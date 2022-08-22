ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peoria, IL

hoiabc.com

Theft on the rise at local hardware stores

(Heart of Illinois ABC) - Employees at a local hardware store recently stopped a big theft attempt, but the owners say that’s not always the case. Big ticket items at Nena Hardware stores in Peoria and Morton were stolen recently, including a $2000 chair and a couple of expensive canopies.
MORTON, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

Davis Bros. Pizza in East Peoria changes ownership

EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A long-standing Central Illinois pizza spot is switching ownership after two decades. Davis Brother’s Pizza, located at Fondulac Plaza in East Peoria, has been open since 1948. After 20 years in charge, owner Cheryl Scott is stepping away to focus on her future in Texas. Chad Zike, the owner of […]
EAST PEORIA, IL
hoiabc.com

OSF internet outage not disrupting patient care, spokesperson says

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - An OSF HealthCare spokesperson confirmed OSF is experiencing an Intermittent internet outage, but patient care has not been disrupted. The outage started late Thursday afternoon, said OSF spokesperson Libby Allison. “The OSF Integrated Solution Team is addressing some internet connectivity issues. Patient care has...
PEORIA, IL
Peoria, IL
Peoria, IL
Business
hoiabc.com

Standing water, mosquitoes in closed Delavan pool generate buzz

DELAVAN (25 News Now) - A decades-old pool in the small city of Delavan is generating buzz despite its impending demolition. Once the main Summer destination for the city’s kids generations ago, the pool has fallen into a state of disrepair since it close at the start of COVID. Weeds have sprouted between the cracks in the pool deck.
DELAVAN, IL
1470 WMBD

Crews respond to North Peoria fire

PEORIA, Ill. – A late-afternoon fire in North Peoria was believed to be electrical in nature. Peoria firefighters were called to a home at 8212 N. Knoxville, near Knoxville and Detweiller, at 4:08 P.M. Wednesday, and had the blaze under control in about 15 minutes. Crews say they were...
PEORIA, IL
1470 WMBD

Peoria Police want to make ‘lateral hires’

PEORIA, Ill. – Peoria Police Chief Eric Echevarria says now is the time for police officers in other communities to become officers in Peoria instead. The department is making a push for what are called “lateral hires” — and the incentives for those hires to happen.
PEORIA, IL
wcbu.org

Peoria opioid deaths down, but new dangers surface

The good news is the number of opioid-related overdose deaths is down dramatically since the drug NARCAN was made available to Peorians a few years ago. That's according to panelists at the recent “O+ Educate and Activate: Trends in Opioid Use, Treatment and Harm Reduction” roundtable held in Peoria's North Valley neighborhood on Aug. 24.
PEORIA, IL
hoiabc.com

Pekin residents could face fines if snow isn’t removed

PEKIN (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Temperatures are in the mid 80′s this week, but in Pekin snow removal is already the talk of city council. It all stems from a class-action lawsuit settled in May. The city will pay more than a million dollars on accessibility improvements in...
PEKIN, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Peoria firefighters battle early morning house fire Friday

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A smoke detector alerted Peorians of a house fire Friday morning. Peoria firefighters were called to a home on E. Virginia Avenue near E. McClure Ave. for reports of smoke in the building. When crews arrived, they found heavy smoke coming from the back of the home.
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Traffic Alert: War Memorial and Sheridan re-opened

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — War Memorial and Sheridan were closed early Thursday morning due to a crash. A car rolled over, hitting a tree by the side of the road. One person was taken to a local hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time. WMBD has a crew...
PEORIA, IL
1470 WMBD

Washington Chief warns residents about “storm scammers”

WASHINGTON, Ill. — Storm damage brings scammers out in droves. Washington Police Chief Mike McCoy says his department has fielded a number of calls this week about people going door-to-door, offering to do roofing work. “With all the hail last week, that was reported in certain parts of town,...
WASHINGTON, IL

