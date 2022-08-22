Read full article on original website
hoiabc.com
Theft on the rise at local hardware stores
(Heart of Illinois ABC) - Employees at a local hardware store recently stopped a big theft attempt, but the owners say that’s not always the case. Big ticket items at Nena Hardware stores in Peoria and Morton were stolen recently, including a $2000 chair and a couple of expensive canopies.
Davis Bros. Pizza in East Peoria changes ownership
EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A long-standing Central Illinois pizza spot is switching ownership after two decades. Davis Brother’s Pizza, located at Fondulac Plaza in East Peoria, has been open since 1948. After 20 years in charge, owner Cheryl Scott is stepping away to focus on her future in Texas. Chad Zike, the owner of […]
hoiabc.com
OSF internet outage not disrupting patient care, spokesperson says
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - An OSF HealthCare spokesperson confirmed OSF is experiencing an Intermittent internet outage, but patient care has not been disrupted. The outage started late Thursday afternoon, said OSF spokesperson Libby Allison. “The OSF Integrated Solution Team is addressing some internet connectivity issues. Patient care has...
wcbu.org
Activities Council of Bradley University prepares for most normal year since COVID-19's onset
Bradley University is welcoming its students back for the Fall 2022 semester this week, and student organizations are gearing up for the highly anticipated Activities Fair. After two years of COVID-19 rules and precautions, clubs are now able to plan meetings and events without many restrictions. The university masking requirements...
videtteonline.com
Sweet Corn Circus to return to Uptown with treats, performances and more this weekend
The annual Sweet Corn Circus is coming back to Uptown Normal this weekend. The circus will be open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Maddox Sweet Corn Farm is providing sweet corn that attendees can purchase freshly boiled or unshucked. “This year, we've...
wglt.org
Search for Bloomington venues management taking longer than expected
Bloomington's city manager said a search for a director of both the arena and the Center for the Performing Arts is taking longer than hoped, and it might be time for a new approach. "I'm seriously considering starting over and handing this over to a recruitment firm. I typically have...
hoiabc.com
Standing water, mosquitoes in closed Delavan pool generate buzz
DELAVAN (25 News Now) - A decades-old pool in the small city of Delavan is generating buzz despite its impending demolition. Once the main Summer destination for the city’s kids generations ago, the pool has fallen into a state of disrepair since it close at the start of COVID. Weeds have sprouted between the cracks in the pool deck.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Rivian subcontractors to pay $315,000 in back wages due Mexican laborers in second state lawsuit over plant construction
Rivian subcontractors have agreed to pay $315,000 in back wages and penalties to settle a lawsuit brought by the state alleging the companies owed overtime pay to 59 Mexican laborers who helped build the startup’s electric vehicle plant in Normal. It is the second such settlement with the Illinois...
1470 WMBD
Crews respond to North Peoria fire
PEORIA, Ill. – A late-afternoon fire in North Peoria was believed to be electrical in nature. Peoria firefighters were called to a home at 8212 N. Knoxville, near Knoxville and Detweiller, at 4:08 P.M. Wednesday, and had the blaze under control in about 15 minutes. Crews say they were...
1470 WMBD
Peoria Police want to make ‘lateral hires’
PEORIA, Ill. – Peoria Police Chief Eric Echevarria says now is the time for police officers in other communities to become officers in Peoria instead. The department is making a push for what are called “lateral hires” — and the incentives for those hires to happen.
hoiabc.com
Here’s signs of hail damage to look our for following weekend stormy weather
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Damage reports from hail and severe weather are pouring in following the severe weather over the weekend. State Farm reports 585 damage claims were submitted in the area, 370 of those in Tazewell County. Those claims apply to both cars and homes. Hail reached golf-ball size in some areas.
wcbu.org
$3M state grant will fund second phase of major Wisconsin Avenue reconstruction
Wisconsin Avenue is set for a major overhaul in the upcoming year. A $3 million Rebuild Illinois Downtowns and Main Streets program grant to Peoria Public Works is extending the scope of that work, originally concentrated from Forrest Hill to McClure Avenue, down to Nebraska Avenue. A group of about...
wcbu.org
Blast off: Peoria youth can now go to outer space with new virtual reality headsets
A trip to the moon and a walk alongside NASA astronauts is now possible for Greater Peoria’s youth, thanks to virtual reality (VR) headsets purchased by the Lincoln Branch of the Peoria Public Library (PPL). Funding for the state-of-the-art technology comes from a $12,500 grant from Project Next Generation...
wcbu.org
Peoria opioid deaths down, but new dangers surface
The good news is the number of opioid-related overdose deaths is down dramatically since the drug NARCAN was made available to Peorians a few years ago. That's according to panelists at the recent “O+ Educate and Activate: Trends in Opioid Use, Treatment and Harm Reduction” roundtable held in Peoria's North Valley neighborhood on Aug. 24.
wcbu.org
Q&A: ICC president Dr. Sheila Quirk-Bailey on the 'secret sauce' behind successful workforce development initiatives
Illinois Central College's workforce development efforts have made big headlines over the past few weeks. The U.S. Economic Development Administration awarded $14.6 million to ICC to jumpstart an IT workforce credential pipeline to train up 1,000 new employees in that field over the next three years. The community college is...
hoiabc.com
Pekin residents could face fines if snow isn’t removed
PEKIN (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Temperatures are in the mid 80′s this week, but in Pekin snow removal is already the talk of city council. It all stems from a class-action lawsuit settled in May. The city will pay more than a million dollars on accessibility improvements in...
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria firefighters battle early morning house fire Friday
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A smoke detector alerted Peorians of a house fire Friday morning. Peoria firefighters were called to a home on E. Virginia Avenue near E. McClure Ave. for reports of smoke in the building. When crews arrived, they found heavy smoke coming from the back of the home.
hoiabc.com
Local investigators looking into a ‘sizeable’ amount of PPP loan fraud
MCLEAN COUNTY (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Local investigators are learning money intended for businesses struggling during the pandemic was not always actually used for it. A McLean County man was charged Thursday for defrauding the government out of that loan money and it’s believed there are more out there.
Central Illinois Proud
Traffic Alert: War Memorial and Sheridan re-opened
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — War Memorial and Sheridan were closed early Thursday morning due to a crash. A car rolled over, hitting a tree by the side of the road. One person was taken to a local hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time. WMBD has a crew...
1470 WMBD
Washington Chief warns residents about “storm scammers”
WASHINGTON, Ill. — Storm damage brings scammers out in droves. Washington Police Chief Mike McCoy says his department has fielded a number of calls this week about people going door-to-door, offering to do roofing work. “With all the hail last week, that was reported in certain parts of town,...
