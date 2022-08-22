ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

Burned body found in St. Pete alleyway identified

By Nathaniel Rodriguez
 5 days ago

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — The St. Petersburg Police Department said it has identified a burned body that was found in an alley Thursday morning .

Police said Monday that the body belonged to 31-year-old Heather Elizabeth Olmstead.

‘All of you will pay’: Texas ‘incel’ planned attack at Tampa political event, FBI says

On the morning of Aug. 18, St. Petersburg firefighters responded to a fire in an alley behind a building on 2920 Emerson Avenue South.

After putting out the flames, they found a body that was “burned beyond recognition.”

St. Petersburg Police spokesperson Yolanda Fernandez said Thursday that it was impossible to tell the race or gender at the time due to how bad the body’s condition was.

Olmstead’s death is being treated as a homicide. If you know anything related to the situation, call
727-893-7780 or text your tip to TIP411.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 37

Mark Ballantine
4d ago

that is horrible! makes you wonder what happened and what kinda people would even do such a thing to a beautiful young woman that had so much more life to live. absolutely ridiculous and since it happened in st Pete, you know it's not even going to be solved. this happens way too often these days with no accountability. could be the same person everytime for all we know.

Reply
10
Meow
4d ago

Remember a few months ago that guy who attacked a young lady … she got lucky 🍀 because there was a construction 🦺 worker there who scared dude away??? 🧐

Reply
4
Mary Elizabeth Stanley
4d ago

When they find those responsible for this I hope they put them in a meat grinder

Reply
12
 

