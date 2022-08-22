Drunk woman arrested on I-75 in Oakland County after trying to fight MSP trooper

INDEPENDENCE TOWNSHIP (WWJ) -- A Michigan State Police trooper in Oakland County had his hands full on Sunday night when an intoxicated woman tried to fight him.

MSP was dispatched to southbound I-75 near Sashabaw Road in Independence Township just after 10:30 p.m. on reports of two men fighting outside of a car on the shoulder of the highway.

When the MSP trooper arrived to the scene, he instead found a woman alone in the driver’s seat of a running car.

After speaking with her and determining she was intoxicated, the trooper requested her license, which she repeatedly refused, screaming at him to “say her full name.”

The trooper eventually attempted to remove her from the car and place her under arrest, but she resisted while continuing to fight with him.

Eventually, the trooper was able to get the woman under control and handcuff her. She was then transported her to a local hospital for evaluation.

There we no injuries to the woman or the MSP trooper, and the woman is currently being housed at the Oakland County Jail.