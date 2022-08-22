ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWJ News Radio

Drunk woman arrested on I-75 in Oakland County after trying to fight MSP trooper

By Wwj Newsroom
WWJ News Radio
WWJ News Radio
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dURme_0hQZ1Lcq00

INDEPENDENCE TOWNSHIP (WWJ) -- A Michigan State Police trooper in Oakland County had his hands full on Sunday night when an intoxicated woman tried to fight him.

MSP was dispatched to southbound I-75 near Sashabaw Road in Independence Township just after 10:30 p.m. on reports of two men fighting outside of a car on the shoulder of the highway.

When the MSP trooper arrived to the scene, he instead found a woman alone in the driver’s seat of a running car.

After speaking with her and determining she was intoxicated, the trooper requested her license, which she repeatedly refused, screaming at him to “say her full name.”

The trooper eventually attempted to remove her from the car and place her under arrest, but she resisted while continuing to fight with him.

Eventually, the trooper was able to get the woman under control and handcuff her. She was then transported her to a local hospital for evaluation.

There we no injuries to the woman or the MSP trooper, and the woman is currently being housed at the Oakland County Jail.

Comments / 3

Related
Detroit News

Driver arrested in alleged road rage on I-94 in Detroit, state police say

A driver has been arrested in connection with a reported road-rage incident Thursday on Interstate 94 in Detroit, Michigan State Police said. The incident was reported in the eastbound lanes of I-94 near Interstate 75 around 3:15 p.m. and involved a motorist pointing a weapon at another driver, according to a statement on Twitter.
DETROIT, MI
MLive

Thief arrested after walking into Michigan fire station and stealing pickup truck

MADISON HEIGHTS, MI -- A Detroit man is facing felony charges after he allegedly stole a pickup truck from the Madison Heights Fire Department Tuesday. According to Fox 2 Detroit, the man -- who has not been formally charged and his identity has not been released -- stole the truck around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday after walking into the fire station, finding the keys to the truck and driving away.
MADISON HEIGHTS, MI
The Flint Journal

2 arrested, stolen gun recovered after 4 flee from vehicle caught going 100 mph

DETROIT – Two people were arrested, and a stolen gun was recovered after suspects fled from Michigan State Police troopers early Friday, Aug. 26, in Detroit, police said. At 12:10 a.m. Friday, troopers attempted to stop a Chrysler 300 that was clocked at 100 mph in a 70 mph zone of I-96, according to Michigan State Police Second District. The driver did not stop and fled at a high rate of speed.
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Msp#I 75#Michigan State Police#The Trooper#Law Enforcement
fox2detroit.com

Westland man sentenced to prison after stabbing father to death, dumping body

WESTLAND, Mich. (FOX 2) - A 25-year-old Westland man was sentenced to prison Friday after he stabbed his dad to death in the city of Wayne. Flem Stiltner, IV, 25, was charged with first-degree murder after killing his 48-year-old father, Flem Stiltner, III, in 2020. He was convicted on one count of second-degree murder and was sentenced to 29 to 50 years in prison.
WESTLAND, MI
CBS Pittsburgh

Man accused of trafficking drugs to New Castle from Detroit

NEW CASTLE, Pa. (KDKA) - An accused drug trafficker and his girlfriend were arrested after a big bust in New Castle. Agents seized nearly 1,700 grams of cocaine, more than 80 grams of heroin, crystal meth and four guns while carrying out a search warrant at a New Castle home and storage facility earlier this week, Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced Friday.The attorney general's office said investigators learned Dennis Reid, from the Detroit area, was trafficking drugs from Detroit to New Castle. Reid and his girlfriend Elizabeth Basham were arrested. Reid was charged with multiple drug and gun charges while Basham was charged with dealing in proceeds of illegal activities and conspiracy.The six-month investigation was conducted by the attorney general office's Bureau of Narcotics Investigations.
NEW CASTLE, PA
CBS Detroit

Flint rapper charged in murder-for-hire plot of Macomb County woman

FLINT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Flint rapper Cliff Mac is facing a lengthy jail sentence after he was arrested for conspiring to hire a man to murder a Macomb County woman.Clifton E. Terry, 31, of Flint, was charged Wednesday with conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire resulting in personal injury, murder-for-hire resulting in personal injury, and using a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence. According to the indictment, Terry offered Andre Sims of Detroit $10,000 to murder the Sterling Heights woman in November of 2020. Sims waited in front of the woman's home and when she was leaving, he shot her several times. Despite her injuries, the woman survived. Terry eventually paid Sims $2,500 for the failed hit.Terry is also charged with first-degree murder in a separate case in Genesee County involving the death of Devaroe Davis in August 2021. Sims is already serving life in prison after being convicted in the fatal shooting of a 65-year-old Grand Rapids woman.Terry faces a maximum of 25 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000 for this latest case.
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
WWJ News Radio

WWJ News Radio

Detroit, MI
31K+
Followers
10K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Detroit.

 https://www.audacy.com/wwjnewsradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy