & Drink categories to discover prime lunch hangouts, noteworthy additions to the restaurant scene, a glitter-dusted brunch and more readers’ picks for the best of the best in town. (Richmond magazine)
Locals will soon be able to hop on and ride the bus down Midlothian Turnpike
Chesterfield and Richmond folks will soon be able to hop on the bus down Midlothian Turnpike in Chesterfield as part of a new pilot project.
Live music, vendors, food and more at RAL block party this weekend
This weekend, get your fix of live music, vendors, food and more at the 2nd Annual Richmond Animal League (RAL) Block Party, benefiting animals in need throughout Central Virginia on Saturday, Aug. 27.
aspiremetro.com
Inside A Historic Virginia Home Renovated And Restored For Today
Nestled on Richmond’s leafy Three-Chopt Road, this charming 1920s residence was lovingly brought to the modern era by Anne Hulcher Tollett and her Hanover Avenue team. A distinct blend of eclectic architectural details, including its curved roofline and pronounced key entry, this gem of the Near West End was in need of an overhaul to make it liveable for an active family with teenagers. Utilizing existing pieces in the client’s art and furniture collection – a mélée of antiques and contemporary paintings – the end result is a well-lit balanced interior of old and new.
Raleigh News & Observer
Black Wall Streets: Richmond, Virginia
Affectionately nicknamed “The Harlem of the South,” Jackson Ward, a neighborhood in Richmond, Virginia, was the home of Black culture, commerce and family life in the city’s post-reconstruction period. The neighborhood’s famed Hippodrome Theater hosted the likes of Duke Ellington and Ella Fitzgerald and the nation’s first Black female bank founder, Maggie L. Walker of St. Luke Penny Savings, called it home.
Richmond community pop-up event offers food, games, music and more in Gilpin Court
Richmond police officers and members of more than 30 partnering agencies will be at the Gilpin Court event with prizes, games, crafts and interactions available with specialized police units such as the Mounted and Motorcycle units.
msn.com
He came for cigars but left a Virginia convenience store with a lottery jackpot prize
A man who went to a convenience store for cigars on a Friday evening kicked off his weekend with more than tobacco, according to an Aug. 26 Virginia Lottery news release. Sherod Hawkins stopped at Fas Mart in Palmyra, Virginia — about 65 miles northwest of Richmond — and decided to buy a Payday Bonus lottery ticket on a whim.
Chesterfield opening Park and Ride near former Fulghum Center
The Park and Ride will be built next to the former site of the Thomas Fulghum Center on Cogbill Road, near the intersection of Hopkins Road and Chippenham Parkway. The Thomas Fulghum Center, part of the Chesterfield Career and Technical Center, is now on the 13900 block of Hull Street Road.
Henrico nonprofit uncovers thousands of gravesites at historically Black Woodland Cemetery in Richmond
After years of neglect, one Henrico nonprofit organization uncovered thousands of gravesites at a historically Black cemetery.
New York Deli's Carytown rooftop bar is now open
It's been two weeks since New York Deli quietly soft opened its long-awaited rooftop bar, but now it's here, and regular hours are in effect. Flashback: In April 2021, one of Richmond's oldest restaurants announced plans to build Carytown's first rooftop bar, available for daily dining and private events — and for occasional outdoor movies, coordinated in partnership with its neighbor, the Byrd Theatre.Much of the effort was funded through Kickstarter, where 291 backers pledged $170,153. Details: The 800-square-foot rooftop bar includes a full food menu, featuring seafood items to work with what the restaurant is calling the "Rockaway...
Chesterfield approves next step in $323M surf pool-anchored development
The Lake, a mixed-use development planned by Flatwater Cos., is expected to include a surf pool and recreational lake as well as more than 1,000 residential units.
Residents seek help with ‘dangerous’ accident-prone street in Richmond’s East End
Residents on 4th Avenue in Richmond's East End are reaching out to city leaders for help after a number of crashes caused concerns about traffic safety.
How a civil war victory by Black soldiers led to the fall of Richmond
In 1864, Black Union soldiers won a key victory over confederate forcesoutside of Richmond. Now, an archeological study could shed new light on the battlefield.
Virginia Business
Hanover County business center sells for $41M
Baltimore-based Merritt Properties announced Tuesday it has purchased Crescent Business Center in Ashland from Crescent Business Center LC, a Thalhimer Realty Partners Inc. development, for $41.3 million. The Hanover County business center includes five industrial buildings with 262,256 square feet of space on 20 acres and are 100% occupied, including...
Chesterfield extends bus service down Midlothian Turnpike
Residents of Chesterfield and Richmond will soon be able to ride the bus as far West on Midlothian Turnpike as the Walmart near Huguenot Road, thanks to a new pilot project.
How Leading Our Ladies is helping young women thrive in Richmond
Leading Our Ladies is a Richmond-based group on a mission to help African American girls navigate the opportunities and challenges of life.
digg.com
When Private Equity Takes Over a Nursing Home
After an investment firm bought St. Joseph’s Home for the Aged, in Richmond, Virginia, the company reduced staff, removed amenities, and set the stage for a deadly outbreak of COVID-19. Cut Through The Chaos With Digg Edition. We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to...
Records show Richmond police chief was told target of shooting plot ‘unknown’ before Dogwood Dell claim
Richmond Police Chief Gerald Smith said authorities prevented a planned mass shooting at the city's Fourth of July event at Dogwood Dell despite being told by his own department that a specific location was "unknown."
