Nemaha boil order rescinded 2 days after order was placed
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A boil order released 2 days ago for Sabetha and Nemaha Co. has officially been rescinded. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) announced that the boil water advisory placed on the county, because of a loss of pressure within the City of Sabetha’s public water supply system, has since been resolved.
Controlled burn planned at Topeka’s Menninger Hill
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Smoke and flames could be seen coming from Topeka’s Menninger Hill Friday afternoon. The Mission Township Fire Department conducted a controlled burn at the KTWU TV tower site on Menninger Hill at noon on Friday, Aug. 26. This is a planned burn. Topeka Police Department...
Kansas Ave. detour causes hazard
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - While Westbound traffic on the Polk-Quincy viaduct is closed, some people say the detour under the bridge is a hazard. We’re on your side with what you need to know. The main area of concern is the intersection of first street and Kansas Avenue, many...
Diesel, unleaded gas prices continue to fall in Kansas
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After prices hit an all-time record high in Kansas in July, the price of Diesel is down about 12% as of Aug. 26, 2022. AAA indicates that on June 26, the average price for a gallon of Diesel fuel was $5.37 in Kansas. Currently, it sits at $4.73. However, this time last year, it cost $3.07.
RCPD stresses concern over fentanyl pills as overdoses increase
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Riley Co. Police Department is expressing great concern as, it says, fentanyl overdoses have been on the rise across the country and here in northeast Kansas. RCPD went to Facebook Thursday evening, August 26, to say it responded to two overdose incidents on Wednesday, August...
Topeka United holds diversity concert for Brown v. Board
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A concert held at the Brown v. Board Mural on Friday celebrated diversity in the community. Topeka United started putting on a summer concert during the celebrations for the 65th anniversary of the Brown v. Board decision in 2019 and has continued doing so since. SJ...
Calamar senior apartment project resumes
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - 13 News is on your side as the work continues over at Kanza Park off I-70 and Macvicar, where for nearly two years, people have been wondering about the unfinished senior apartments. Now people are seeing something new at the construction site for a senior apartment...
Lane of SW Topeka Blvd. to close Monday for 2 days
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One lane of SW Topeka Blvd. will close on Monday for a driveway replacement and will be in place for two days. The City of Topeka says on Monday, Aug. 29, Midland Concrete will close the northbound right lane of SW Topeka Blvd. According to the...
Atchison bridge closes permanently, deemed ‘beyond repair’
ATCHISON (KSNT) – A bridge crossing over U.S. 73 Highway in Atchison has been permanently closed after being found to be “beyond repair.” According to the Kansas Department of Transportation, a bridge on U Street in Atchison over U.S. 73 Hwy. has been closed after a hole was found in the bridge deck on Aug. […]
East Topeka house fire found to be intentionally set
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Fire crews have found that a house fire that started in East Topeka was intentionally set. The Topeka Fire Department says just before 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 24, emergency crews were called to 209 SE Arter Ave. with reports of a house fire. When crews...
Mystery surrounds “incident” at Topeka West
TOPEKA (KSNT) – 27 News is looking for answers after the principal at a local high school sent a vague note to parents Thursday afternoon. “Law enforcement officials are addressing a report regarding a former Topeka West student,” principal John Buckendorff said. “Students and staff have remained safe, instruction is continuing without disruption and law enforcement is addressing […]
Drivers prepare for slow-moving traffic as U.S. 75 bridge inspection work done
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Drivers should be prepared for slow-moving traffic as bridge inspection work is done on U.S. 75 in Topeka. The Kansas Department of Transportation says between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 29, and Tuesday, Aug. 30, officials will complete bridge inspection work on U.S. 75 in Topeka, weather permitting.
Topeka West alerts parents of situation with former student
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka West High School alerted parents Thursday of a situation with a former student. Topeka Public Schools USD 501 says a situation unfolded at Topeka West High School on Thursday, Aug. 25, which forced staff to call local law enforcement. Topeka West Principal John Buckendorff sent...
One arrested after weapon brought to Topeka West campus
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person has been arrested after a weapon was reported to have been brought onto the Topeka West High School campus during a fight on Thursday. Topeka Public Schools USD 501 says on Friday, Aug. 26, it sent an update to keep families of Topeka West High School students informed following a situation on campus on Thursday.
Topeka man arrested near Carbondale after meth found in his possession
OSAGE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man was arrested near Carbondale after an Osage Co. K9 unit found methamphetamine in his possession. The Osage Co. Sheriff’s Office says just before 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 25, a K9 unit conducted a traffic stop at 125th St. and Topeka, near Carbondale, for a violation.
Afternoon accident sends 2 to Manhattan hospital
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Two people were rushed to the hospital after a collision in a Manhattan intersection on Wednesday afternoon. The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that around 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 24, officers were called to the intersection of Village Dr. and Anderson Ave. with reports of an injury accident.
Eastbound Bluemont closing on Tuesday
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - On Tuesday morning both eastbound lanes of Bluemont Avenue at the intersection with North Manhattan Avenue were closed to allow for the pouring of new concrete. During this closure, eastbound traffic on Anderson Avenue will be detoured south at 14th Street and around Aggieville via Poyntz Avenue and 11th Street. Westbound traffic on Bluemont Avenue will be unaffected by this closure and Aggieville will remain open on Moro street.
Former WIBW news anchor returning to Topeka to replace Ralph Hipp
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A former WIBW-TV news anchor is coming home to replace long-time anchorman Ralph Hipp, who is retiring September 2. WIBW-TV News Director Jon Janes announced Thursday that David Oliver will return to Northeast Kansas, where he will team up with Melissa Brunner, starting September 19. Oliver,...
3-car crash reported in SW Topeka
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Three vehicles were involved in a car crash in southwest Topeka on Wednesday. According to Shawnee County Dispatch, officers are working a car crash at the intersection of Southwest Fairlawn Road and Southwest 29th Street. The crash was first reported at 5:21 p.m. No injuries have been reported as a result of […]
Topeka man arrested after found too impaired to drive, meth in possession
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man is behind bars after officials found he was too impaired to drive and found meth in his possession during an early-morning traffic stop. The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says Tyler E. Schrock, 35, of Topeka is behind bars and faces possible DUI and possession of methamphetamine charges after a traffic stop early Friday morning.
